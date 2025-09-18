Daughter’s tribute to Pittenweem and Dundee architect Jimmy Mackinnon who was voted ‘best adult in street’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Obituaries

Daughter’s tribute to Pittenweem and Dundee architect Jimmy Mackinnon who was voted ‘best adult in street’

The former Dundee architect and teacher, who's died at 93, is being remembered by his family and community as a “unique character” who supported young people.

A portrait picture of Jimmy Mackinnon
Jimmy Mackinnon at the Pittenweem Arts Festival in 2016. Image: DC Thomson
By Michael Alexander

A well-known Dundee and Fife architect, painter, educator and raconteur who was once voted the “best adult in the street” by youngsters in his adopted village of Pittenweem, is being remembered as a “unique character” following his death aged 93.

James David (Jimmy) Mackinnon, who taught architecture in Dundee and ran his own practice in the city, embraced living in the East Neuk and enjoyed being part of the community.

He served on Pittenweem Community Council where he contributed to the installation of ‘blue plaques’ dedicated to local people of note.

Drawing on both his philatelic interest (in stamps) and design skills, he produced many ‘first day covers’ to mark events including the 1973 Dundee Armorial Bearings.

Jimmy Mackinnon of Pittenweem. Image: Mackinnon family.

He was invited by the community to design alterations to Pittenweem’s St Fillan’s cave to improve accessibility.

He engaged pupils of Pittenweem Primary School in the design and installation of a mural on the exterior wall using stones and shells found on the beach.

Jimmy (left) helps to unveil a ‘blue plaque’ to Pittenweem artist James More Horsburgh in 2009. Image: DC Thomson.

Paying tribute to her dad, daughter Rowan Mackinnon-Pryde, who is herself an architect, said: “Dad was a unique character, and well known by many people in Dundee and Fife.

“He was so well respected in Pittenweem that the local shop closed for a period on the morning of the funeral.

“People lined the high street as the funeral procession walked from our house to the church, led by local piper John Mitchell.”

Jimmy Mackinnon was a Dundee United supporter and ‘proud Scot’

Born in Dunoon on December 23 1931, Jimmy Mackinnon was the eldest of three siblings.

The grandfather, Dundee United supporter and proud Scot was known for his “humour, bloody-mindedness and creativity”.

Young Jimmy Mackinnon with parents and sister Elspeth. Image: Mackinnon family.

He had two boys, David and Kenneth from his first marriage, and two girls, Rowan and Flora, from his later relationship. His son David sadly died. He is survived by his daughter Leah.

Jimmy attended Dunoon Grammar school. But at age 12, he developed TB of the spine and was hospitalised for over two years in Millport open-air sanitorium.

During this time his interest in stamps developed, as did his knowledge of geography and his drawing skills.

Pursuit of a career in architecture

In his working life he gained experience with the renowned Scottish architects Gillespie Kidd and Coia, and eventually set up his own practice in Dundee.

Most of his career, however, was dedicated to teaching; initially in Aberdeen, then Leicester. He then secured a senior lecturer post in Dundee School of Architecture, where he taught until retirement.

Jimmy Mackinnon in his younger years. Image: Mackinnon family.

As a teacher, he encouraged, challenged, motivated and dissected design thinking in a really particular, and often necessarily blunt, manner.

He avoided oblique abstraction and was always demonstrative.

Implicitly he understood the value of a soft pencil and resisted the influx of digital technologies.

Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art staff football team. Image: Mackinnon family.

He loved to travel and pushed the possibilities of student study visits.

He took a sabbatical to Malaysia in 1992.

Although travel broadened his outlook, it was for Scotland – and particularly its east coast – that he had a deep affection.

Jimmy moved to the East Neuk of Fife

After graduating from Scott Sutherland School of Architecture, Aberdeen in 1961, he undertook research into local authority housing, with a particular focus on the fishing towns of the north and east coast.

He argued that the design of environments for living had an integral relationship with the community and culture that existed there.

This commitment to place and community carried through into his personal life.

Jimmy Mackinnon in St Monans in 2023. Image: Mackinnon family.

Whilst continuing to teach in Dundee, in 1984 Jimmy moved to the East Neuk with his partner Helen, where they brought up their daughters.

He was embraced as part of the community – despite being an “incomer”.

Jimmy Mackinnon. Image: Mackinnon family.

His mantra was “work hard, play hard”, although some might argue that “play” was at the forefront of his mind.

A trip to the local shop to get the paper could take up to an hour once he’d stopped to talk to everyone he met, test out a new joke, or bend the ear of an unassuming shopper.

‘Little interest in material wealth’

Jimmy was a socialist at heart, believing in equality, community and democracy.

He always carried a sketchbook and enjoyed sitting at the edge of a street, drawing an urban scene.

However, in retirement he developed an interest in water colour painting. His work evolved to capturing the changing light on the sky and sea, as viewed from his studio window in Pittenweem.

Jimmy Mackinnon painting of the Reaper off Pittenweem. Image: Mackinnon family.

He regularly exhibited his paintings, which often featured ‘Fifies’ at the Pittenweem Arts Festival and further afield.

Jimmy, who died on August 8, was very proud to have one of his paintings on display in the European Parliament in Brussels and in St Andrews Community Hospital.

More from Obituaries

Babbie Berry in 2014. Image: Berry family.
Nephew pays tribute to 'remarkable' Newburgh dental nurse Babbie Berry
Donald Chadwick. Image: Dawn Hendry.
Daughter pays tribute to ‘kind and funny’ Tayport and Dundee bank manager Donald Chadwick
Rev Robin Paterson has died at 92. Image: Hamish Paterson
Son’s tribute to ‘Perthshire Boy’ Rev Robin Paterson: ‘A truly gentle and kind-hearted soul’
Norrie Myles. Image: Myles family.
Son's tribute to 'strong minded' River Tay captain Norrie Myles following death
Gill and Paul Fitzpatrick. Image: Gill Fitzpatrick.
Dundee widow's tribute to ‘born teacher’ Paul Fitzpatrick on first anniversary of his death
3
Ruth Leslie Melville in Orkney in 2013. Image: Angus Leslie Melville
Sons remember selfless Angus campaigner and 'force for good' Ruth Leslie Melville MBE
3
Former Broughty Ferry chip shop owner Rino Esposito has died aged 82. Image: Esposito family
Tributes to Broughty Ferry chip shop owner Rino Esposito after brave cancer battle
7
David Hand with his daughter's dog 'minus-10 Ben'. Image: Lorna Anderson
Dundee physiotherapist, weightlifter and mountain bothy man David Hand remembered as 'sweetheart' following sudden…
Philip Jenkins has died aged 75. Image: Marianne Jenkins.
Dundee engineer Philip Jenkins remembered as 'kind, wise and supportive' as long illness claims…
Born and bred St Andrews man David Lawrie has died at 96. Image: St Andrews United Football Club
David Lawrie: Tributes as 'true gentleman' of St Andrews United Football Club dies at…

Conversation