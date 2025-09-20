Isobel Nicolson: Daughter’s tribute to retired Perth teacher who carried ‘Dundee in her soul’

A founding member of Perth Hillwalking Club, who “carried Dundee in her soul”, is being remembered by her daughter as a woman with a “huge sense of fun” who lived a varied life to the full.

Isobel Forrest Nicolson, a former Perth primary school teacher who finished her career as National Trust for Scotland representative in Aberdeen, has died aged 95.

She met her husband George by accident in a Perth cinema queue, and they were together for 76 years.

Leading the tributes, daughter Carol said: “Her brother-in-law put it best when he said she had a ‘grasshopper mind’.

“Nowadays we’d call it autism. But we didn’t know what it was then.

“She was intelligent but not in a classic way. Very civic minded and very church minded.”

Born into a politically active Dundee family

Born Isobel Forrest Stewart in Dundee on March 9 1930, she was the youngest of three sisters raised in a politically active and socially conscious household.

Her father Harry Stewart, a train driver, was a member of the Communist Party of Great Britain.

Her jute mill worker mother Helen (Nell) Stewart, nee Thomson, was immersed in the Independent Labour Party, the Perth Co-operative Society and local bowling.

The Stewarts carried a strong civic and church tradition.

Isobel’s grandfather, Baillie Stewart, served as a mayor of Dundee. That sense of service and political engagement was passed down to Isobel, who grew up discussing local and global affairs around the kitchen table.

At the age of three, Isobel moved with her family to Perth, where she attended Northern District Primary and Caledonian Road Primary.

She left school at 14 to work in the British Rail office, quickly gaining secretarial skills.

A later post in the Perth Education Office honed her shorthand and typing to such a degree that, when her children were still young, she returned to teaching business and commercial subjects.

‘Dundee in her soul’ – and a fateful meeting at Perth cinema screening

Her daughter Carol recalls her mother’s grounding in politics and openness with people as hallmarks of what she calls “Dundee soul.”

“A little bit more gregarious,” she explained when asked how this manifested itself.

“She’d strike up a conversation in the supermarket queue, play down her own achievements or play up a small disaster – breaking the ice, breaking barriers. She was good at that.”

It was in a cinema queue in Perth that Isobel met George Nicolson, who became a teacher.

Mistaken for a couple as they queued for tickets to Madeleine at the Alhambra, they sparked a conversation that became a lifelong partnership.

After four years of courtship, they married on December 21 1954.

Together they shared 72 years of marriage, raised two children – Carol, born in 1956, and Malcolm, in 1957 – and later welcomed two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Carol remembers her father’s “old-fashioned Regency manners” and her mother’s striking looks.

Family life was adventurous as well as studious

Holidays were spent on “holiday fellowship” breaks, with no bar but plenty of hillwalking.

George held a mountain leadership certificate and volunteered with the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.

Isobel herself helped found the Perth and District Hillwalking Club, which continues today with walks graded for all abilities.

She was also among the founding members of the Perth Curling Club and active in Scottish country dancing with the Gowrie Group.

Determined to expand her horizons, Isabel pursued further studies and gained a degree in primary school teaching.

This enabled her to shift from teaching commercial subjects to a primary teaching career in Perth schools, including Tulloch and Oakbank Primaries, as well as a spell in a “List D” school for children with challenging backgrounds.

Her teaching style combined discipline with humour.

In the early 1970s, Isabel moved into heritage work, becoming a National Trust for Scotland representative at Haddo House in Aberdeenshire.

Later she and George retired to Portlethen, where she delighted in what she called “big sky country.”

Return to Perthshire

In 2004, she returned to Perthshire, settling first in St Madoes and then, as age advanced, in Perth itself.

Parlour games, spirited debates, and an enduring sense of justice gave her a broad perspective.

Though dementia marked her later years, Isobel remained, in Carol’s words, fun-loving, compassionate and instinctively connected to others.

Isobel Nicolson died peacefully on September 8. She is survived by her husband George, their children Carol and Malcolm, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.