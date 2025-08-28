Son’s tribute to ‘strong minded’ River Tay captain Norrie Myles following death

Captain Norman “Norrie” Myles, a former Dundee-based river pilot who used his maritime expertise to guide ships safely on the Tay, is being remembered by his son as a “striking and strong minded” person following his death at 87.

Norrie, who passed away at Roxburghe House in Dundee on August 11, was a man of great courage, dedication and skilled seamanship.

The loving grandfather took care to provide for his family and was also famed for his “tremendous DIY skills” and stories.

However, it’s also been a time of sadness for the family as Norrie’s passing follows soon after the death of his wife Jeanette in March. The couple’s daughter Gaynor also died early in 2023.

Leading the tributes, Norrie’s artist son Scott told The Courier: “My dad joined the Merchant Navy at 19.

“He wanted to be a naval architect, but he saw the movie The Cruel Sea and that really inspired him.

“He grew up by the Tay, and the Tay always meant a lot to him.”

Jack Reilly, who was a senior marine engineer at the Caledon Ship Yard in Dundee, also paid tribute following the “sad news”.

Jack said: “I knew him years ago when he acted as captain on Caledon ships on which I was involved in conducting sea trials and also on voyages to and from Tyneside for the ships dry dockings.”

Norrie Myles grew up on both sides of his beloved Tay in Dundee and Newport

Born in Dundee on April 21 1938, Norman Albert Mill Myles was the eldest of three brothers to John and Emma Myles.

He spent his childhood around the jute‑mills and environs of Dundee Law.

When he was 11, the family moved across the Tay to 27 Cupar Road, Newport, where his father – a master baker – acquired a bakery business.

There, Norrie delivered rolls around Fife in the early hours and joined the 34th Fife (Newport) Scouts, earning the Queen’s Scout medal.

It was during this period he constructed his own canoe and found inspiration from the war film The Cruel Sea.

At 19, Norrie joined the Merchant Navy, rising swiftly through the ranks: second mate in 1960, first mate in 1962, and earning his Captain’s Masters Ticket in 1965.

During this time, his mother Emma passed away at the age of 44.

Norrie circumnavigated the globe aboard the SS Bencleuch, SS Bennevis, and SS Benhiant.

He developed both his seamanship and academic aptitude at sea.

On August 23 1966, he married Jeanette McLaren Hanlin at Logie Parish Church.

Their 58 year marriage gave them three children – Gaynor (1967), Grant (1969), and Scott (1975).

They also had five grandchildren: Lachlan, Kirstin, Kira, Ethan, and Thomas.

How did Norrie end up as River Tay pilot?

With family growing, Norrie shifted from sea to land.

For a time, after leaving the Merchant navy, he was in Glasgow working as a bar tender, and then an ambulance driver.

He returned to Dundee, serving as a police officer for 18 months in 1967/8.

He landed the job as river pilot at Dundee/Perth in the mid-1970s and remained there for several decades.

“A river pilot’s job is pretty intense,” said Scott.

“You board the pilot boat, get taken out into deeper water, and then climb aboard the incoming ship – sometimes in rough weather, up rope ladders on the side of huge tankers.

“Once aboard, because you have a master’s ticket, you’re essentially in charge of bringing that ship safely into port.”

Beyond Dundee Harbour, Norrie guided vessels further up the estuary to Perth Harbour, often navigating through thick fog.

It could be a high‑stress environment that demanded split‑second decisions.

Scott remembered his father likening stopping a ship to applying brakes in a lorry.

“Unlike stopping a lorry, which responds quickly when you hit the brakes,” he said, “a ship takes time and distance to stop, and that delay can feel immense in a tight spot.”

The day steel-toe boots saved Norrie from serious injury

Norrie’s work sometimes endangered himself. He once narrowly escaped serious injury when his foot nearly got crushed between a pilot boat and a ship.

His steel‑toe boots saved him, prompting him to write a thank‑you letter to the manufacturer.

He remained deeply connected to the water. He owned a 19‑foot yacht named Cynet, built by Jock Blair’s company in Glenrothes.

He also joined the Royal Tay Yacht Club, and sailed the west coast of Scotland with his brother David and friend Robert, often with his children in tow.

Scott recounted one of his own memories. “We lived in Barnhill, and I’d hear the hum of the pilot boat late at night, either taking him out or bringing him home. That sound became strangely comforting.”

At home, Norrie was a keen fiddler in the Strathspey & Reel Society and experimented with painting and drawing.

He joined the Fraternity of Masters and Seamen Dundee in 1992.

He proudly attended its 250th anniversary in 2024 with his brother.

A talented DIY man

Norrie’s DIY aptitude was evident in his homes. In Mill Hill, Monifieth, he built a substantial extension to their house.

Later in Erigmore, he tended a generous garden for his growing family and pets.

In Broughty Ferry, he and Jeanette chose proximity to Eastern School to be near grandchildren Lachlan and Kirstin, fully engaging in their lives.

His later years were marked by significant losses. His daughter Gaynor died in early 2023, and wife Jeanette – a nurse, aromatherapist and reflexologist passed away in March 2025.

During his final two weeks at Roxburghe House, he described the care as “7‑star”.

Dundee community art project inspired by Norrie’s love for the sea

Scott, now a renowned Glasgow-based artist, attributes much of his own creative drive to his father.

He recounted a 1999 community art project in Dundee where he and local children placed a message in a bottle aboard a ship – a playful reflection of his father’s love for the sea.

The bottle later washed ashore in Sweden. They later travelled to meet the finder – an adventure echoing Norrie’s spirit of connection, curiosity, and motion.

His dad also told him stories about visiting jazz clubs in New York.

Scott said: “Just a month ago, he told me about going to jazz clubs in New York and how different they were from London – less performative, more authentic.

“He said the players just walked in, took off their hats, and played the most effortless, beautiful music. That story gave me goosebumps.”

A loving grandfather

In his final years, Norrie continued gardening, building, and being a much-loved grandfather.

Norrie Myles is survived by his sons Grant and Scott, grandchildren Lachlan, Kirstin, Kira, Ethan and Thomas and his brother David.

He is predeceased by his wife Jeanette, daughter Gaynor and his brother Jack.

A memorial service takes place at Sturrock Comb & Davidson in Broughty Ferry on Friday August 29 at 12 noon.