Dundee widow’s tribute to ‘born teacher’ Paul Fitzpatrick on first anniversary of his death

The widow of Paul Fitzpatrick, a much-loved Dundee teacher, musician and mentor, has paid moving tribute to her husband on the first anniversary of his death.

Gill Fitzpatrick, 67, herself a former careers advisor at St Saviour’s High School, described her late husband as a “born teacher and kind soul”. His influence continues to be felt by generations of former pupils, colleagues and friends.

Paul, a former chemistry and guidance teacher at St Saviour’s High School, died on August 23 last year aged 75 following a short illness.

He taught for 25 years before taking early retirement in 1997 to pursue a career in music. He mentored countless aspiring musicians along the way.

In an interview marking the first anniversary of his passing, Gill spoke of her husband’s devotion to education, family and community – and the comfort she has drawn from the many messages of support received over the past year.

“We miss him so much, but I think there’s a strong sense of gratitude too,” she said.

“To have had someone like Paul in our lives – someone who gave so much to others – that’s something to hold on to.”

How did Gill and Paul Fitzpatrick meet?

Gill Fitzpatrick met her husband while working as a careers adviser at St Saviour’s in the late 1980s.

Her first impression of Paul was that he was “incredibly committed and very funny”.

“He had a dry wit, a great sense of humour,” she said, “but also a deep kindness and care for every pupil. He believed they all had something special in them – and he worked so hard to bring that out.”

Born in India in 1948, where his father was working in the jute industry, Paul Fitzpatrick moved back to Dundee with his parents aged five.

He was the eldest of three brothers and went on to attend St Vincent’s Primary and Lawside Academy before graduating in chemistry from Queen’s College, Dundee – then part of the University of St Andrews.

He began his teaching career at Arbroath Academy before moving to St Saviour’s, where he remained until his early retirement.

Throughout his career, Paul immersed himself in school life, running the football team, chess club, table tennis sessions, and famously – his lunchtime guitar lessons.

Paul taught guitar to future Danny Wilson stars and chess to a future grandmaster

One of his most well-known pupils, Danny Wilson frontman and acclaimed songwriter Gary Clark, credited Paul with launching his musical journey.

In a recent Courier feature interview, Clark said: “I owe him everything.”

Paul taught Clark and fellow Danny Wilson bandmate Ged Grimes – now bassist with Simple Minds – to play guitar during lunch breaks at St Saviour’s.

It was an act of quiet dedication that would ultimately help shape the careers of two major figures in Scottish music.

Both Gary and Ged have backed a campaign to have him posthumously inducted into the Dundee Music Hall of Fame.

Gill said the family was “deeply touched” by Clark’s words.

“It was very emotional to read,” she said. “We sent Gary a message to say how moving it was to read this in The Courier, but also to let him know how much Paul admired his work.

“He really was delighted for Gary and Ged’s success.

“It gave us a chance to say that – and that’s part of the healing process, isn’t it?”

But it wasn’t just music where Paul had a massive impact. Another of his former pupils, Paul Motwani, went on to become Scotland’s first ever chess Grandmaster.

A teenage champion of the St Saviour’s chess club, which Mr Fitzpatrick ran during lunchtimes, Motwani won the World Under-17 title in the late 1970s – and has remained a close friend of the family ever since.

Paul became a professional musician after early retirement from teaching

Gill and Paul were married for 32 years and had two sons whom they raised along with Paul’s two sons from his first marriage.

“The four brothers have always been close,” said Gill. “That was very important to Paul and myself.

“Paul is also survived by five grandchildren all of whom have a love of music.”

After retiring from teaching, Paul returned to music full-time, playing with Dundee bands including The River Crows and Duke Box.

He also taught guitar privately for 15 years, with some of his adult students playing at his funeral last year.

“He had a way of encouraging people,” Gill said.

“He could bring people out of themselves, make them believe they could do it.

“Whether that was a school pupil learning chords or someone picking up a guitar later in life – he made it feel possible.”

Importance of faith, community and ‘doing the right thing’

A devout Catholic, Paul was a regular presence at Our Lady of Sorrows church in Fintry, where he played guitar in the music group and supported community events.

“He had a strong faith,” his widow said. “Quiet, but very real. For him, faith meant helping people. Doing the right thing. If someone needed something, he would do it.”

In 2021, just a few years before his death, Paul completed a personal passion project: More Than Seven Wonders, an original album exploring Dundee’s history through music.

He composed the music, while his friend John Quinn wrote the lyrics. The album featured family members, former bandmates and friends, and all proceeds went to the Archie Foundation at Dundee’s Children’s Hospital.

Former pupils, colleagues and bandmates continue to share their memories of Paul Fitzpatrick, often in unexpected places.

“Even now, I bump into people in the supermarket who’ll tell me a funny story about him,” Gill said. “Things he said in class, something he did. That gives me comfort.”

Dundee Music Hall of Fame campaign

Although modest about his achievements, Paul’s impact on Scottish music, education and community life is now being formally recognised.

The campaign to add his name to the Dundee Music Hall of Fame – located behind the Overgate Centre – is ongoing, with growing support from public figures and members of the city’s music scene. The hall of fame is spearheaded by retired Angus primary school head teacher Jake McDonough.

Gill was present at the original unveiling of the Hall of Fame years ago, as friends and fellow musicians were commemorated there.

Now, she says, the idea of her husband joining them is “deeply humbling”.

“He would never have asked for recognition,” she added.

“He didn’t like taking credit. But I think he would be quietly proud.”