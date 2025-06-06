Widow’s tribute to ‘talented and kind’ Dundee architect husband Bobby Black MBE

A Dundee widow has paid tribute to her “talented and happy” architect husband Bobby Black MBE following his death.

Robert (Bobby) Black passed away peacefully at home in the care of his wife Moyra and close family on May 21, aged 89.

Bobby, who was a senior partner with Baxter Clark and Paul, originally hailed from Arbroath before moving to Broughty Ferry in the early 1960s.

Throughout his career, he worked on numerous prestigious projects, both locally and across Scotland.

Also, in 1977, he was awarded the honour of MBE in recognition of his outstanding contributions and dedication to architecture.

Moyra, who was married to Bobby for 65 years, has shared memories of her late husband.

She said: “Bobby was a quiet man. A kind man. A talented and happy man. Not one to brag.

“Just a good soul who was deeply loved and will be terribly missed.”

Bobby Black grew up and married in Arbroath

Bobby was born in Arbroath on November 1 1935.

He went to school there, and it was as a pupil at senior school that he met and got to know Moyra.

Their relationship later developed through dancing. Moyra’s father’s band used to play at the Marine Ballroom in Arbroath where they had some “wonderful times”.

After school, Bobby went into architecture. He started working at the council architects’ office in Arbroath and trained part-time while working as an apprentice.

Indeed, architecture was always his path. He had a very creative and artistic mind. He also loved to paint – mostly landscapes and seascapes.

Eventually, he became a senior partner at Baxter Clark and Paul.

Before that, he spent some time in Belfast, working for a housing trust.

“We were courting by then,” recalled Moyra. “A few of the lads from college went to Belfast together to work for the town’s architects’ department.”

What year did Bobby and his family move to Broughty Ferry?

Moyra and Bobby married in 1959 at Knox’s Church in Arbroath. The first of their four children followed.

Then they moved to Broughty Ferry in 1962.

“Bobby was always known as a quiet, gentle man,” said Moyra.

“He was very artistic and had a good sense of humour. He even had a few party pieces, and a nice singing voice.

“Bobby wasn’t a show-off, quite the opposite. Just a very kind, easy man to live with.”

Moyra recalled that Bobby was very proud of the MBE he received in 1977 for services to architecture.

“We went to Buckingham Palace – quite an occasion in those days – and the Queen presented it,” said Moyra.

“I remember standing outside. It was a day we never forgot.”

In terms of his architectural work, Bobby did quite a bit in Orkney and the north of Scotland.

He was always very careful that his designs were in keeping with the traditional buildings of the area.

What did Bobby Black enjoy doing after retirement?

The couple spent a lot of their retirement in Lanzarote, where they have a small property.

They’d go out there for six weeks at a time – later in the year and again in the spring.

They made many lovely friends out there over the years.

Bobby also enjoyed painting and golf, although he wasn’t too serious about the latter.

“I was the one who won the competitions!” laughed Moyra.

They became members at Drumoig in north Fife when it opened, and later at Kingennie.

Moyra said her husband stayed relatively well until the end. He had a pacemaker fitted about 10 and a half years ago, and later a heart valve replacement. Things went downhill after that.

“He had good health for most of his life, and for that we’re grateful,” she said.

Together for more than 70 years

Moyra said the couple enjoyed celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary last December.

They were together for five and a half years before that, so it really was a “lifetime”, Moyra added.

The family wish to express their gratitude to district nurses and carers for their care and compassion, and to Bobby’s friends for their kind thoughts and condolences.

Bobby will be sorely missed as a loving husband, father, grandad, great-grandad, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his wife Moyra, four children Margot, Kevin, Loraine and Andrea, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.