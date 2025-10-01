Niece pays tribute to her ‘uncle, friend, confidant and support’ ahead of Dundee funeral

Tribute has been paid to former DC Thomson and Scottish Prison Service man Stanley Whyte, the youngest of 10 children from Dundee, who has died at the age of 85.

Stanley, who passed away in August, is being remembered by his niece Elaine Robinson as “a much-loved grandad, uncle and friend” whose life spanned war-time hardship, military service and decades of dedication to family.

Born on March 12 1940 at the beginning of the Second World War, Stanley grew up in Linlathen, Dundee, the youngest surviving child of Samuel and Elizabeth Whyte.

Several of his siblings had died in childhood, and others served their country during the war.

His sister Elizabeth (Betty) joined the WRNS, while brothers William (Bill) and Sidney (Sid) served as a Royal Navy deep-sea diver and with the Black Watch respectively.

Their father Samuel, a Merchant Seaman during the war, had also been a Royal Navy man in the First World War.

“Stanley grew up as the baby of the family,” said Elaine.

“He grew up with his sisters Ella, Margaret and Edna while his father was mainly at sea.”

Family meant everything to Stanley

After attending local schools, Stanley took up an apprenticeship in butchery with his close friend Tom Ross – a trade that would remain central to his working life.

He later moved south to live with his sister Betty in Nottingham, working in Radcliffe on Trent and enjoying a lively social life, including playing darts.

Returning to Dundee, he worked briefly with DC Thomson and The Courier before returning to butchery.

It was during this period that he met Sandra Wells, who became his wife. Together they raised their son Kevin in Dundee.

Alongside his career, Stanley joined the Territorial Army with his friend Tom, travelling widely across the UK and abroad.

He also made pilgrimages to France to visit the war graves of his brother, who was killed in 1944 while serving with the Black Watch.

Settling in Perthshire after joining Scottish Prison Service

Later, Stanley joined the Prison Service, moving with his wife, son, and their dog Gregor McGregor to postings across Scotland before settling in Stanley, Perthshire.

Kevin followed his family’s military tradition, enlisting with the Black Watch. Stanley and Sandra travelled often to visit him, whether in Germany, Hong Kong, or during reunions at home.

Holidays with grandchildren Steven and Zoe in Pitlochry, Spain and America were among the highlights of his later life.

After retiring in his 50s, Stanley volunteered at a young offenders’ school, where he taught butchery skills to a new generation.

He and Sandra also bought an apartment in Majorca, where they spent many happy years with family and friends.

Interest in family history

Sandra’s death in 2011 devastated Stanley, but in time he found comfort in travel and family history.

He researched the story of his great-grandfather Samuel, a merchant seaman who drowned in the Avalanche shipwreck off Portland Bill in 1877.

Niece Elaine Robinson added: “After Sandra’s death he took me under his wing after my husband died and I spent many happy holidays with him at Portland Bill, Portugal, Jersey and Spain.

“He made me laugh and was really good company. He was not only my uncle but my friend, confidant and support.”

In later years he returned to Dundee, settling in Broughty Ferry.

Predeceased by his wife Sandra and son Kevin, he remained close to his grandchildren Zoe and Steven and extended family until his death.

A funeral service for Stanley takes place at James Ashton and Son, 1a Cardean Street, Dundee, on Thursday October 2 at 12 noon, followed by interment at Balgay Cemetery.