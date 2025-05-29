Tribute to ‘honest and hardworking’ Auchtermuchty firefighter and joiner Eddie Kotlewski MBE who’s died at 71

Eddie Kotlewski, MBE, a respected Auchtermuchty businessman, retained firefighter, and joiner who dedicated his life to serving his community, has died suddenly at the age of 71 – just one day after celebrating his golden wedding anniversary with family.

He passed away unexpectedly on April 21, having spent the previous day with his wife Helen, children and grandchildren for a special family gathering to mark 50 years of marriage.

The joy of that occasion made the news of his death all the more shocking for those who knew and loved him.

Tragic Auchtermuchty death inspired smoke alarm fire safety campaign

Eddie is perhaps best remembered in firefighting circles for leading a pioneering fire safety initiative in 1992.

This followed the tragic death of an elderly resident in Auchtermuchty’s first fire fatality in many years.

He was deeply moved and convinced the loss could have been prevented by a simple smoke alarm, so he sprang into action.

With the support of the firemaster John White – who also passed away recently – he launched a locally funded campaign to provide and install free smoke detectors in the homes of senior citizens across Auchtermuchty, Strathmiglo and Dunshalt.

His efforts led to 837 homes being visited and 168 alarms fitted, well ahead of formal community fire safety programmes.

Eddie was awarded the MBE in the 1997 New Year Honours, in recognition of his work.

He received the honour from the Queen at Buckingham Palace – lightening the moment with his trademark humour by offering her a quote to repair the palace roof, which had been in the news that week. Her Majesty responded with a smile.

Paying tribute to his dad, son Gavin, himself a Station Commander within the fire service, said: “He was a quiet, honest hardworking man who provided for his family and was glad when they were happy.

“He was always on the go whether it was the joinery or the fire service and yet when he came into the house, he was pleased to see his sons and Helen. He was content at home.”

Eddie Kotlewski became a retained firefighter at 18

Born on March 14 1954, at 9 High Road, Auchtermuchty, Eddie was the sixth of nine children born to Violet and Anthony Kotlewski.

He attended school in Auchtermuchty before studying at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.

Teenage Eddie joined the Air Training Corps and won medals for boxing and rugby.

He had a lifelong love for aviation and would often attend the Leuchars airshow.

Eddie apprenticed with his father in construction when he left school, erecting garages and sheds.

In 1972, aged just 18, he joined Fife Fire & Rescue Service as a retained firefighter – the same year he met Helen, who worked in the office.

They married in Glenrothes on April 26 1975.

The couple settled in ‘Muchty where Eddie rebuilt the couple’s first home on Cupar Road, then took on another project on the High Street.

He later renovated an old warehouse into three homes for himself and his brothers, David and Fraser – all fellow firefighters.

His construction company, Gleneden Construction Ltd, was founded in 1977, with Helen working alongside him in the office.

As well as David, Fraser and Gavin serving at the same time in the fire service, Tony and Fraser also worked for him as joiners.

He also employed neighbours and fellow firefighters, always ensuring cover at the fire station was maintained.

Eddie Kotlewski took great pride in building homes across the region

Eddie had a remarkable memory for every building project he worked on.

One day, he parked in a quiet field on the outskirts of Auchtermuchty, admiring the view. That land became Westbank – six bespoke houses built to capture that vista.

He and Helen moved into the final one, No. 35, in 2001. He built a conservatory so they could enjoy the view each day.

Eddie joined Fife Fire & Rescue Service as a retained firefighter at Auchtermuchty Fire Station on July 10 1972, aged 18.

He served for 14.5 years before being promoted to Leading Firefighter on January 1 1987.

On November 4 1989, he was promoted to Sub Officer, assuming command of the station.

Morale and performance soared under his leadership. He was particularly skilled at staying calm under pressure and managing difficult incidents while supporting his team – both seasoned and new recruits alike.

He lived with severe rheumatoid arthritis from 1991.

Despite constant pain, he remained resilient and active. He was always thinking, solving problems, and quietly persevering.

Eddie was a proud grandad who loved animals and travel

Eddie and Helen had two sons, Gavin and Jon who now have their own families.

Being a grandad brought Eddie immense joy.

Eddie was always a calm, content presence at home – a man who gave fully of himself and found happiness in quiet, steady things.

He was also deeply interested in politics and current affairs, often listening to Talk Radio.

In retirement, Eddie and Helen bought a home in Fort Myers, Florida which they had for 20 years.

He bought a boat and was happiest on the water, watching hawks circle overhead and chatting with neighbours Cathy and Bill, who became close friends.

He loved seeing wildlife – alligators, bears, and even a pair of panthers that once wandered past the house.

Eddie also loved animals – especially his dogs. Muttley the dachshund became a family pet in an unconventional way: Eddie was working for a client who had a litter, and his “fee” was one of the pups.

Over time, Muttley became as much Violet and Anthony’s dog as his own.

Later came Ellie, who went everywhere in the van – once locking herself inside it, to Eddie’s great amusement and frustration. Eddie had to break into his own van to get the dog out.

In recent years, he enjoyed visits from Gavin’s dog Ruby.

Love of travel

Eddie could “fix anything”, and if he didn’t know how, he’d find a way.

He and Helen travelled widely – to China, where they dined with former Prime Minister Ted Heath through a mutual friend, to Mauritius, Canada, and on cruises across the Atlantic to New York before heading to Florida.

Eddie is survived by wife Helen, sons Gavin and Jon and grand children Evan, Hamish, Lewis, Rhys, Maddy, Max, Rosie and Blair. He was also a dear brother and uncle.