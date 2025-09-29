Widow’s tribute to ‘fearless’ Cupar firefighter and her ‘go-to man’, Martin Donaldson, after fatal motorbike accident

The family of John ‘Martin’ Donaldson have paid tribute to the former firefighter and their “go-to man”, who died in a motorcycle accident aged 59.

Martin, or ‘Johnboy’ as he was known to his parents and siblings, was born at home in Pitlessie, on September 29 1965, to mum Anna and dad Ian.

The second youngest of six, he was “quiet as a boy”, but always game for a laugh with his brothers Brian, Stuart and Derek, and his sisters Norma and ‘Momo’ (Maureen).

He remained close to his siblings throughout his life, enjoying “legendary” family card nights, and looked after mum Anna devotedly after dad Ian passed away.

School wasn’t really for Martin, but over the course of his time at Pitlessie Primary and Bell Baxter High School, Martin grew into a confident and “fearless” man, who, according to his widow Rometta, “could turn his hand to anything”.

So he was delighted to land an apprenticeship after school as a motor mechanic with Jock Kenny in Kingskettle.

Despite a hairy first day – which included being chased by an Alsation dog – Martin excelled as a mechanic.

Even well into his retirement, Martin would service the cars of friends and family.

But by his mid-20s, he’d left the garage behind to join the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

‘A wee vodka, a blether and a game of pool’

Rometta says Martin felt he was “one of the lucky ones”, and took great joy and pride in his 28 years at Blackness Fire Station in Dundee.

Though he moved watches (white to blue, then green, then red) he never left the station, fond of his team and strong friendships he made.

His best friend “Shep” (Gordon Shepherd) was a fellow firey, and after Martin retired, the pair stayed thick as thieves.

Around the station, he was known fondly as “Party Marty”, and at home he wasn’t much different.

Fond of a karaoke night, complete with “a wee vodka, a blether and a game of pool”, Martin was the life of the party.

He was also the heart of his and Rometta’s blended family home, where his son and daughter-in-law Grant and Lucy, as well as Rometta’s children James, Billy and Katie, spent many happy days together.

How Martin and Rometta created ‘our lot’

Martin and Rometta’s romance began in 2015, and with both of them rounding the half-century mark, neither had time for naïve infatuation.

But Rometta knew from their first conversations in the local pub that Martin was the real deal and “a good man”.

They went on to build not just a loving and mutually supportive relationship, but a tight-knit family made up of their respective children, extended relatives and close friends.

The pair finally tied the knot in 2021 in a small wedding at Dundee’s Queen’s Hotel.

“We knew if it didn’t work with the kids, it wasn’t going to work,” recalls Rometta. “But Martin was there for every single one of them. We called them ‘our lot’.

“And he was everyone’s go-to man. A personal taxi, and nothing was too much trouble. He even taught my daughter Katie how to drive and look after her car.”

After retiring at age 55, Martin enjoyed more time to golf and took up bowling at Duffus Park Bowling Club in Cupar.

At home, he split the chores with Rometta – but hogged the Tunnock’s teacakes.

And he never missed a chance to sneak up on his wife and give her a fright.

Playfulness was part and parcel of Martin’s personality, and he enjoyed subjecting his ‘lot’ to a game of “pinch, punch, first of the month” each time the calendar changed.

So he was in his element when he became a granddad, first to Grace in 2023 and then to Emily in 2024.

He loved nothing more than taking the girls to the park and spending time with them.

Lasting love for the open road

In fact, the only thing which rivalled Martin’s love for his family was his passion for motorcycling.

A keen biker for more than 30 years, he and his friends took annual trips to Northern Ireland for the North West 200 road racing.

His “theme tune” was Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now, which summed up his fun-loving outlook and appetite for adventure.

And Rometta has fond memories of travelling up to Stornoway on the back of Martin’s bike before the grandkids came along.

“Sometimes he’d say ‘I’m away out on the bike’, and hours later I’d get a picture of him up in Crieff with an ice cream or down a glen somewhere,” she smiles.

“He loved to get away, but he was never trying to get into danger.”

When Martin died in an accident near Tyndrum on August 1 2025, he was riding his retirement present to himself, and his prize possession – his Suzuki DL1050 motorbike.

He was laid to rest at Dundee Crematorium on August 28, and more than £1,000 was raised for the Fire Fighters Charity and SFRS Family Support Trust at his funeral.

To honour his love of the open road, his loved ones will scatter his ashes off the back of a bike at Glencoe next year.

His ‘lot’ will miss his helping hands, his mad ceilidh dances and his laughter.