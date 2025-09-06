Son’s tribute to ‘Perthshire Boy’ Rev Robin Paterson: ‘A truly gentle and kind-hearted soul’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Son’s tribute to ‘Perthshire Boy’ Rev Robin Paterson: ‘A truly gentle and kind-hearted soul’

The Perthshire-born and raised minister, who’s died at 92, was the grandson of the famous ‘Glasgow Boys’ artist James Paterson.

Rev Robin Paterson has died at 92. Image: Hamish Paterson
By Michael Alexander

Tribute has been paid to “Perthshire boy” Reverend Robin (Robert) Fergus Paterson who is being remembered as a “truly gentle and kind-hearted soul”.

Rev Paterson, who’s died at 92, was the grandson of the famous Glasgow Boys artist James Paterson.

The Scottish Episcopal Church minister spent many years taking services and supporting parishioners across Perthshire.

Leading the tributes, Rev Paterson’s son Hamish said his dad led a “full and interesting life”.

Aside from Robin’s devotion to his faith, he had a passion for boats and the sea, waterskiing and motor-powered boats in his younger years. He later enjoyed sailing in Singapore, Loch Earn and on the River Tay.

Robin Paterson was born and bred in Perthshire before heading overseas

Robin was born on December 4 1932 in the parish of Tibbermore, Perth.

He attended Perth Academy from the age of seven to 12.

He was then packed off to prep school in Helensburgh for a couple of years. This was followed by four years at Trinity College Glenalmond, near Perth.

Upon leaving school in 1950, Robin was called up for National Service.

He served two years with the Royal Engineers, and continued after in the Territorial Army, reaching the rank of captain.

Rev Robin Paterson in his younger years.
Robin’s first job was in insurance when in 1952 he joined General Accident, headquartered in Perth, working in the foreign department.

He took the opportunity to transfer internally to Singapore a few years later in 1955.

This was the start of a 33-year long chapter of a life in the Far East.

Robin continued serving as a volunteer in the army in Singapore. He saw active service in the jungles of then-Malaya against the Chinese communists resulting in being awarded a Defence Medal.

Robin met wife Julia in Hong Kong

In 1958, Robin met Julia, whose father was stationed with the RAF in Singapore.

They were married in St John’s Cathedral in Hong Kong in February 1960 followed by 65 years of a very happy marriage.

Robin’s family grew with four boys. In November 1960 their eldest son Rory was born in Singapore with Alasdair appearing soon after in January 1962. Hamish followed in August 1963 – both born in Kuala Lumpur – where Robin had taken a role with L’Union de Paris.

Rev Robin Paterson
Angus, meanwhile, was born in July 1970 in Singapore.

Robin returned to Singapore in 1965 to work with London & Pacific Insurance Company, before being headhunted in 1968 by London-based insurance broker Edward Lumley & Sons.

He faithfully served them for 27 years as managing director of their Far East operations.

Early retirement drew Robin closer to the church

In 1985 Robin took early part-retirement in Singapore to allow him to focus more on his theological studies and duties.

Together with his charity work, this had become a more important part of his life, supporting St John’s and St Margaret’s Church in Singapore where he and Julia worshiped for many years.

This culminated in Robin being ordained as deacon by the Bishop of Singapore in 1987, after which he took up a non-stipendiary role as deacon of the old British military headquarters church, St George’s.

Rev Robin Paterson. Image: Hamish Paterson.

Upon returning to Scotland in 1988, Robin devoted himself to his faith in the Scottish Episcopal Church in Perthshire. He took services and provided support to parishioners around the Crieff, Comrie, Loch Earn and Loch Tay area.

In 1993 Robin took on a full-time role at St Mary’s Church in Birnam and Dunkeld.

He spent five years supporting the parish and that of Strathtay.

In full retirement, Robin continued to serve the church in both Scotland and the Costa Blanca covering eight churches between Alicante and Valencia until 2021.

A practical man

Buoyed by his passion for boats and the sea, Robin was a great fixer of many things from toys to boats to cars including his trusted Jaguars, which he mostly owned throughout his adult life.

“A bottle of cheap super glue was never far from his hand!” his son Hamish said.

Rev Robin Paterson. Image: Hamish Paterson

Robin was truly a gentle and kind-hearted soul who gave so much of his life to helping others, through the church and various Singaporean and Scottish charities including Mission to Seafarers, Scotland and the Scottish Medical China Mission.

A devoted husband to Julia, cherished father and beloved grandfather, he passed away peacefully in Glasgow on August 18.

A funeral service was held in All Saint’s Church, Glencarse, near Perth, on Friday September 5.

Conversation