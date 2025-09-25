Dundee Whitfield store owner Frank Whaley remembered by family for his ‘genuine kindness’

The former proprietor of a much-loved “open all hours” convenience store in Dundee’s Whitfield estate is being remembered as a man of “genuine kindness” who “worked tirelessly” for his community.

Frank Whaley, who has died aged 91, was a central figure in Whitfield throughout the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, running the Carberry Store which became the Phoenix Store with his wife, Isobel.

A former electrician at Dundee’s Caledon Shipyard, Frank and Isobel took what the family call a “leap of faith” in opening the shop when the shipyard faced the threat of closure.

Paying tribute, daughter-in-law Anne Whaley said Frank never forgot his own modest beginnings and the importance of making the best of what little his family had.

“Frank was very well known in the Whitfield community,” she said.

“There was a genuine kindness in him. He would even give some needy folks a bit ‘on the tick’. He was non-judgemental in helping people where he could.

“A local character known as ‘Alky John’ often came into the shop, buying a pie for himself and another for his German Shepherd.

“When John tragically died in a house fire, Frank organised a collection to ensure he received a proper burial.”

Tough early years and securing work at Dundee’s Caledon Shipyard

Francis (Frank) Whaley was born on April 29 1934, in the Lanarkshire coal-mining village of Bothwellhaugh.

He was one of four children raised in The Pailis, a row of miners’ houses later demolished in 1965 to make way for Strathclyde Loch.

By then, the family had moved to Monifieth, living in a farmhouse near his grandparents.

Frank attended school there, where he also earned pocket money delivering groceries, before beginning an apprenticeship with a local electrical firm.

Life was hard, and Frank shouldered responsibility early, helping to care for his younger brother.

He later secured work as an electrician at Dundee’s Caledon Shipyard.

In the 1960s, the family lived in Craigie, then Douglas, and for many years made their home in Ballantrae Terrace.

Family holidays were often spent visiting relatives in Leicester. They would travel in a Zephyr estate car, with Frank creating a makeshift bed in the back for the children – long before the days of seatbelts.

The Phoenix Store

By the early 1970s, with the Caledon Shipyard under threat, Frank and Isobel embraced a new challenge.

When the Skarne area of the newly built Whitfield estate opened, they converted a condemned flat on Carberry Crescent into a shop, naming it the Carberry Store.

It quickly became a vital community resource in an estate where essential services were scarce.

Frank worked long hours as an independent shopkeeper and newsagent, supported by Isobel, their children, and later their grandchildren, who helped out after school.

The store was “open all hours,” leaving Frank little time for hobbies, though he was known as a skilled DIY enthusiast and “jack of all trades.”

Over the years he employed a number of assistants, treating them like extended family.

A central figure in Whitfield, Frank also served on the local Regeneration Group.

When the Skarne was demolished, the Carberry Store was first relocated to a portacabin before moving into a new purpose-built shop and renamed the Phoenix Store.

One of the highlights of Frank’s career came in 1995, when Prince Charles – now King Charles – visited Whitfield.

“The Prince was very friendly,” Anne recalled. “Frank even leaned on the shop counter to chat with his majesty.”

Later years

Following Isobel’s death in 1999, Frank found comfort in bowling, which gave him valuable social support.

He also met up monthly with old Caledon Shipyard friends for a blether.

He enjoyed family holidays, from Mediterranean cruises to theme park adventures in Florida, though at heart he was always a family man.

The walls of his Dalclaverhouse home were covered with photographs of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even his great-great-grandson – five generations in all.

In retirement, Frank spent more time on his DIY projects and took up gardening, which became a source of great solace, especially after suffering a stroke earlier this year.

Frank’s health declined in the weeks leading up to his death, and he passed away peacefully on August 18, surrounded by family and cared for tenderly by staff at Ward 4, Ninewells Hospital.

A celebration of his life was held on September 12, led by Rev. Dr Janet Foggie, where many friends, neighbours and former colleagues came together to remember “such a fine man.”