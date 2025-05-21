Son’s tribute to Perth bull sales auctioneer and Pitlochry resident Sandy Mathieson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Son’s tribute to Perth bull sales auctioneer and Pitlochry resident Sandy Mathieson

The former general manager of Aberdeen and Northern Marts, who has died at 98, is remembered for a lifetime of auction mart service across NE Scotland and community work.

Sandy Mathieson in action at the agricultural hall, Clifton Road, Aberdeen in December 1975. Image: AJL
By Michael Alexander

Sandy Mathieson, the former general manager of Aberdeen and Northern Marts who lived in Pitlochry for almost 40 years after retirement, has died aged 98.

A regular guest auctioneer at the bull sales in Perth, his whole working life was spent in and around the auction marts of North East Scotland.

He was well known in farming circles and did a lot of fundraising and community work while living in Aberdeen and Pitlochry.

Paying tribute, his son Stuart said: “He started out with very little, as did many in those days, but built a good life for his family.

“He was very generous with his free time and did what he could to help people and support good causes.”

Sandy Mathieson aged 50 when appointed the new general manager of Aberdeen and Northern Marts Ltd in 1977. Image: AJL

Stuart described his dad as a “genuinely decent person”. He was an outgoing person and had a large circle of friends, both among the farming community and within the communities where he lived.

He added: “His work took him all over the North East and up as far as Orkney and Shetland and he forged strong relationships with local folks across the country.

“We’d often go on drives in the country at weekends and he seemed to know just about every farm and farmer in his patch.”

Sandy Mathieson started work young following death of his father

Born on December 23 1926 in Banff to Allan Cameron Mathieson and Olive Mathieson, Sandy spent his early years in Banff and Maud before moving to the Bucksburn and Woodside areas of Aberdeen.

He attended primary school at Bankhead in Bucksburn, then a few years of secondary school at Robert Gordon’s College.

Sandy Mathieson as a schoolboy in 1936. Image: Allan Mathieson

His secondary education was curtailed – his father had died when he was six and his mum was left as the sole provider.

Sandy had to put education to one side and go out to work to help support the family – his mum Olive, brother Allan and step brother Robert.

His father had been an auctioneer with Reith & Anderson’s in Aberdeen and this is where he found work before Aberdeen and Northern Marts was formed in 1947.

Sandy Mathieson in 1944. Image: Allan Mathieson

He started there in 1941 working as an office boy before starting training as an auctioneer.

He finally took over as the general manager in 1977, a post he held until retiring in 1984.

A lifetime around auction marts

Sandy’s whole working life was spent in and around the auction marts.

In their early years, the auction team would travel out to marts across the North East to complete the regular sales held in local community marts.

They’d also regularly work Saturdays travelling out to farms to manage roups and general farm sales.

His work also took him further afield, valuing and auctioning timber and forestry assets for the then Forestry Commission.

Sandy Mathieson in action at Kittybrewster Mart. Image: Allan Mathieson

Sandy was also a director of AMMCO (Aberdeen Meat Marketing Company) while he served as the marts general manager.

He was also actively involved with the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland, serving as chairman of the local branch.

Sandy’s 44 year career at the marts was only interrupted by two spells of National Service, initially towards the end of WWII.

Sandy Mathieson in 1956. Image: Allan Mathieson.

He served with the REME based in Mersa Matruh in Egypt, then latterly in Jerusalem and Palestine.

His second call up was for the Korean War although he wasn’t involved in active service on that occasion.

How did Sandy meet his wife?

Sandy met his wife Kathleen (Kitty) Isabella Spence while they were both working for Reith and Anderson auctioneers.

They married on December 6 1952 at Kintore Parish Church.

Sandy and Kathleen Mathieson on their wedding day on December 6, 1952. Image: Allan Mathieson.

After marrying they lived in Kingswells, Bucksburn and Aberdeen before moving to Pitlochry following his retirement where he enjoyed a long, active retirement.

He had three sons, Allan, Neil and Stuart, four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Sandy Mathieson and family in 1955. Image: Allan Mathieson.

He was very keen on education and encouraged all his boys into higher education – all three later graduating from Aberdeen University.

Graduation from university aged 66 and community figure in Pitlochry

Missing out on his early education was something he regretted, so during the early part of his retirement he undertook study with the Open University, graduating with an MA Hons degree at the age of 66.

Living in Pitlochry for nearly 40 years after retirement, he was involved with the bowling club, was treasurer for Arthritis Care, fundraised for the RNLI and was involved with Probus.

He also raised funds for the Pitlochry Senior Citizens group and helped drive the bus for them.

Sandy Mathieson, BA honours from Open University in 1996. Image: Allan Mathieson.

Son Stuart added: “That used to make me laugh – he used to say ‘I’m off to pick up the old dears to do their shopping’. He was over 80 at the time!

“The other one thing that always made us laugh was that he loved his garden. But generally what that meant was he loved seeing my mum doing it!

Sandy Mathieson and wife after retirement. Image: Allan Mathieson.

“One of his favourite phrases was ‘we’ll just have a seat a while’.

“That generally meant he’d sit and watch my mum, or John, his long time gardener and good friend, do the garden.”

Happy final years in Aberlour

Sandy’s latter few years were spent in Speyside Care Home in Aberlour, where he was very happy and well cared for.

Sandy died peacefully at the home on May 10 and is predeceased by his wife Kitty.

He is survived by his sons Allan, Neil and Stuart.

He was also father-in-law of Sally, Angey and Linda, and a proud and devoted grandad, great-grandad, brother, uncle and good friend to many.

A private funeral service will follow.

Conversation