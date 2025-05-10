‘Legendary’ World Curling pioneer Roy Sinclair from Glencarse, who met Vladimir Putin, dies aged 96

Tribute has been paid to “legendary” Perthshire-raised former World Curling president Roy Sinclair who has died aged 96.

Roy, who grew up in Glencarse, served as the president of the Royal Caledonian Curling Club (now Scottish Curling) from 1989 to 1990.

He went on to hold the office of the president of the European Curling Federation before becoming Perth-based World Curling Federation president from 2000 – 2006.

World Curling president, Beau Welling said: “Roy was an important pillar of the development of our sport.

“His love for curling was infectious and his desire to see it continue to grow and succeed was always present.

“Even after his time as president came to an end, Roy was a frequent visitor to the head office and a regular attendee at any gatherings we had in Perth. He will be deeply missed by everyone in the curling community”.

Roy Sinclair was a Perthshire ‘country lad’

Roy’s life journey began on June 14 1928 in Glencarse, Perthshire, where he was raised by his grandparents alongside a brother William and a sister Mary.

A real country lad, he lived under the quiet influence of his grandfather, whom he always referred to as ‘Old Man Sinclair’, who was the head gardener at Glencarse House.

It was here that Roy’s deep-rooted love of nature and gardening began to grow.

Roy attended school in Glencarse and Errol. As a young boy, he was never far from a football pitch.

When it came to leaving school, Roy began an engineering apprenticeship in 1940 with LMS Railway and worked in the locomotive department in Perth.

Every day Roy cycled the five miles to work and then back again every day.

His apprenticeship took him to St Rollox in Springburn Glasgow, which was the largest and longest operational locomotive manufacture and repair works in Scotland.

Roy found a second home in Glasgow. These two years were a fabulous time for him. Dancing at The Lacarno Ballroom and The Plaza were a staple. He thrived amid Glasgow’s social life.

Roy Sinclair had a love of music and golf

Jimmy Stephens from Glencarse, taught him to play the button accordion and read music.

He would go on to play with the legendary Angus Fitchet who always called Roy, ‘Ronnie’.

Years later Roy likened this to ‘Trigger’ on Only Fools and Horses, who always called Rodney, ‘Dave’.

Roy went on to form his own band, often entertaining crowds at the Lesser City Hall in Perth on a Saturday night.

During this time Roy met and married Margaret from Aberdeen and they had two children Billy and Jackie.

But Roy and Margaret were to later go their separate ways with Margaret returning to Aberdeen with the children.

In the world of sport, Roy’s impact was nothing short of legendary.

He was a scratch golfer and twice Perth and Kinross County Golf Union Play Champion in 1962 and 1964.

He was a dedicated member and proud former captain of Rosemount Golf Club in Blairgowrie.

But it was in the sport of curling where Roy truly left his indelible mark.

What impact did Roy Sinclair have on curling?

He began his celebrated curling career in 1972 with Perth’s St Martins Club.

Just a few years later, in 1976, he played with Bill Muirhead’s rink, representing Scotland at the Men’s World Championship in Duluth, Minnesota, returning home with silver medals.

At home Roy also won five Scottish seniors titles.

From player to pioneer, Roy transitioned into officialdom and administration with great distinction.

Roy contributed to the international development advancement of the winter sport.

He was a key figure in curling’s return to the Olympic Winter Games in Nagano in 1998, serving as technical delegate.

Four years later the Scottish lady’s rink famously went on to win Olympic gold – an anniversary celebrated by The Courier in 2022.

His influence extended to the Paralympics, playing a central role in the development and inclusion of wheelchair curling, which made its debut in Torino in 2006.

Roy Sinclair was inducted into the World Curling Hall of Fame

Roy travelled the world, advising nations on building championship-standard rinks and standardising curling stones.

In 2007, he received the prestigious Elmer Freytag Award and was inducted into the World Curling Hall of Fame.

Roy was also the only non-Canadian member of the Canadian Governor General’s Curling Club.

He served on several International Olympic Committee commissions and was an active member of the Association of International Olympic Winter Sports Federations.

He was one of only two honorary members of the World Curling Federation, alongside, none other than Prince Philip.

Despite all the acclaim, Roy remained grounded.

Watched Bolshoi Ballet with Vladimir Putin

Before retiring at age 64, he worked as an engineering manager for the Ministry of Defence at Almondbank.

During those years, he had the opportunity to see Pavarotti live at Torino, met Vladamir Putin in Russia where he watched the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow in the company of Putin whilst serving on the International Olympic Committee.

Roy’s love for the sport, and his determination to see it flourish, never wavered.

He played many sports and enjoyed watching them on the TV. He was an avid Manchester United supporter. He also enjoyed reading the Courier on a regular basis.

When it came to music Roy had an eclectic taste and listened to Pavarotti, Andrea Rui, Scottish Dance Bands, Angus Fitchet from Dundee and any kind of accordion or fiddle music.

Having separated from Margaret he went on to marry Kathleen before once again separating. He went on to marry Bea who died some years ago.