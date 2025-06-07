Husband’s moving tribute to Dundee journalist wife Terry MacCallum who died with ‘heart full of love’

Warm tributes have been paid to retired DC Thomson & Co Ltd journalist and “lovely person” Terry MacCallum, who has died aged 65 after a long and brave fight against cancer.

The much-loved mum and doting granny, who was a journalist on the People’s Journal and then The Courier for many years, died peacefully in Ninewells Hospital on May 22.

She ended her long career at DC Thomson in charge of the Craigie column at The Courier. It was a role she loved, before ill health forced her to take early retirement.

She met her future husband Ross when she was transferred to The Courier production team as a sub-editor in 1990.

Terry confessed later to him that she used to watch him as he arrived for work from the neighbouring Journal office at Bank Street.

Ross and Terry were married in 1992. First child Andrew arrived a year later. He was followed by Katharine and then James.

Terry gave up work to look after the children, returning to work when they were older.

She initially worked on a project to design the compact sized Courier which relaunched in 2012 before moving to the features department and then becoming “Mrs Craigie”.

Leading the many tributes to a woman who “made the world a better place”, husband Ross said: “A few days before she died, Terry told me: ‘If this is my time, I go with a heart filled with love’.

“She was such a loving person and a lovely person. I feel so lucky and proud to have been able to call her my wife for nearly 33 years. She leaves a huge hole in our lives.

“She loved being Mrs Craigie and always went the extra mile with the readers, many of whom were older, often visiting them for long chats and cups of tea.”

Terry MacCallum loved being a granny – but cancer took its toll

Terry was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003. The cancer returned four years ago and the diagnosis was terminal.

But Terry fought so hard with lengthy treatments of chemotherapy. The initial prognosis was bleak, but Terry was able to see many family milestones.

Andrew and Nathalie’s wedding was a particularly joyful day for the family.

“I thought Terry would burst with pride that day,” said Ross.

And then granddaughter Eva came along in 2023. Terry loved being a granny and loved the two years she had to get to know Eva.

Another milestone came last year at Glasgow Green when Terry, Ross, sister Gillian and brother-in-law Joe watched James win the grade 1 Piping World Championships with Inveraray.

“Such a special day,” said Ross. “Terry hadn’t been well in the lead-up to the event, but was determined to be there. She was quite breathless and tired, but so proud.”

Unfortunately, the long rounds of chemotherapy treatment eventually took their toll when doctors discovered her heart had been damaged. She passed away very peacefully in Ninewells Hospital on Thursday May 22.

Terry remembered by colleagues as ‘kind, generous and quietly funny’

Former Courier features editor Gillian Lord, who was Terry’s line manager before ill health forced her to retire early, described Terry as a “wonderful skilled journalist and editor” who “made the world a better place”.

Gillian said: “She ran Craigie, one of The Courier’s most popular sections, with a gentle strength that characterised everything she did. The readers loved her, and we loved her. She was kind, generous and quietly funny, and she was also a friend. She made the world a better place, always.”

Courier journalist and former features editor Morag Lindsay added: “She was honestly very likely the nicest person I’ve ever known. Just the kindest, gentlest, calmest soul who never said a bad word about anyone.”

Tribute was also paid by DC Thomson & Co Ltd managing editor Graham Huband who said: “I remember Ross once described Terry as the ‘best of me’ and that phrase stuck with me.

“As a colleague, Terry was never one to hog the limelight. But when it came to providing support for those around her – something as simple as a kind word for someone having a tough day – Terry was centre stage. She was the best of all of us in that regard”.

Generosity of time and spirit

Graham said that Terry’s love for language and her dedication to her readers through her stewardship of Craigie was clear for all to see.

He added: “No-one who worked alongside Terry will forget her generosity of time and spirit and her passing leaves a hole in our newsroom that can never be filled.

“Our condolences and thoughts are with Ross and the family at this difficult and sad time.”

Terry is survived by husband Ross, children Andrew, Katharine and James, and granddaughter Eva.

Her funeral is on Monday June 9 at Dundee Crematorium at 11.30am.