Dundee Whitfield store owner Frank Whaley remembered by family for his ‘genuine kindness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Obituaries

Dundee Whitfield store owner Frank Whaley remembered by family for his ‘genuine kindness’

The former Caledon Shipyard electrician, who's died at 91, was a central figure in the community for decades where he owned Phoenix store and helped the 'needy'.

Frank Whaley. Image: Anne Whaley.
Frank Whaley. Image: Anne Whaley.
By Michael Alexander

The former proprietor of a much-loved “open all hours” convenience store in Dundee’s Whitfield estate is being remembered as a man of “genuine kindness” who “worked tirelessly” for his community.

Frank Whaley, who has died aged 91, was a central figure in Whitfield throughout the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, running the Carberry Store which became the Phoenix Store with his wife, Isobel.

A former electrician at Dundee’s Caledon Shipyard, Frank and Isobel took what the family call a “leap of faith” in opening the shop when the shipyard faced the threat of closure.

Paying tribute, daughter-in-law Anne Whaley said Frank never forgot his own modest beginnings and the importance of making the best of what little his family had.

Frank and Isobel Whaley in the new build Phoenix Store in Whitfield, Dundee. Image: Anne Whaley.

“Frank was very well known in the Whitfield community,” she said.

“There was a genuine kindness in him. He would even give some needy folks a bit ‘on the tick’. He was non-judgemental in helping people where he could.

“A local character known as ‘Alky John’ often came into the shop, buying a pie for himself and another for his German Shepherd.

“When John tragically died in a house fire, Frank organised a collection to ensure he received a proper burial.”

Tough early years and securing work at Dundee’s Caledon Shipyard

Francis (Frank) Whaley was born on April 29 1934, in the Lanarkshire coal-mining village of Bothwellhaugh.

He was one of four children raised in The Pailis, a row of miners’ houses later demolished in 1965 to make way for Strathclyde Loch.

By then, the family had moved to Monifieth, living in a farmhouse near his grandparents.

Frank attended school there, where he also earned pocket money delivering groceries, before beginning an apprenticeship with a local electrical firm.

Frank Whaley (left) with his mum and younger brother. Image: Anne Whaley.

Life was hard, and Frank shouldered responsibility early, helping to care for his younger brother.

He later secured work as an electrician at Dundee’s Caledon Shipyard.

Frank Whaley in his early 20s. Image: Anne Whaley.

In the 1960s, the family lived in Craigie, then Douglas, and for many years made their home in Ballantrae Terrace.

Family holidays were often spent visiting relatives in Leicester. They would travel in a Zephyr estate car, with Frank creating a makeshift bed in the back for the children – long before the days of seatbelts.

The Phoenix Store

By the early 1970s, with the Caledon Shipyard under threat, Frank and Isobel embraced a new challenge.

When the Skarne area of the newly built Whitfield estate opened, they converted a condemned flat on Carberry Crescent into a shop, naming it the Carberry Store.

It quickly became a vital community resource in an estate where essential services were scarce.

Frank and Isobel Whaley on their wedding day. Image: Anne Whaley.

Frank worked long hours as an independent shopkeeper and newsagent, supported by Isobel, their children, and later their grandchildren, who helped out after school.

The store was “open all hours,” leaving Frank little time for hobbies, though he was known as a skilled DIY enthusiast and “jack of all trades.”

The temporary cabin, used when the Skarne shop was demolished until the new shop was complete. Image: Anne Whaley.

Over the years he employed a number of assistants, treating them like extended family.

A central figure in Whitfield, Frank also served on the local Regeneration Group.

When the Skarne was demolished, the Carberry Store was first relocated to a portacabin before moving into a new purpose-built shop and renamed the Phoenix Store.

Frank Whaley greeting Prince Charles at Phoenix Store when he visited Whitfield. Image: Anne Whaley.

One of the highlights of Frank’s career came in 1995, when Prince Charles – now King Charles – visited Whitfield.

“The Prince was very friendly,” Anne recalled. “Frank even leaned on the shop counter to chat with his majesty.”

Later years

Following Isobel’s death in 1999, Frank found comfort in bowling, which gave him valuable social support.

He also met up monthly with old Caledon Shipyard friends for a blether.

He enjoyed family holidays, from Mediterranean cruises to theme park adventures in Florida, though at heart he was always a family man.

The walls of his Dalclaverhouse home were covered with photographs of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even his great-great-grandson – five generations in all.

Frank Whaley in more recent times. Image: Anne Whaley.

In retirement, Frank spent more time on his DIY projects and took up gardening, which became a source of great solace, especially after suffering a stroke earlier this year.

Frank’s health declined in the weeks leading up to his death, and he passed away peacefully on August 18, surrounded by family and cared for tenderly by staff at Ward 4, Ninewells Hospital.

A celebration of his life was held on September 12, led by Rev. Dr Janet Foggie, where many friends, neighbours and former colleagues came together to remember “such a fine man.”

More from Obituaries

CR0052477 Units in Keiller Centre, Dundee Pic shows Lea Mattia aka Prisma Spectrum ....Pic Paul Reid
Keiller Centre family pay tribute to Dundee artist and 'beautiful soul' Lea Mattia Ventre,…
Joe Fitzpatrick, who worked at DC Thomson for 33 years, has died aged 89. Image: Joe FitzPatrick
Dundee MSP pays tribute to ‘amazing’ dad who was immortalised in cartoon after legendary…
Isobel Nicolson has died aged 95. Image: Carol Nicolson.
Isobel Nicolson: Daughter's tribute to retired Perth teacher who carried 'Dundee in her soul'
3
A portrait picture of Jimmy Mackinnon
Daughter's tribute to Pittenweem and Dundee architect Jimmy Mackinnon who was voted 'best adult…
Babbie Berry in 2014. Image: Berry family.
Nephew pays tribute to 'remarkable' Newburgh dental nurse Babbie Berry
Donald Chadwick. Image: Dawn Hendry.
Daughter pays tribute to ‘kind and funny’ Tayport and Dundee bank manager Donald Chadwick
Rev Robin Paterson has died at 92. Image: Hamish Paterson
Son’s tribute to ‘Perthshire Boy’ Rev Robin Paterson: ‘A truly gentle and kind-hearted soul’
Norrie Myles. Image: Myles family.
Son's tribute to 'strong minded' River Tay captain Norrie Myles following death
Gill and Paul Fitzpatrick. Image: Gill Fitzpatrick.
Dundee widow's tribute to ‘born teacher’ Paul Fitzpatrick on first anniversary of his death
3
Ruth Leslie Melville in Orkney in 2013. Image: Angus Leslie Melville
Sons remember selfless Angus campaigner and 'force for good' Ruth Leslie Melville MBE
3

Conversation