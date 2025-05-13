John Kilpatrick: Cupar’s ‘modest hero’ dies at 101 after quietly donating £1000s to local charities

John Kilpatrick, a humble and self-effacing man who spent more than three decades quietly supporting the people and causes of Cupar, has passed away at the age of 101.

Celebrated by many as a “modest hero,” John was best known for his quiet generosity – donating 10s of thousands of pounds over the years to local charities and organisations, almost always anonymously.

Despite living a frugal life on a modest pension, he consistently gave away whatever he could spare to help others.

The widowed father of one, and grandfather of two, celebrated his 101st birthday on April 25 and remained active and independent right up until his death on May 7.

He had lived alone in his Cupar home, managing without any aids or regular medication, and was often seen walking through town up until just a few weeks ago.

“He was amazing,” said his son Andy, who led the many tributes that have followed his father’s passing.

“He didn’t have much in terms of income – a state pension and a very small work pension – but he didn’t need more. If he had extra, he gave it away to someone who needed it. That was just how he lived.”

John Kilpatrick was a regular at Cupar Age Concern for more than 32 years

A familiar face at Age Concern Cupar, where he had been a regular for over 32 years, John supported a wide range of community groups, including Cupar in Bloom, Cupar Pipe Band, Cupar Scout Group, Howe of Fife Rugby Club, and the Adamson Hospital League of Friends.

“He wasn’t necessarily involved in these organisations,” added Andy.

“He just believed in what they were doing and quietly helped them out when he could. He never wanted recognition. It wasn’t about that for him – it was about doing what was right.”

Anne Ronaldson of Age Concern Cupar paid tribute to John’s long-standing involvement.

He used to joke that he was helping ‘the old folk’ at Age Concern – most of whom were 10 to 15 years younger than him.

“John has been an avid supporter of Age Concern and has been joining us for lunch for over 32 years,” she said.

“At 101 years young, John lived life to the full and always loved joining us, along with his late wife, when we went on holidays, day trips and our social nights.

“He will be sadly missed by us all here at Age Concern Cupar.

Mary Spence, representing the Adamson Hospital League of Friends, said she would like to establish a permanent memorial in his honour.

“The Adamson Hospital League of Friends would like to thank John for his many years of support being an active committee member to generously supporting our fundraising endeavours,” she said.

Cupar Fife councillor Margaret Kennedy added: “Such sad news. One amazing gentleman who gave so much of himself to his community. God speed John!”

John Kilpatrick was influenced by difficult start in life

Born in 1924 in Glasgow’s Gorbals and moving to Dennistoun in the city’s east end at the age of three, John Kilpatrick’s early life was far from easy, living through the Great Depression which began in 1929.

His father, a First World War veteran, was left physically and mentally scarred by the conflict, and his mother, whom Andy described as “a simple but incredibly kind soul,” became a formative influence.

John left school at 14 to train as a lift engineer. During World War II, he joined the RAF and served as a navigator, flying in Mosquito aircraft.

He trained in Canada and northern England and was later stationed in Egypt.

After the war, he played a critical role in the Berlin Airlift, navigating aircraft through narrow corridors to deliver supplies to a blockaded West Berlin.

After his military service, John worked in civil aviation, then retrained as an electrical engineer by attending night school.

He later worked with British Aerospace and Plessey’s before retiring.

How long did John live in Cupar?

In 1955, he married Jane MacDonald, a fellow Glaswegian whom he had met in London.

They were married for 55 years until Jane’s death in 2010.

The couple moved to Cupar in the early 1990s to be closer to their family. John quickly immersed himself in the local community, joining clubs and lending a hand where he could.

He became involved with Cupar Bowling Club and even served as chair of the North East Fife Tenants and Residents Federation (NEFTARF), where he loved spending time chatting with neighbours and offering support.

“He wasn’t a man of grand hobbies,” said Andy.

“His secret was to just keep busy. He talked about helping all the old folk, most of whom were about 10 or 15 years younger than him.

“It was his mental attitude. His attitude was if you keep busy, keep active, you keep healthy. And he did. He just kept busy. I mean, obviously he genetically, must have had something too.

“But all the things he did in the community was what kept him going. It gave him a focus. It gave him a purpose.”

Cupar Probus life member and former Cupar Citizen of the Year

In 2018, John was named Cupar Citizen of the Year, a rare moment of public recognition that he accepted with quiet pride.

He was also nominated for Volunteer of the Year and, while he came third, was quick to praise the deserving winners.

A regular at Cupar Probus, he was made an honorary life member in 2021.

John’s approach to life was practical and deeply principled. He loved everything mechanical and he used to strip down cars with his son.

“He was pragmatic, organised, and incredibly thoughtful,” Andy reflected. “Everything was arranged before he passed – his funeral, his estate, even the logistics. That’s just who he was.”

Andy, who shared a love of DIY and engineering with his father, said he learned more than just practical skills growing up.

“He taught me how to solve problems, how to work with my hands, and how to stay calm under pressure. But more than anything, he taught me kindness – the quiet kind that doesn’t ask for attention.”

John, who is predeceased by his wife Jane, is survived by his son Andy and two granddaughters Mhairi and Kirsty. He was also a father-in-law to Vicky.

A funeral service takes place on May 22 at 11.30am at Brewsterwells Crematorium, near Largoward.