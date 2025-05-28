Tributes to former Perth planning chief and ‘fabulous storyteller’ Denis Munro who’s died at 81

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes to former Perth planning chief and ‘fabulous storyteller’ Denis Munro who’s died at 81

The former pupil of Bell Baxter High School, Cupar, who controversially advocated demolishing most of Perth City Hall, is remembered as a visionary planner and champion of Perth city.

Former Perth planning chief Denis Munro has died at 81. Image: DC Thomson/Tippermuir Books
Former Perth planning chief Denis Munro has died at 81. Image: DC Thomson/Tippermuir Books
By Gordon Bannerman

Warm tributes have been paid to former Perth and Kinross Council director of planning and development Denis Munro, who has died at the age of 81.

His funeral takes place at St John’s Kirk in the heart of his beloved Fair City on Monday June 2 at 1pm.

Born and bred in Perth, Denis recently followed up his 2001 book “A Vision for Perth” with a history of the steamies, or washhouses, which once played an integral role in the lives of working-class families.

He recalled fondly boyhood hours whiled away trainspotting at Friarton, fishing for eels at the harbour – where his father David worked for the Dundee, Perth and London Shipping Company – and helping mother Nan at the public washhouse in Canal Street.

Denis Munro as director of planning for Perth Council in 1999. Image: DC Thomson

Following several years south of the border Denis embarked on his career as a trainee town planner with Fife County Council in 1961 after leaving Bell-Baxter High School in Cupar.

He joined Perth Town Council four years later as an assistant planning officer.

He was recognised by the Town Planning Institute for gaining the top marks in Scotland in their intermediate exams.

Denis remained with the local authority, in its various guises, until taking early retirement in 2003 from the director’s role he had held since 1984.

Denis Munro controversially advocated demolition of Perth City Hall

His love of his native city was reflected in “A Vision for Perth” – published while he was planning director – which lamented the loss of various historic buildings in the name of modernism.

Never one to shy away from controversy, Denis advocated demolishing most of Perth City Hall – now the Perth Museum hosting the Stone of Destiny – in favour of creating a civic square, retaining only the King Edward Street building’s facade.

He firmly believed that would benefit the city and better showcase St John’s Kirk, the oldest building in Perth. However, the demolition proposal was rejected in favour of being repurposed.

Denis helped pave the way to Perth’s Cafe Quarter and in retirement became “part of the family” at Willows, where his morning routine included catching up with the news over a coffee.

The new Perth Museum is now housed in the old City Hall building in Perth. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Architecture, culture and art were lifelong passions, often combined with a love of travel and, latterly, cruises.

His last foreign holiday took Denis to admire the Austro-Hungarian legacy of Vienna and Budapest.

Denis Munro’s love of architecture and history reflected in Perth ‘Steamies’ book

He had recently completed “The Perth Steamies: The Story of the Fair City’s Public Washhouses (1846-1976),” published by Tippermuir Books.

Tippermuir director Dr Paul Philippou said: “I was familiar with ‘A Vision for Perth.’ It is a book that combines architecture and history with the author’s strong opinions on Perth’s architectural direction.

“As director of planning, Denis was certainly in a position to offer his thoughts on the subject.

“Twenty-three years later, in 2024, I was intrigued to be contacted by Denis, regarding a new book he had in mind on the long-gone Perth Steamies.

“Working with him on the book was a delight.

The Perth Steamies by Denis Munro. Image: Tippermuir

“It is a pity that Denis did not live to see the book – he died a few days before it was delivered by the printer – and did not have the opportunity to enjoy a book launch.

“The book’s subject, however, is a popular one, and Denis’s words will no doubt be debated, repeated and read for many decades to come.

“A great dog lover, Denis had directed that all his royalties from the book be given to Perthshire Abandoned Dog Society.”

Tribute from Geoff Brown of GS Brown Construction

Local housebuilder and honorary president of St Johnstone, Geoff Brown, chairman of GS Brown Construction, knew Denis for decades.

He said: “In his days as director of planning, Denis was prepared to meet developers large and small to discuss proposals which would have a bearing on Perth and Kinross and the quality of life of its citizens.

“We might not always have agreed when it came to development and the best way forward, but Denis was always prepared to meet with developers and listen to what was being suggested.

Federation of Small Businesses in Perth in 1999 (from left) councillors Bushby and Anderson and Mr Torrance, and behind, planning and development director Denis Munro, Mr Wilcox and Mr Gauld.

“I knew Denis long before he became the director of planning, and when he retired from the council, I knew his in-depth knowledge of the planning process would prove a huge asset in his role as a consultant with GS Brown Construction.

“As a local man, Denis had a deep and abiding affection for the city and the wider area, and his death will have come as a shock to his many friends.”

Influential role as planner for Cairngorms National Park Authority

After taking early retirement, Denis also went on to play an interim but influential role as planner for the embryonic Cairngorms National Park Authority.

Gavin Miles, director of planning and place, said: “Denis was a lovely chap.

“He’d obviously had a long career by the time he joined us.

“Denis said he had started as a tea boy at Perth City in the distant past, but you could never quite tell whether his tales were true or embellished – he was a fabulous storyteller!

Glen Clova, part of the Cairngorms National Park.

“He was very relaxed in his approach to setting up the planning service at the Park Authority and he was very good at helping us to think through the issues we encountered and in supporting us.

“Denis was good at getting the best out of us. He had a wicked sense of humour that could make you cry with laughter and his tales of council politics, and his planning career, would have made a great comedy series!  We all loved him.”

Denis, who was divorced from his late wife Kate, is survived by his sister Dorothy and niece Kareen.

Conversation