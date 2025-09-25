Keiller Centre family pay tribute to Dundee artist and ‘beautiful soul’ Lea Mattia Ventre, 29, after Tay tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keiller Centre family pay tribute to Dundee artist and ‘beautiful soul’ Lea Mattia Ventre, 29, after Tay tragedy

Lea "helped breathe new life into the Keiller Centre" as an artist and activist who adored the Dundee building and its community.

Lea Mattia at her Keiller Centre studio, Dundee. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

The Keiller Centre has become a living memorial to Dundee artist and activist Lea Mattia Ventre.

Family members, close friends and fellow artists have gathered there in recent weeks  to share stories and support one another after Lea died suddenly aged 29.

Her body was recovered from the River Tay on August 15 2025.

The outpouring of grief speaks to the central role that Lea played both in the centre and Dundee’s wider artistic community, with friends from Food Not Bombs describing her as “someone who kindled a spirit of solidarity wherever she went”.

Lea arrived in Dundee in 2021, and in four short years made a huge impression on the city.

She was born in Formia, Italy, on October 24 1995, to parents Anna and Daniele, the younger sibling to brother Emilio.

When brother Francesco came along 11 years later, Lea doted on him, and cared enormously for sister Mariagiulia.

Lea Mattia Ventre grew up in Italy but found home in Dundee.

But after growing up in a small town, Lea – described by her mother as “monstrously intelligent, and a sensitive soul” –  yearned to “live her life her own way”.

So she travelled, first to Germany then to Scotland.

Carving a community in Scotland

First, she graduated with a degree in social anthropology from Edinburgh University in 2019.

She went on to work in the care sector in the capital city, driven by her “kind and gentle” nature and desire to help others.

But what Lea really craved was a community of her own, and this “search for warmth” led her to Dundee in 2021.

Once here, Lea discovered the artistic community in the Keiller Centre and “helped breathe new life into” the shopping centre.

It was, in Lea’s own words spoken prior to her death, “the magical place I’d always dreamed of as an artist and community builder”.

She embraced Dundee wholeheartedly; and Dundee embraced her back.

‘Dreams of becoming an artist’

Lea met dear friend and centre manager Kathryn Rattray, and soon had her own studio space in one of the empty units.

Operating under the persona Prisma Stream, she created music, visual art and writing, in what Kathryn describes as “bursts of work that were as moving as they were intense”.

“To have known Lea was to witness someone who questioned deeply, felt profoundly and created relentlessly,” Kathryn said in tribute.

Contributing dozens of works to Art Angel, Generator Projects and many more local arts initiatives, Lea made sure her legacy was in her creativity.

Lea was ‘a sensitive soul’, say loved ones.

“The last week before summer vacation, Lea and I talked about the future and her dreams of becoming an artist,” said Art Angel manager Guendalina Rota.

“We want to remember her like that.”

During her time in Dundee, Lea also became firm friends with Theresa and Mike Johnstone at the nearby Arctic Bar, who say they will “sorely miss her gorgeous smiling face”.

But Lea could be as serious as she was whimsical and optimistic.

For her, art went hand-in-hand with activism.

Lea was ‘a true anarchist’

Friends described her as a “true anarchist”, who was involved in everything from community food drives and queer rights fundraisers to political rallies for Palestine and refugees.

“There was no boundary between art and life and politics for Lea – everything she did came from a genuine love of the world and the people in it,” said close friend Erin Farley.

Indeed, a memorable moment for many who loved Lea was her rendition of Bella Ciao, which she sang defiantly at City Square as part of a counter-demonstration in defence of refugees earlier this year.

Friend Ruth Forbes confirms Lea had a “boundless ability to connect” with others.

And this was, in part, because Lea understood struggle and pain.

Lea found ‘home’ in Dundee

Described by mother Anna as a “fluid” person, Lea grappled with her gender identity throughout her life.

But she never hid who she was from those around her, preferring to live uncertainly in the open than be pressured to perform for societal expectations.

“My daughter Lea set an example of great determination and courage,” Anna said.

Lea Mattia Ventre in Italy.

“Her strong desire to live life her own way clashed with various prejudices that held her back. Despite everything, she stood out and made her journey an exemplary one.”

Those who loved Lea have rallied round to support Anna, who has flown from Italy to Dundee to lay her daughter to rest “where she felt truly at home”.

In response to the Keiller Centre community, Anna said: “I would really like to pay tribute to the people here for how Lea lived here in Dundee.

“How she felt free to live her life here, how appreciated she was, and how she felt at home.”

A memorial service honouring the life of Lea Mattia Ventre will take place from 10.45am on Friday 26 September at St Mary, Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, Dundee. 

