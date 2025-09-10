Daughter pays tribute to ‘kind and funny’ Tayport and Dundee bank manager Donald Chadwick

The daughter of a former Tayport and Dundee TSB bank manager has paid tribute to her “happy, contented and funny” father, who was “always up for fun and nonsense on any and every occasion.”

Donald Chadwick, who has died aged 93, held bank manager positions in Tayport, Craigiebank, and Monifieth between 1968 and 1987.

A much-loved figure in his community and family, he was also a lifelong supporter of Dundee Football Club.

Leading the tributes, his daughter Dawn Hendry said: “Dad will be remembered foremost as a gentleman, a loyal friend and a loving, generous, kind and funny man who was the best of company, no matter what the occasion.

“He had a happy, fulfilled life full of joy, friendship, love and adventure. It is difficult to sum up such a loved and devoted man in mere words.”

Young Donald was evacuated from Dundee during Second World War

Born in Pudsey, Yorkshire, on October 17 1931, Donald was the third child of Clara and Harold Chadwick – the youngest and only boy – and was immediately the apple of his mother’s eye.

The family lived in Yorkshire and Lancashire before settling in Todmorden.

In 1938, his father took up a job as a pickermaker with TCK Mill Engineering in Dundee, prompting the family’s move north.

In 1939, with the outbreak of war, young Donald was evacuated from Dundee – then considered a potential bombing target due to its docks. He moved to live with his older sister Connie and her husband John.

Upon returning, he attended Glebelands Primary School and later won a scholarship to Morgan Academy.

A keen cricketer and footballer, he made lifelong friends on the playing fields.

Donald joined Dundee Savings Bank

Gifted with a strong aptitude for maths, Donald began working for Dundee Savings Bank (DSB) straight from school.

It was at the bank’s head office on Euclid Crescent in 1956 that he met his future wife, Wilma.

Wilma fondly recalls their first conversation: she asked why he was wearing a black armband over his trench coat.

He replied it was in memory of his father, who had died suddenly at just 62. It was a sombre start to a partnership that would last nearly 70 years.

Donald completed his National Service in the RAF in the 1950s before returning to the bank.

Posted as a relief manager to the Lochee Road branch, he was reunited with Wilma, who worked there as a clerkess.

Their relationship blossomed, leading to their marriage in 1961 at St Andrew’s Parish Church in Dundee.

Their early married life began with Wilma and Donald living alongside his mother Clara in Brownhill Road.

Daughter Dawn was born in 1966, during the family’s time in Camperdown.

Soon after, Donald passed his final bank exams with flying colours.

They moved to Monifieth where he would become a bank manager later in his career.

The family, including Clara, moved to a new home in East Navarre Street, and he carried on working in different branches of the TSB in Dundee.

However, within 18 months, Donald was offered the role of bank manager in Tayport.

The post came with a mandatory residence.

Buoyed by move to Tayport

Reluctantly, the family left Monifieth. But the move was eased by the then recent opening of the Tay Road Bridge.

“1966 was a big year,” Dawn recalls. “I was born, he passed his exams, and we moved house and job. When I asked dad recently why 1966 was such a good year, he smiled and said, ‘It was the year England won the World Cup!’”

The family soon settled into life in Tayport, later moving “up the hill” to Reform Street in 1974.

Throughout his life, Donald remained a passionate supporter of Dundee FC, having followed them since he was seven.

He was also a devoted Yorkshire Cricket Club fan, an enthusiastic bowler, golfer, and regular attendee of sportsmen’s dinners and club events.

His career with the bank spanned 38 years – all with the same employer. The friendships he made there endured throughout his life. Remarkably, he also enjoyed nearly 38 years of retirement.

Family, friends, and travel were central to Donald’s life.

The Chadwicks returned regularly to Yorkshire and Lancashire to visit relatives, and for more than three decades, spent summer holidays in Bournemouth, always at the same B&B in Boscombe, reuniting with the same group of holidaymakers each year.

Donald and Wilma also travelled extensively: from Florida to California, Nevada to Texas, the south of France to Estonia, and to Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand to mark their 25th wedding anniversary.

Their most cherished adventures, however, were the many road trips they took in various campervans during their retirement.

Loved life as ‘Grandad Donald’

In 2002, the couple embarked on what they called their “second career” – grandparenting. The arrival of their first grandchild, Cameron, brought immense joy, as did welcoming their granddaughter Kirsten in 2003.

Donald embraced his role as “Grandad Donald” with pride and delight – possibly, the family say, even more than he had loved his banking career.

In later years, Donald lived with dementia and moved into St Serfs Care Home, Newport, in 2021.

Despite the challenges of the illness, he retained his sense of humour and ability to make others smile.

In his final months, he was cared for in Ward 1 of St Andrews Community Hospital.

Though he no longer remembered breaking his hip or where he was staying, Donald’s warm personality continued to shine through in every interaction.

He passed away peacefully on Thursday August 14.

Donald is survived by his wife Wilma, daughter Dawn, son-in-law Jim, and grandchildren Cameron and Kirsten.