Perth widow hits out at NHS Tayside after ‘repeated misdiagnosis’ leads to husband’s ‘cruel death’

When NHS Tayside doctors told Perth businessman Gordon Lafferty his stomach pains were “all in his head”, the 74-year-old and his family clung to hope he would recover.

But just weeks later, as symptoms persisted, the loving husband, father and grandfather received the devastating news he had terminal cancer and just “weeks” to live.

The Ninewells Hospital surgeon who carried out exploratory surgery admitted he had “never seen anything like it”.

“Every single internal organ is cancerous,” he told Gordon and his devastated wife Margaret. “There’s nothing we can do.”

Now, in her first interview since his death on August 21, Margaret Lafferty has spoken of the heartbreak at her husband’s “repeated misdiagnosis” – and her anger as she calls for urgent change in the way patients are listened to, and how tests are carried out.

“Gordon would say, ‘I feel like Spike Milligan – it’ll be on my tombstone: ‘I told them I was ill.’ And that’s exactly how it feels,” she says, fighting back tears.

“He fought determinedly until his last breath, because he didn’t want to die!”

A vibrant life cut short

Gordon, who founded The Bedroom Centre in Perth in 1979 with just £200 in his pocket, built the business into a local institution.

He was still actively involved in the shop until recently, and appeared well.

Born and bred in Perth, the passionate footballer, whose own hopes of a professional football career were curtailed by injury, is remembered by his family as a “truly extraordinary person”.

He was described best by those who knew him, as a “true gentleman, and truly a gentle man”.

But everything changed six months ago when he took ill.

It was the start of an ordeal which Margaret describes as “15 weeks of torture by a cruel illness continually misdiagnosed”.

How a stroke set alarm bells ringing

The nightmare began when the couple were watching TV together on the evening of Sunday March 30.

When Margaret handed him coffee, Gordon suddenly said he couldn’t lift his arm or leg.

At first Margaret thought it might be a symptom of DIY he was doing in the house that day. But when his left eye rolled back, Margaret suspected a stroke.

“I called 999 – thinking about the act FAST approach – and they told me it probably wasn’t a stroke,” she recalls.

“When an ambulance arrived after half an hour, the paramedics weren’t sure. But eventually, after seeking advice, they said they’d take him in.”

At Perth Royal Infirmary, the couple waited hours in A&E. “He was lying across the chairs with his head on my lap,” she says, tearing up.

“I kept saying, ‘my husband’s had a stroke’, and they kept saying ‘we’re rammed – we only have one doctor on tonight’.

“We were still sitting in the waiting room at 4.30am. By then Gordon was exhausted and asked to go home, which we did.”

When Margaret contacted a GP first thing in the morning, he was told to go straight to Ninewells in Dundee.

It was there, 18 hours after his first symptoms, that the stroke diagnosis was finally confirmed.

Dismissed and ‘misdiagnosed’

Admitted to Ninewells for two weeks, Gordon began suffering severe stomach pain and vomiting.

“They told us it was diverticulitis – don’t eat nuts or tomatoes, that was the advice,” Margaret recalls. Scans and blood tests hadn’t shown anything untoward, she adds.

But when he was allowed back home to Perth, his appetite dwindled.

“He was losing weight rapidly. I begged him to eat. He’d have a sip of a Cup a Soup and then vomit it up.

“The doctors kept saying it was (because of) the stroke, or the medication, or even that it was all in his mind. They said he needed psychiatric help.”

Margaret shakes her head. “I believed them. They’re the professionals. But I could see my husband was wasting away. We had a cupboard full of pills, but no answers.”

She describes repeatedly pushing doctors for tests, only to discover later blood samples were tested for specifics – and not necessarily cancer.

How the devastating truth emerged

By July, Gordon was vomiting constantly. It got so bad that, one day, Margaret drove him back to Ninewells herself.

When doctors asked about a scar on Gordon’s abdomen, and he said he’d had his spleen removed at 18, doctors said surgery was needed to remove what they thought might be scar tissue blocking his bowel.

But when Gordon came round from the operation, there was devastating news.

“The consultant came out and said, ‘we’ve never seen anything like it’,” says Margaret.

“Every organ is riddled with cancer. It’s throughout the walls of his stomach lining’. There was nothing they could do.”

Gordon asked how long he had. The answer was brutally short: “Weeks.”

“They told him he’d never eat again,” recalls Margaret. “He could sip water, but no nutrition would go into his body. He was basically starving to death.”

Love, loss, and anger

Margaret and Gordon had shared more than two decades together.

Married previously, he adored his children Claire, Hazel and Scott, and doted on his grandchildren.

In his final weeks, Gordon wanted to stay at home. “He said he wanted to sleep in his own bed, to cuddle, to be close,” adds Margaret, tearfully.

The couple were at home until Gordon’s very last hours. When things became too hard for Margaret to care for Gordon safely, they reluctantly returned to Cornhill Macmillan Centre for what turned out to be his very last night of life.

Gordon died there, surrounded by love.

But for Margaret, grief is mixed with raw upset and fury.

Nurses are ‘wonderful’ – but the system is ‘broken’, claims widow

Margaret believes her husband’s case raises urgent questions.

It’s possible Gordon’s stroke was caused by a blood clot linked to his undiagnosed cancer.

But this was never picked up after his stroke or by a “health MoT’ he got in August 2024 after feeling “bloated” on holiday.

“I want NHS doctors to believe people, to really listen. Not to be so dismissive. Too often it felt like they just handed out another drug and sent us away. I want tests to be more wide ranging and thorough – that people can trust in.”

Margaret says she’s “not demanding answers” as such because “answers won’t change the end result”.

“Answers may well upset all the family even more,” she says.

“To know Gordon’s cancer had been there all along, and could’ve easily been treated had they done their jobs properly.”

However, she fears others may be going through a similar nightmare.

It follows recent reports that NHS Tayside urgent cancer treatment wait times are among the worst in Scotland.

“The system is broken,” says Margaret. “It’s not the nurses – they were wonderful.

“But the bigger picture? It’s not working. And people are dying because of it.”

NHS Tayside offers ‘sincere condolences’

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “We would like to offer our sincere condolences to Mr Lafferty’s family.

“Due to patient confidentiality, we are unable to comment on matters relating to individual cases.

“NHS Tayside’s patient experience team investigated concerns previously raised by Mr Lafferty’s family and the findings of the investigation were shared with them directly.

“We would invite Mr Lafferty’s family to contact our patient experience team to discuss any further concerns they may have.”