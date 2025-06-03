Son’s tribute as ‘live wire’ St Andrews dentist Peter Davidson dies after cancer fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Son’s tribute as ‘live wire’ St Andrews dentist Peter Davidson dies after cancer fight

The Dundee born Territorial Army major, who's died at 81, was honorary president of the Grampian Club, a St Andrews Rotarian and a 'Renaissance man'.

Retired St Andrews dentist Peter Davidson has died at 81. Image: Tom Davidson
Retired St Andrews dentist Peter Davidson has died at 81. Image: Tom Davidson
By Michael Alexander

Retired St Andrews dentist Peter Nicoll Davidson, a former Territorial Army major, mountaineer and honorary president of the Grampian Club, has died at the age of 81 after battling lung cancer.

The former president of St Andrews Rotary Club died peacefully at home in Blebo Craigs.

Described by his family as a “Renaissance man,” the former Dundee Dental Hospital teacher combined a distinguished professional career in dentistry with deep intellectual interests and a life-long passion for mountaineering.

Paying heartfelt tribute, his son Tom described him as a “live wire” whose spark never faded, despite advancing years and ill-health towards the end.

Peter Davidson with grandchild. Image: Tom Davidson.

“My dad loved many things –  books, buildings, mountains,” said Tom.

“But above all, he loved mum, and he loved us. He gave himself fully to his passions and his people, never asking for much in return.

“He believed in doing things well, finding joy in the doing, and carrying both success and failure with humility.”

Peter Davidson attended Dundee High School and Harris Academy

Born in Dundee on July 21 1943, Peter was the elder child of Margaret and William Davidson, who served as medical superintendent at Dundee Royal Infirmary.

He attended Dundee High School and later Harris Academy, where he won the English Speaking Union’s Inter-School Debating Trophy in 1961 – a triumph he especially enjoyed as it was over a pupil from his former school.

It was during a school trip to Ben Macdui that he first encountered the Scottish hills – a moment that sparked a lifelong love of the mountains.

He joined the Dundee-based Grampian Club in 1965 and remained a committed member for nearly six decades.

The views from Ben Macdui Cairngorms. Image: Shutterstock

He climbed all 282 Munros in Scotland, and his mountaineering adventures extended to the Alps, including an ascent of the Matterhorn, expeditions to Norway’s peaks, and even a hike into the Grand Canyon.

Peter was keen to pass on this love of the hills to his children.

Tom and Kiff were taken on their first climb with him when they were just nine and seven years old.

Career in dentistry combined with love of adventure and the hills

Though he found his joy in the outdoors, Peter’s professional career was in dentistry.

He studied at the University of St Andrews (then part of Dundee University), graduating in 1966 with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery.

He began his career in general practice, working in Dundee, Edinburgh, and Aberdeen before moving to London to serve in leading teaching hospitals such as Barts, Guy’s, and St Thomas’s.

In 1970, he became a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons.

Peter Davidson was installed as president of St Andrews Rotary Club in July 2006. He’s pictured (right) with then outgoing president, solicitor James Murray. Image: DC Thomson.

During this time, he also served in the Territorial Army from 1971 to 1983, attaining the rank of major.

Though enlisted as a dental officer, he was also known for his role as an adventure training officer.

Under his guidance, his unit – 225 Field Ambulance – twice won the Pegasus Trophy, a national endurance competition run by the Parachute Regiment. He was awarded the Territorial Decoration (TD) in 1983.

Peter’s wife was a ‘vision’ when they met

That same year marked two other key events in his life. First, he returned to Scotland to open the Davidson Dental Practice on South Street in St Andrews, where he became a respected and familiar figure in the community.

Second, at age 40, he married Nicky Miller, a PE teacher from St Leonard’s, also originally from Dundee.

They were introduced by a mutual friend. On their first date, Nicky famously arrived on a motorbike in leathers and helmet.

Peter Davidson and his wife Nicky. Image: Tom Davidson.

Peter later called her “a vision” – a compliment she said she was never entirely sure was sincere.

The couple were married at St Salvator’s Chapel, St Andrews, on August 16 1983.

After a short time in Balmerino, they settled in Blebo Craigs, where they lived for the remainder of Peter’s life. Their sons, Tom and Kiff, were born in 1986 and 1988.

Peter’s professional contributions extended well beyond his private practice

Peter published numerous academic papers, authored a textbook for dental students, and served as a teacher at Dundee Dental Hospital.

He also travelled to Japan to acquire state-of-the-art dental equipment and, despite avoiding conferences for most of his career, eventually attended one – held in Jerusalem, a city he had always wished to visit.

Peter retired at the age of 67. But retirement did little to slow him down.

He became active in the Rotary Club of St Andrews and served for many years as honorary secretary of the Central and North Fife Preservation Society.

Peter Davidson (right) with members of The Rotary Club of St Andrews selling raffle tickets at the Dunhill Links Championship in

He also volunteered as a guide at the National Trust for Scotland’s Hill of Tarvit mansionhouse near Cupar.

Even into his 80s, Peter remained vigorous and sharp-witted.

On his 80th birthday, he underwent a heart procedure at Perth Royal Infirmary to restore his rhythm – an experience he treated with typical calm and wry humour.

However, nine months before his death, he was diagnosed with lung cancer. Despite never having smoked, the disease progressed rapidly.

With support from his family, GP, the Blackfriars Medical Practice, and the Fife Palliative Care Team, Peter was able to spend his final months at home, passing away peacefully and with dignity.

Tribute from the Grampian Club

Colin MacDonald of the Grampian Club paid tribute to Peter’s decades of service and warm presence, latterly as honorary president.

He said: “In more recent times, Peter was known to members as the editor of the club’s annual magazine – the Bulletin – but his contribution went far beyond that.

“He joined the club in 1965 and gave generously of his time and knowledge.

Peter Davidson order of service from funeral. Image: Tom Davidson

“A gentle and private man, Peter combined this with a quiet determination on the mountains.

“To meet Peter once was to be remembered and warmly greeted again. A true stalwart of the Grampian Club – and what we all seek: a great mountain companion.”

Peter Davidson is remembered as a man of intellect, action, generosity and humility – a stoic figure who gave much to his profession, his community, and his family, and who lived a life marked by thoughtful service and quiet joy.

He is survived by his wife Nicky, sons Tom and Kiff, grandson Raphi, daughters-in-law Tipple and Lucy, and extended family including Bruce and Morag.

