Nephew pays tribute to ‘remarkable’ Newburgh dental nurse Babbie Berry

Tribute has been paid to Barbara Bruce Berry, known as ‘Babbie’, who worked at Newburgh Dental Surgery for more than 34 years – then returned to work there after retirement.

The stalwart of the Newburgh community, who has died aged 93, was an enthusiastic Scottish country dancer who was also a regular supporter of local coffee mornings and flower shows.

Paying tribute, Babbie’s nephew Graham said she was a well known face amongst generations of visitors to Newburgh Dental Surgery.

“Babbie loved working there – meeting all the patients, being part of a team and having a role to play in people’s lives,” said Graham.

“It was far more than a job for her. Out of hours, she could be found delivering emergency supplies around the town, including on one occasion a patient’s false teeth!”

Babbie Berry spent a lifetime in Newburgh

Babbie was born on May 6 1932 near Dairsie, Fife.

She moved to Ballinbreich Farm at the age of 18 months where her dad worked on the farm.

Babbie went to Flisk School and then Newburgh Junior Secondary School where she was the sports champion two years running.

When she left school at 14, Babbie went to work for the Howie family in the ‘big house’ at Ballinbreich.

In 1973, when her dad retired, the family moved into Newburgh where Babbie lived for the rest of her life at Whitecraig Road.

For her last 18 months, she lived at Newburgh’s Abbotsford Nursing Home.

Once living in Newburgh, Babbie started work as the local dental nurse, where she remained for 34 years.

She received training from the then dentist Iain McFarland.

She saw a lot of changes during that time.

After Mr McFarland, there were temporary dentists until Peter MacDonald took over the practice.

It was from her years at the dental surgery that her family recall the story of her delivering emergency false teeth.

Why is the story remembered about Babbie delivering false teeth?

“Babbie was traditionally always late when invited for a family tea,” said Graham.

“It became a bit of a light-hearted family “joke”.

“But on an occasion when she had to deliver someone’s false teeth as an emergency, her reason for being late was finally a good one!”

Babbie worked with Mr MacDonald until 1998 when she retired for the first time.

She was from a generation when it wasn’t unusual to spend a life more or less in one place.

But when she retired, she had a surprise up her sleeve. She announced she was going to Australia to meet her pen pal she’d had from school.

“Everybody was a bit stunned because she’d never been anywhere,” smiled Graham.

“They’d been put in touch at school and she kept in touch all the way through her life.

“She spent a month in Australia. When she came back, someone took ill at the surgery and she stepped in again and ended up working until she was 75, which is quite remarkable really. She finally retired aged 75 in 2007.”

Stalwart of Newburgh Flower Show and Scottish country dancing world

Babbie was also a “regular” at all of Newburgh’s community activities.

She attended every coffee morning and annually entered the Newburgh Flower Show winning many prizes for her entries of chutney, jam, baking and floral art.

Folk throughout the town received cards on every occasion from Babbie as well as presents of baking including black bun.

Babbie’s real passion, however, was Scottish country dancing.

Having enjoyed Scottish country dancing at school, it was something she loved and attempted with great enthusiasm.

She attended local classes into her late 80s and travelled all over the local area to attend dances.

Babbie also loved Scottish music – an interest sparked by her younger brother Jim, who played the accordion.

In the mid-1950s, Babbie – with her mum – took Jim to buy his first accordion in Dundee. They took “The Fifie” from Newport.

Jim went on to have his own band – Jim Berry and his Scottish Country Dance Band.

He played regularly for classes and dances, as well as running the Newburgh Accordion and Fiddle Club.

Graham played in his dad’s band.

Babbie loved listening to Graham on BBC Radio Scotland’s Take the Floor and going to hear him at dances.

Babbie was ‘well loved’ in the community

Reflecting on her life, Graham said she was a “very unassuming lady” and “very modest”.

He added: “She was very well loved in the community. That’s the one over-arching thing about her.

“I don’t think she realised how much she was valued. She probably didn’t value herself enough. She was of a generation that just didn’t quite think she was good enough if that makes sense.

“When she moved into the home at Abbotsford, even the girls from the home there knew her from the dental surgery and all knew who she was and were very fond of her.”

Babbie Berry passed away peacefully on August 25 at Abbotsford Nursing Home, Newburgh.

Predeceased by her brother Jim, Babbie was a much-loved sister-in-law of Netta, auntie of Graham and Angela, Lorna and Ronnie and a good friend to many.

A funeral service was held at Newburgh Parish Church on Wednesday September 10.