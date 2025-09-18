Daughter’s tribute to Pittenweem and Dundee architect Jimmy Mackinnon who was voted ‘best adult in street’

A well-known Dundee and Fife architect, painter, educator and raconteur who was once voted the “best adult in the street” by youngsters in his adopted village of Pittenweem, is being remembered as a “unique character” following his death aged 93.

James David (Jimmy) Mackinnon, who taught architecture in Dundee and ran his own practice in the city, embraced living in the East Neuk and enjoyed being part of the community.

He served on Pittenweem Community Council where he contributed to the installation of ‘blue plaques’ dedicated to local people of note.

Drawing on both his philatelic interest (in stamps) and design skills, he produced many ‘first day covers’ to mark events including the 1973 Dundee Armorial Bearings.

He was invited by the community to design alterations to Pittenweem’s St Fillan’s cave to improve accessibility.

He engaged pupils of Pittenweem Primary School in the design and installation of a mural on the exterior wall using stones and shells found on the beach.

Paying tribute to her dad, daughter Rowan Mackinnon-Pryde, who is herself an architect, said: “Dad was a unique character, and well known by many people in Dundee and Fife.

“He was so well respected in Pittenweem that the local shop closed for a period on the morning of the funeral.

“People lined the high street as the funeral procession walked from our house to the church, led by local piper John Mitchell.”

Jimmy Mackinnon was a Dundee United supporter and ‘proud Scot’

Born in Dunoon on December 23 1931, Jimmy Mackinnon was the eldest of three siblings.

The grandfather, Dundee United supporter and proud Scot was known for his “humour, bloody-mindedness and creativity”.

He had two boys, David and Kenneth from his first marriage, and two girls, Rowan and Flora, from his later relationship. His son David sadly died. He is survived by his daughter Leah.

Jimmy attended Dunoon Grammar school. But at age 12, he developed TB of the spine and was hospitalised for over two years in Millport open-air sanitorium.

During this time his interest in stamps developed, as did his knowledge of geography and his drawing skills.

Pursuit of a career in architecture

In his working life he gained experience with the renowned Scottish architects Gillespie Kidd and Coia, and eventually set up his own practice in Dundee.

Most of his career, however, was dedicated to teaching; initially in Aberdeen, then Leicester. He then secured a senior lecturer post in Dundee School of Architecture, where he taught until retirement.

As a teacher, he encouraged, challenged, motivated and dissected design thinking in a really particular, and often necessarily blunt, manner.

He avoided oblique abstraction and was always demonstrative.

Implicitly he understood the value of a soft pencil and resisted the influx of digital technologies.

He loved to travel and pushed the possibilities of student study visits.

He took a sabbatical to Malaysia in 1992.

Although travel broadened his outlook, it was for Scotland – and particularly its east coast – that he had a deep affection.

Jimmy moved to the East Neuk of Fife

After graduating from Scott Sutherland School of Architecture, Aberdeen in 1961, he undertook research into local authority housing, with a particular focus on the fishing towns of the north and east coast.

He argued that the design of environments for living had an integral relationship with the community and culture that existed there.

This commitment to place and community carried through into his personal life.

Whilst continuing to teach in Dundee, in 1984 Jimmy moved to the East Neuk with his partner Helen, where they brought up their daughters.

He was embraced as part of the community – despite being an “incomer”.

His mantra was “work hard, play hard”, although some might argue that “play” was at the forefront of his mind.

A trip to the local shop to get the paper could take up to an hour once he’d stopped to talk to everyone he met, test out a new joke, or bend the ear of an unassuming shopper.

‘Little interest in material wealth’

Jimmy was a socialist at heart, believing in equality, community and democracy.

He always carried a sketchbook and enjoyed sitting at the edge of a street, drawing an urban scene.

However, in retirement he developed an interest in water colour painting. His work evolved to capturing the changing light on the sky and sea, as viewed from his studio window in Pittenweem.

He regularly exhibited his paintings, which often featured ‘Fifies’ at the Pittenweem Arts Festival and further afield.

Jimmy, who died on August 8, was very proud to have one of his paintings on display in the European Parliament in Brussels and in St Andrews Community Hospital.