Family’s tribute to ‘feisty’ Dundee woman Lillian Kelly who managed Taypark House with sharp wit

The Dundonian, who’s died days before her 92nd birthday, started work at her family's electrical business on Hilltown, later viewing Taypark House care home on Perth Road as her 'vocation'.

Lillian Kelly, formner manager of Taypark House, has died days before her 92nd birthday. Image: Steve Bargeton/DC Thomson Design team.
By Michael Alexander

A former manager of Taypark House in Dundee is being remembered by her family as a “feisty” woman with a sharp sense of humour who “knew her mind” and “didn’t suffer fools”.

Lillian Kelly, who’s died a few days before her 92nd birthday, started as a care assistant at the former care home on Perth Road, and worked her way up to become officer in charge.

Describing his mum as a “character” who will be greatly missed, son Alan told The Courier: “Taypark wasn’t just mum’s job, it was her vocation.

Lillian Kelly is remembered as a’character’. Image: Steve Bargeton.

“The residents there were not just the people she was responsible for.

“They were her extended family. She always called the residents ‘her ladies’.”

Lillian Kelly started work in Dundee family business on Hilltown

Born In Dundee on May 16 1933, Lillian Mabel Kelly was the eldest daughter of James Robertson Simpson and Anna Mary Simpson.

She attended Rockwell High School in Dundee.

On leaving school, she entered the family electrical contractor’s business – JR Simpson on Main Street, Hilltown.

Family business on Dundee’s Hilltown. Image: Steve Bargeton

Lillian did the books and her brothers Sid and Jimmy both worked in the business.

When she left the family business, Lillian went to work for Tayside Regional Council social work department.

From there, she was employed as a care assistant in Taypark House care home, working her way up the ranks to the top job.

Lillian Kelly at the family electrical business. Image: Steve Bargeton.

Taypark House was built in the Scot’s Baronial style around 1863 as a private residence for Alexander Low of Alexander Low & Son, flax and jute spinners, in the grounds of the Taypark House Estate.

The care home at Taypark closed in 1992 before changing hands to become Dundee University offices.

The building now houses a boutique hotel, lauded by Lorraine Kelly.

Lillian was ‘proud’ of her work

Alan recalls how proud his mum was to have worked her way up to take charge at Taypark House.

He added: “At Hogmanay and on other occasions mum would take dad, Audrey and me to Taypark to join the festivities – her two families together making special memories.”

After Taypark, Lillian worked for a time at the Janet Broughan care home in Dundee.

She was married to the late Ronald Francis Kelly, a well-known painter and decorator in Dundee.

Taypark House, Dundee. Image: Steve Bargeton.

The couple were married in St Mary’s Lochee in 1959. They had two children, Alan and Audrey.

The couple were great travellers particularly to the US where they visited 38 states.

Lillian was extremely well read. She enjoyed The Courier and Evening Telegraph every day and had a deep interest in current affairs and politics.

Lillian Kelly. Image: Steve Bargeton

She also had a love of music and old films and was a dedicated follower of fashion.

Lillian, who died peacefully on May 13, is survived by her son Alan, daughter Audrey, daughter-in-law Heather, son-in-law Steve and granddaughters Sarah, Charley and Katie.

A service to celebrate her life takes place in Dundee Crematorium on Thursday May 29, at 11.30am.

