Husband’s moving tribute to Dundee journalist wife Terry MacCallum who died with ‘heart full of love’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Obituaries

Husband’s moving tribute to Dundee journalist wife Terry MacCallum who died with ‘heart full of love’

The retired Courier “Craigie” columnist, who’s passed away at 65 after a brave cancer battle, leaves a hole in the newsroom that can "never be filled".

Terry MacCallum has died aged 65 after a brave battle with cancer. Image: Ross MacCallum
Terry MacCallum has died aged 65 after a brave battle with cancer. Image: Ross MacCallum
By Michael Alexander

Warm tributes have been paid to retired DC Thomson & Co Ltd journalist and “lovely person” Terry MacCallum, who has died aged 65 after a long and brave fight against cancer.

The much-loved mum and doting granny, who was a journalist on the People’s Journal and then The Courier for many years, died peacefully in Ninewells Hospital on May 22.

She ended her long career at DC Thomson in charge of the Craigie column at The Courier. It was a role she loved, before ill health forced her to take early retirement.

She met her future husband Ross when she was transferred to The Courier production team as a sub-editor in 1990.

Terry confessed later to him that she used to watch him as he arrived for work from the neighbouring Journal office at Bank Street.

Ross and Terry were married in 1992. First child Andrew arrived a year later. He was followed by Katharine and then James.

Terry MacCallum. Image: Ross MacCallum

Terry gave up work to look after the children, returning to work when they were older.

She initially worked on a project to design the compact sized Courier which relaunched in 2012 before moving to the features department and then becoming “Mrs Craigie”.

Leading the many tributes to a woman who “made the world a better place”, husband Ross said: “A few days before she died, Terry told me: ‘If this is my time, I go with a heart filled with love’.

“She was such a loving person and a lovely person. I feel so lucky and proud to have been able to call her my wife for nearly 33 years. She leaves a huge hole in our lives.

“She loved being Mrs Craigie and always went the extra mile with the readers, many of whom were older, often visiting them for long chats and cups of tea.”

Terry MacCallum loved being a granny – but cancer took its toll

Terry was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003. The cancer returned four years ago and the diagnosis was terminal.

But Terry fought so hard with lengthy treatments of chemotherapy. The initial prognosis was bleak, but Terry was able to see many family milestones.

Andrew and Nathalie’s wedding was a particularly joyful day for the family.

“I thought Terry would burst with pride that day,” said Ross.

And then granddaughter Eva came along in 2023. Terry loved being a granny and loved the two years she had to get to know Eva.

Another milestone came last year at Glasgow Green when Terry, Ross, sister Gillian and brother-in-law Joe watched James win the grade 1 Piping World Championships with Inveraray.

Terry MacCallum (centre) with son James (left) and husband Ross with the World Piping Championship trophy in 2024. Image: Ross MacCallum.

“Such a special day,” said Ross. “Terry hadn’t been well in the lead-up to the event, but was determined to be there. She was quite breathless and tired, but so proud.”

Unfortunately, the long rounds of chemotherapy treatment eventually took their toll when doctors discovered her heart had been damaged. She passed away very peacefully in Ninewells Hospital on Thursday May 22.

Terry remembered by colleagues as ‘kind, generous and quietly funny’

Former Courier features editor Gillian Lord, who was Terry’s line manager before ill health forced her to retire early, described Terry as a “wonderful skilled journalist and editor” who “made the world a better place”.

Gillian said: “She ran Craigie, one of The Courier’s most popular sections, with a gentle strength that characterised everything she did. The readers loved her, and we loved her. She was kind, generous and quietly funny, and she was also a friend. She made the world a better place, always.”

Courier journalist and former features editor Morag Lindsay added: “She was honestly very likely the nicest person I’ve ever known. Just the kindest, gentlest, calmest soul who never said a bad word about anyone.”

Tribute was also paid by DC Thomson & Co Ltd managing editor Graham Huband who said: “I remember Ross once described Terry as the ‘best of me’ and that phrase stuck with me.

Terry MacCallum was former editor of the ‘Craigie’ column in The Courier. Image: DC Thomson

“As a colleague, Terry was never one to hog the limelight. But when it came to providing support for those around her – something as simple as a kind word for someone having a tough day – Terry was centre stage. She was the best of all of us in that regard”.

Generosity of time and spirit

Graham said that Terry’s love for language and her dedication to her readers through her stewardship of Craigie was clear for all to see.

He added: “No-one who worked alongside Terry will forget her generosity of time and spirit and her passing leaves a hole in our newsroom that can never be filled.

“Our condolences and thoughts are with Ross and the family at this difficult and sad time.”

Terry is survived by husband Ross, children Andrew, Katharine and James, and granddaughter Eva.

Her funeral is on Monday June 9 at Dundee Crematorium at 11.30am.

More from Obituaries

Bobby Black
Widow’s tribute to ‘talented and kind’ Dundee architect husband Bobby Black MBE
Retired St Andrews dentist Peter Davidson has died at 81. Image: Tom Davidson
Son’s tribute as 'live wire’ St Andrews dentist Peter Davidson dies after cancer fight
John Gillespie (centre) on a Unite march. Image: Ellen Reilly
Tributes as Fife 'working class hero' and Unite Scotland chairman John Gillespie dies at…
Eddie Kotlewski MBE has died aged 71. Image: Gavin Kotlewski .
Tribute to 'honest and hardworking' Auchtermuchty firefighter and joiner Eddie Kotlewski MBE who’s died…
Former Perth planning chief Denis Munro has died at 81. Image: DC Thomson/Tippermuir Books
Tributes to former Perth planning chief and ‘fabulous storyteller’ Denis Munro who’s died at…
Lillian Kelly, formner manager of Taypark House, has died days before her 92nd birthday. Image: Steve Bargeton/DC Thomson Design team.
Family’s tribute to 'feisty' Dundee woman Lillian Kelly who managed Taypark House with sharp…
Bill Wylie is being remembered a year on from his death aged 74. Image: Wylie family/DC Thomson design team.
Family of Dundee Sea Cadets commander Bill Wylie MBE pay tribute one year after…
Sandy Mathieson in action at the agricultural hall, Clifton Road, Aberdeen in December 1975. Image: AJL
Son's tribute to Perth bull sales auctioneer and Pitlochry resident Sandy Mathieson
Thomas 'Tam' McCabe has died at 87. Image: Tam McCabe Jnr/DC Thomson design team.
Thomas McCabe: Ninewells porter, B&Q greeter and Dundee North End football man, dies aged…
David Merrie. Image: Tessa Merrie.
Tribute to David Merrie: Blairgowrie man who ‘lived breathed and loved’ nature dies aged 89

Conversation