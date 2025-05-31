Tributes as Fife ‘working class hero’ and Unite Scotland chairman John Gillespie dies at 57

John Gillespie, a leading light in Fife’s trade union movement and chairman of Unite Scotland, is being remembered as a “class warrior, campaigner and great comrade” following his death aged 57.

The working class hero, of Leslie, who was a stalwart fighter for the union members he represented on Fife Council, was a formidable grassroots activist. He was regarded as a “trade unionist to his fingertips”.

His passing on May 22, with his family by his side, has led to an outpouring of tributes from across the Scottish trade union movement, Labour Party and wider left-wing political landscape.

Leading the tributes, Derek Thomson, Unite Scottish secretary described John as a “wholly unpretentious” man who treated everyone with the same dignity and respect.

He told The Courier: “John was a humble man fiercely proud of his Fife roots.

“His great skill was in finding solutions to difficult issues our union faced but it was always done with a sense of purpose and humility.

“He brought a sense of calm irrespective of the occasion other than when accompanied by his infamous mic and boom box. But there was so much more to John than that public persona.

“Inside Unite, John was very much the go to person to help in difficult situations. He was a unifier and believed fully that the union and its members should come first above any personal or political aspirations.

“He was at heart a grassroots activist. The energy and humour he brought to the negotiating table, picket lines or demonstration on behalf of working people was unique.”

John Gillespie remembered as a ‘real socialist’ and ‘working class hero’

Tribute also came from Glenrothes and Mid Fife Labour MP Richard Baker. He said: “When it came to fighting for those less fortunate, John was always at the forefront, encouraging and inspiring people to stand against injustice and make the world a fairer and better place.

“We’ve lost a true working-class hero – but John’s legacy will live on.”

Mid Scotland & Fife Labour MSP Alex Rowley, who is also a former leader of Fife Council, added: “John was an incredible man who was dedicated to fighting for the rights of working people, the right to have a job, the right for decent pay, terms and conditions.

“No matter the issue, John’s approach was always calm, considered but forensic. That is what made him such a brilliant trade union negotiator who was respected throughout the trade union movement.

“He was a real socialist who understood the importance of community and fairness for all. For me personally, it was a privilege to be able to call John my friend.”

John Gillespie worked as a slater with Fife Council

John Gillespie was born on Saturday August 12 1967, the second child of Betty and John.

He was raised in Kirktoun Park, Ballingry, alongside his brother Conn and sister Rosemarie.

He was educated at St Kenneth’s RC Primary School and St Columba’s RC High School.

John began an apprenticeship as a slater with the local council, a trade he would dedicate much of his working life to.

In 1987, fate intervened when John met the love of his life, Frewine, in the West End Bar as he was picking up his brother.

Their connection was immediate and grew steadily, leading to their marriage on September 4 1992 in Kirkcaldy.

The couple’s joy multiplied in 1994 with the birth of their twin boys, John and Robert.

John Gillespie loved being a husband, father and grandfather

John embraced fatherhood with open arms, pouring his heart into raising his sons.

He adored his family and took great pride in being a hands-on dad.

He loved taking his boys to football matches and spending quality time with them.

His devotion to his family often saw him acting as the reliable taxi driver. He always ensured everyone got home safely after a night out or a family gathering, even if it meant a late drive for him.

He also extended his warmth and thoughtfulness to his wider family.

When his nieces and nephews came round, John made sure there were always plenty of sweets and pizza waiting. He loved seeing everyone together.

John’s love for his family knew no bounds. He was overjoyed with the arrival of his grandchildren Theo in 2023 and Brodie in 2025.

He absolutely thrived in his role as a grandad.

Theo, in particular, was his little shadow, a true grandad’s boy.

John was endlessly proud of both grandsons and celebrated their every achievement, no matter how small, with a beaming smile and boundless enthusiasm.

Professionally, John spent many years as a slater with the council.

However, his growing discontent with how trade workers were treated led him down a new path.

‘Strong sense of injustice’ led John to become a trade union shop steward

Fuelled by pursuit of justice, he became a trade union shop steward, driven to advocate for fair treatment, respect, and equality in the workplace.

John’s passion for workers’ rights only grew stronger over time.

His confidence and dedication propelled him to become the chairperson of Unite Scotland.

Watching John in action, whether at a union meeting or standing alongside his colleagues, made it clear that he was a man of deep conviction, devoted, principled, and steadfast.

Whether as a husband, father, grandfather, or trade unionist, John brought warmth, strength, and unwavering love to everything he did.

Tributes from far and wide

Mike Arnott, secretary, Dundee Trades Union Council said: “John was a great character and resolute campaigner. It has been an honour to serve with him on the STUC General Council.

“John was a stalwart fighter for the union members he represented on Fife Council, for his community and for progressive causes, both nationally and internationally.

“He always brought his natural warmth and humour to even the most fraught situations.

“Seeing him at your side on a march or rally gave you added resolve but also made you smile.”

The STUC described John as a “formidable grassroots activist and a trade unionist to his fingertips”, adding: “He acted as a source of strength and guidance to many in our movement. Our condolences and thoughts are with his loved ones. Rest in power, John.”

John is survived by his mum Elizabeth, wife Frewine, sons John and Robert and grand children Theo and Brodie.

A funeral service is being held at Leslie Cemetery on Wednesday June 11 at 10.30 am, preceded by his “final march” from his home in Leslie.

Red colours are to be worn to honour John and his work with Fife Trades Union Council.