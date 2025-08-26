Dundee widow’s tribute to ‘born teacher’ Paul Fitzpatrick on first anniversary of his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee widow’s tribute to ‘born teacher’ Paul Fitzpatrick on first anniversary of his death

The St Saviour's High School chemistry teacher, who taught guitar to Danny Wilson's Gary Clark and Ged Grimes, also mentored chess grandmaster Paul Motwani.

Gill and Paul Fitzpatrick. Image: Gill Fitzpatrick.
By Michael Alexander

The widow of Paul Fitzpatrick, a much-loved Dundee teacher, musician and mentor, has paid moving tribute to her husband on the first anniversary of his death.

Gill Fitzpatrick, 67, herself a former careers advisor at St Saviour’s High School, described her late husband as a “born teacher and kind soul”. His influence continues to be felt by generations of former pupils, colleagues and friends.

Paul, a former chemistry and guidance teacher at St Saviour’s High School, died on August 23 last year aged 75 following a short illness.

He taught for 25 years before taking early retirement in 1997 to pursue a career in music. He mentored countless aspiring musicians along the way.

Former St Saviour’s High School chemistry teacher Paul Fitzpatrick. Image: Brian Fitzpatrick

In an interview marking the first anniversary of his passing, Gill spoke of her husband’s devotion to education, family and community – and the comfort she has drawn from the many messages of support received over the past year.

“We miss him so much, but I think there’s a strong sense of gratitude too,” she said.

“To have had someone like Paul in our lives – someone who gave so much to others – that’s something to hold on to.”

How did Gill and Paul Fitzpatrick meet?

Gill Fitzpatrick met her husband while working as a careers adviser at St Saviour’s in the late 1980s.

Her first impression of Paul was that he was “incredibly committed and very funny”.

“He had a dry wit, a great sense of humour,” she said, “but also a deep kindness and care for every pupil. He believed they all had something special in them – and he worked so hard to bring that out.”

Born in India in 1948, where his father was working in the jute industry, Paul Fitzpatrick moved back to Dundee with his parents aged five.

Former St Saviour’s High School teacher Paul Fitzpatrick. Image: Brian Fitzpatrick.

He was the eldest of three brothers and went on to attend St Vincent’s Primary and Lawside Academy before graduating in chemistry from Queen’s College, Dundee – then part of the University of St Andrews.

He began his teaching career at Arbroath Academy before moving to St Saviour’s, where he remained until his early retirement.

Throughout his career, Paul immersed himself in school life, running the football team, chess club, table tennis sessions, and famously – his lunchtime guitar lessons.

Paul taught guitar to future Danny Wilson stars and chess to a future grandmaster

One of his most well-known pupils, Danny Wilson frontman and acclaimed songwriter Gary Clark, credited Paul with launching his musical journey.

In a recent Courier feature interview, Clark said: “I owe him everything.”

Paul taught Clark and fellow Danny Wilson bandmate Ged Grimes – now bassist with Simple Minds – to play guitar during lunch breaks at St Saviour’s.

It was an act of quiet dedication that would ultimately help shape the careers of two major figures in Scottish music.

Gary Clark and Ged Grimes in an early performance at St Saviours High School in Dundee. Image: Gary Clark.

Both Gary and Ged have backed a campaign to have him posthumously inducted into the Dundee Music Hall of Fame.

Gill said the family was “deeply touched” by Clark’s words.

“It was very emotional to read,” she said. “We sent Gary a message to say how moving it was to read this in The Courier, but also to let him know how much Paul admired his work.

Dundee band Danny Wilson pictured in London at the height of their fame in the 1980s. Image: Danny Wilson.

“He really was delighted for Gary and Ged’s success.

“It gave us a chance to say that – and that’s part of the healing process, isn’t it?”

But it wasn’t just music where Paul had a massive impact. Another of his former pupils, Paul Motwani, went on to become Scotland’s first ever chess Grandmaster.

A teenage champion of the St Saviour’s chess club, which Mr Fitzpatrick ran during lunchtimes, Motwani won the World Under-17 title in the late 1970s – and has remained a close friend of the family ever since.

Paul became a professional musician after early retirement from teaching

Gill and Paul were married for 32 years and had two sons whom they raised along with Paul’s two sons from his first marriage.

“The four brothers have always been close,” said Gill. “That was very important to Paul and myself.

“Paul is also survived by five grandchildren all of whom have a love of music.”

Dundee band The Bad Guys circa 1980. Paul Fitzpatrick (left), Dave Murray, Graham Gibson and Ian Vale. Image: Gill Fitzpatrick

After retiring from teaching, Paul returned to music full-time, playing with Dundee bands including The River Crows and Duke Box.

He also taught guitar privately for 15 years, with some of his adult students playing at his funeral last year.

“He had a way of encouraging people,” Gill said.

Dundee band The River Crows circa 1998. Sean Rae, Davie Tait, Paul Fitzpatrick and Ronnie Martin. Image: Gill Fitzpatrick

“He could bring people out of themselves, make them believe they could do it.

“Whether that was a school pupil learning chords or someone picking up a guitar later in life – he made it feel possible.”

Importance of faith, community and ‘doing the right thing’

A devout Catholic, Paul was a regular presence at Our Lady of Sorrows church in Fintry, where he played guitar in the music group and supported community events.

“He had a strong faith,” his widow said. “Quiet, but very real. For him, faith meant helping people. Doing the right thing. If someone needed something, he would do it.”

In 2021, just a few years before his death, Paul completed a personal passion project: More Than Seven Wonders, an original album exploring Dundee’s history through music.

He composed the music, while his friend John Quinn wrote the lyrics. The album featured family members, former bandmates and friends, and all proceeds went to the Archie Foundation at Dundee’s Children’s Hospital.

Paul’s last band Duke Box circa 2019. Paul Bastianelli, Donnie Duncan, Alex McMichael, Tommy Fitzpatrick and Paul Fitzpatrick (right). Image: Gill Fitzpatrick

Former pupils, colleagues and bandmates continue to share their memories of Paul Fitzpatrick, often in unexpected places.

“Even now, I bump into people in the supermarket who’ll tell me a funny story about him,” Gill said. “Things he said in class, something he did. That gives me comfort.”

Dundee Music Hall of Fame campaign

Although modest about his achievements, Paul’s impact on Scottish music, education and community life is now being formally recognised.

The campaign to add his name to the Dundee Music Hall of Fame – located behind the Overgate Centre – is ongoing, with growing support from public figures and members of the city’s music scene. The hall of fame is spearheaded by retired Angus primary school head teacher Jake McDonough.

Jake McDonough at the Dundee Music Hall of Fame in 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Gill was present at the original unveiling of the Hall of Fame years ago, as friends and fellow musicians were commemorated there.

Now, she says, the idea of her husband joining them is “deeply humbling”.

“He would never have asked for recognition,” she added.

“He didn’t like taking credit. But I think he would be quietly proud.”

