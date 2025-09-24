Dundee MSP pays tribute to ‘amazing’ dad who was immortalised in cartoon after legendary cow mishap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee MSP pays tribute to ‘amazing’ dad who was immortalised in cartoon after legendary cow mishap

Joe Fitzpatrick, who’s died aged 89, worked with Dundee publisher DC Thomson for 33 years. He famously ran over a dead cow on the A90 - and never lived it down!

Joe Fitzpatrick, who worked at DC Thomson for 33 years, has died aged 89. Image: Joe FitzPatrick
Joe Fitzpatrick, who worked at DC Thomson for 33 years, has died aged 89. Image: Joe FitzPatrick
By Michael Alexander

Tributes have been paid to former DC Thomson employee Joe Fitzpatrick, who has died peacefully aged 89 after a life marked by devotion to family, loyal service – and an incident involving a cow that his loved ones say he never quite lived down.

Mr Fitzpatrick, who spent 33 years working at the Dundee publisher, was known for his humour, generosity and love of football.

He is being remembered as a man who “put everyone else first”.

Leading the tributes, his son, Dundee SNP MSP Joe FitzPatrick, described his father as “an amazing dad” whose generosity shaped the lives of those around him.

Joe Fitzpatrick. Image: Joe FitzPatrick

“He gave everything he had to his family,” Mr FitzPatrick told The Courier.

“Whether it was time, love or just supporting us in whatever we were doing, he was always there.

“People would often stop me even recently to say they’d worked with him at DC Thomson. That tells you the kind of impact he had.”

The cow story that became legend

Among the countless stories about Mr Fitzpatrick’s life, one stands out.
After winning £10,000 in a DC Thomson work lottery syndicate, he treated himself to a new car – the first he had ever bought.

True to his generous nature, he immediately gave each of his children £1,000, meaning he had to take the car “on tick” to pay the balance.

Joe Fitzpatrick on a visit to DC Thomson’s Meadowside HQ. Image: Joe FitzPatrick.

Proud of the purchase, he drove it to visit family in Aberdeen.

But fate intervened on the A90 near Laurencekirk, where police were attending to a dead cow that had already been struck by another vehicle.

Joe Fitzpatrick was immortalised in cartoon at his retirement. Image: Joe FitzPatrick

“He went right over the cow,” recalled daughter June with a laugh.

“He was fine – but the car wasn’t a write-off, so he had to keep it and pay for the repairs instead of replacing it!”

The incident became family folklore, immortalised later at his retirement when colleagues presented him with a cartoon of Desperate Dan serving up cow pie, with Joe quipping: “Here Dan, did I ever tell you about the time I was driving up to Aberdeen?”

From Hilltown to DC Thomson

Joseph Kelly Fitzpatrick was born and raised in Dundee’s Hilltown before the family moved to Mid Craigie, around the time his father died.

He attended Rosebank Primary and Rockwell High School before completing an apprenticeship in electrics.

Joe Fitzpatrick (back right) with his dad and siblings before his dad went off to war in 1939. Image: Joe FitzPatrick.

His career was briefly interrupted by National Service with the Royal Signals, where he was stationed in Cyprus and played football for the Army team.

Returning home, he worked with local electrician ‘Pud Helmer’ before securing a post with Courier publisher DC Thomson.

Joe Fitzpatrick (left) won a football trophy in his National Service days. Image: Joe FitzPatrick.

Mr Fitzpatrick went on to spend more than three decades with the company, working first in the press room and later as an electrical engineer at the Bank Street and Kingsway sites. His son Frazer would later follow him into the same workplace.

“He loved it all,” said June. “He loved the bosses, the Thomsons. For him, DC Thomson really was like being part of a bigger family.”

Devoted family man

Though his work often involved long and unsocial shifts, Mr Fitzpatrick poured his free time into his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“He’d come off a night shift and still take us to the swimming first thing in the morning,” said his son Joe. “It was all about us and encouraging us to do well.”

Granddaughters Joleen and Samantha remember him as their “number one cheerleader” who “didn’t miss a thing” they did.

Joe Fitzpatrick with wife Margaret, before they married. Image: Joe FitzPatrick.

Mr Fitzpatrick played for Errol Juniors in his youth, and during National Service in Cyprus he turned out for the Army football team.

Later, he coached a Kirkton junior side and supported his goalkeeper son Frazer’s successful football career, proudly celebrating when he lifted the Scottish Junior Cup with Tayport.

He also spent time stewarding at both Dens Park and Tannadice, happily combining a love of football with a chance to see matches up close.

Later years

After the death of his wife Margaret in 2006, Mr Fitzpatrick remained in Whitfield for a time before moving to Carnoustie and later Aberdeen to be closer to family.

Despite serious health challenges in later life, including a triple heart bypass, diabetes, major surgery for a stomach tumour, and a stroke in 2022, he retained his humour and resilience.

Joe Fitzpatrick with his grandchildren Joleen, Lisa, Samantha and Luke on his 70th birthday. Image: Joe FitzPatrick.

Just a week before his death, his son Frazer urged him to keep his oxygen mask on.

Mr Fitzpatrick, ever sharp, replied: “Frazer, how old am I? I’m 89 – and how long have I been breathing for?”

‘Everyone knew him’

Those who knew him best say his generosity extended far beyond family.

Granddaughter Samantha recalled: “Every time we went shopping with him it was like going with a celebrity – he would stop to speak to everyone. What should have been a quick trip always took hours.”

Joe Fitzpatrick with his great grandchildren on his 89th birthday. Image: Joe FitzPatrick.

Mr Fitzpatrick passed away at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Thursday September 11.

Predeceased by his wife Margaret, he is survived by children June, Joe and Frazer.

He was also a grandfather to Joleen, Lisa, Samantha and Luke, and a proud great-grandfather of Parker, Aria, Nova and Andi.

His funeral takes place at Sturrock, Comb & Davidson funeral home, St Vincent Street, Broughty Ferry, on Wednesday September 24 at 12.15pm.

