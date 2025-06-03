Son’s tribute as ‘live wire’ St Andrews dentist Peter Davidson dies after cancer fight

Retired St Andrews dentist Peter Nicoll Davidson, a former Territorial Army major, mountaineer and honorary president of the Grampian Club, has died at the age of 81 after battling lung cancer.

The former president of St Andrews Rotary Club died peacefully at home in Blebo Craigs.

Described by his family as a “Renaissance man,” the former Dundee Dental Hospital teacher combined a distinguished professional career in dentistry with deep intellectual interests and a life-long passion for mountaineering.

Paying heartfelt tribute, his son Tom described him as a “live wire” whose spark never faded, despite advancing years and ill-health towards the end.

“My dad loved many things – books, buildings, mountains,” said Tom.

“But above all, he loved mum, and he loved us. He gave himself fully to his passions and his people, never asking for much in return.

“He believed in doing things well, finding joy in the doing, and carrying both success and failure with humility.”

Peter Davidson attended Dundee High School and Harris Academy

Born in Dundee on July 21 1943, Peter was the elder child of Margaret and William Davidson, who served as medical superintendent at Dundee Royal Infirmary.

He attended Dundee High School and later Harris Academy, where he won the English Speaking Union’s Inter-School Debating Trophy in 1961 – a triumph he especially enjoyed as it was over a pupil from his former school.

It was during a school trip to Ben Macdui that he first encountered the Scottish hills – a moment that sparked a lifelong love of the mountains.

He joined the Dundee-based Grampian Club in 1965 and remained a committed member for nearly six decades.

He climbed all 282 Munros in Scotland, and his mountaineering adventures extended to the Alps, including an ascent of the Matterhorn, expeditions to Norway’s peaks, and even a hike into the Grand Canyon.

Peter was keen to pass on this love of the hills to his children.

Tom and Kiff were taken on their first climb with him when they were just nine and seven years old.

Career in dentistry combined with love of adventure and the hills

Though he found his joy in the outdoors, Peter’s professional career was in dentistry.

He studied at the University of St Andrews (then part of Dundee University), graduating in 1966 with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery.

He began his career in general practice, working in Dundee, Edinburgh, and Aberdeen before moving to London to serve in leading teaching hospitals such as Barts, Guy’s, and St Thomas’s.

In 1970, he became a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons.

During this time, he also served in the Territorial Army from 1971 to 1983, attaining the rank of major.

Though enlisted as a dental officer, he was also known for his role as an adventure training officer.

Under his guidance, his unit – 225 Field Ambulance – twice won the Pegasus Trophy, a national endurance competition run by the Parachute Regiment. He was awarded the Territorial Decoration (TD) in 1983.

Peter’s wife was a ‘vision’ when they met

That same year marked two other key events in his life. First, he returned to Scotland to open the Davidson Dental Practice on South Street in St Andrews, where he became a respected and familiar figure in the community.

Second, at age 40, he married Nicky Miller, a PE teacher from St Leonard’s, also originally from Dundee.

They were introduced by a mutual friend. On their first date, Nicky famously arrived on a motorbike in leathers and helmet.

Peter later called her “a vision” – a compliment she said she was never entirely sure was sincere.

The couple were married at St Salvator’s Chapel, St Andrews, on August 16 1983.

After a short time in Balmerino, they settled in Blebo Craigs, where they lived for the remainder of Peter’s life. Their sons, Tom and Kiff, were born in 1986 and 1988.

Peter’s professional contributions extended well beyond his private practice

Peter published numerous academic papers, authored a textbook for dental students, and served as a teacher at Dundee Dental Hospital.

He also travelled to Japan to acquire state-of-the-art dental equipment and, despite avoiding conferences for most of his career, eventually attended one – held in Jerusalem, a city he had always wished to visit.

Peter retired at the age of 67. But retirement did little to slow him down.

He became active in the Rotary Club of St Andrews and served for many years as honorary secretary of the Central and North Fife Preservation Society.

He also volunteered as a guide at the National Trust for Scotland’s Hill of Tarvit mansionhouse near Cupar.

Even into his 80s, Peter remained vigorous and sharp-witted.

On his 80th birthday, he underwent a heart procedure at Perth Royal Infirmary to restore his rhythm – an experience he treated with typical calm and wry humour.

However, nine months before his death, he was diagnosed with lung cancer. Despite never having smoked, the disease progressed rapidly.

With support from his family, GP, the Blackfriars Medical Practice, and the Fife Palliative Care Team, Peter was able to spend his final months at home, passing away peacefully and with dignity.

Tribute from the Grampian Club

Colin MacDonald of the Grampian Club paid tribute to Peter’s decades of service and warm presence, latterly as honorary president.

He said: “In more recent times, Peter was known to members as the editor of the club’s annual magazine – the Bulletin – but his contribution went far beyond that.

“He joined the club in 1965 and gave generously of his time and knowledge.

“A gentle and private man, Peter combined this with a quiet determination on the mountains.

“To meet Peter once was to be remembered and warmly greeted again. A true stalwart of the Grampian Club – and what we all seek: a great mountain companion.”

Peter Davidson is remembered as a man of intellect, action, generosity and humility – a stoic figure who gave much to his profession, his community, and his family, and who lived a life marked by thoughtful service and quiet joy.

He is survived by his wife Nicky, sons Tom and Kiff, grandson Raphi, daughters-in-law Tipple and Lucy, and extended family including Bruce and Morag.