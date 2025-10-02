Friend’s heartfelt tribute to former Dundee councillor Dr Shona Main

The crowd who packed the Hymhus in Bigton, Shetland, for the funeral of Dr Shona Main, left in wonder.

They knew so little about the life of the highly intelligent, endlessly sociable woman who had lived among them for more than five years.

Shona Main, who died on September 11 aged 55, was a polymath in the true sense of the word. She was a documentary journalist, filmmaker, writer, politician, activist.

In keeping with the correct spirit of all of these – Shona actually did rather than talked.

But not about herself. She lived and worked in the moment.

Despite all of these impressive roles, Shona never took herself too seriously. There was no reason why campaigning could not be carried out in Vivienne Westwood shoes and Christian Dior lipstick.

And no-one who heard Shona’s huge laugh will ever forget it.

Early years in Aberdeen and Shetland

Shona was born in Aberdeen on January 18 1970 to Betty and Davy. She was the third of the five Main children, in the middle of Anne-Marie, Neil, Graeme, and Duncan.

In 1977, the Mains moved to Shetland – a place that despite her tender years had a lasting effect on her. In 1983, there was another move to Keith.

Anne-Marie recalls that, even as a toddler, Shona was sure of her place in the world and always tried to push the sides of that world.

“Shona was always a creative child. With just a few strokes of a pencil or pen, she could produce fully formed fashion drawings. School wasn’t of great interest, but she was still moved up a year.

“But aside from that, when Shona worked at a hotel in Keith, she had no fear of standing up to the manager who was treating her badly. From an early age a deep sense of fairness was there.”

At the age of 17, Shona headed south to Dundee and the DC Thomson magazine division. Gayle Anderson, former editor on Jackie and a lifelong friend, found a report she had written on Shona in 1989.

Part of it reads: “Shona is definitely someone I could depend on and given the proper encouragement, I think she could go far.”

‘Tour de force’ Shona baffled Gordon Brown

Shona’s world became even bigger at this point, with trips to London for her varied roles. Around this time she was introduced to Nichiren Buddhism, which shaped her thinking and work.

That attachment to social justice and fairness drew Shona to the Labour Party. At this point, she met Alison Burns, a fellow supporter and in 1993, a fellow Law student as Shona began her degree at the University of Dundee.

The two visited a Labour Party Conference where Alison says Shona flummoxed the then MP Gordon Brown by asking if he had any jam with his breakfast.

During that Law degree and subsequent post-grad qualifications, Shona also stood for Dundee City Council and represented the people of Logie ward for one term.

Robin Presswood, now head of City Development at Dundee City Council, recalls that “Shona was this absolute tour de force. But she knew not to hang on too long; to do your bit and then move on.

“There is so much good she did, but helping to set up Dundee Contemporary Arts was extremely important.”

Return to Shetland, and an inspiring connection

Tragedy came to the Main family in March 1995 when Neil was killed in an accident on the hills at the age of just 26, a loss that Shona never really recovered from.

Shona’s stayed in the political sphere for a while, now a parliamentary researcher at the Scottish Parliament, writing speeches on issues such as the Traveller community and criminal justice.

Then into a role with the Association of Directors of Social Work as a lobbyist and communications specialist, advising parliament on social work issues.

For a few years in the early 2000s Shona was finding a new direction and was inspired by her partner Nick Bruno to start travel writing. They wrote, singly and jointly, travel books, with Italy something of a speciality.

But at this time she was being drawn back to Shetland, where she would visit her old neighbour Elma in Bigton. There she was introduced to the community and was reacquainted with a crofter called James Robert Sinclair – an important figure from childhood.

‘What am I doing here?’

In 2011, Shona took part in an NUJ digital convergence course where her eye for filmmaking was encouraged.

After a few small projects, she headed north again with the desire to document the life of James Robert. In particular how an elderly person can continue doing what they love as long as there is a community behind them.

This became Clavel, chronicling the whole year in 30 spellbinding minutes. To date there have been more than 30 screenings in cinemas and festivals.

Clavel was a bridge into her PhD.

As a child, Shona had met filmmaker Jenny Gilbertson and as an adult became interested in her work. Only doctoral research would allow her the space to explore this.

Shona felt friendship was key in Gilbertson’s filmmaking with the Inuit community at Grise Fiord in the Canadian Arctic. She had to go.

Shona’s six-month stay in Grise Fiord in 2018 was a reconnection with the people who had spoken with Gilbertson 40 years before.

Sarah Neely, Shona’s PhD supervisor says, “Her final doctoral film, titled what am I doing here? – is testament to the combination of profundity and lightness in Shona’s way of being.”

Neurosurgery didn’t stop creative force

During her time there, Shona also met Canadian Roy Van Wart and they married on Shetland in December 2020. By now Shona had bought a permanent home in Bigton.

Quite amazingly, considering her level of activity and work, Shona had been dealing with issues around mobility and balance, followed by problems with eyesight.

Neurosurgery in 2023 was potentially a solution but even through subsequent issues Shona was unstoppable.

She received her PhD at the University of Stirling that year and Mary Andreas, Shona’s closest friend in Bigton, says she was instrumental in the Bigton Collective, the organisation behind the preservation of a church, now the Hymhus – an arts and community space.

Despite the fact that her health was deteriorating, Shona also undertook a residency X-Change between Shetland Arts and The McNay Art Museum in San Antonio, Texas.

Also with help to travel, she visited Puglia in May to meet Buddhist friends.

Dr Shona Main was unapologetically herself. She moved at such a pace, physically and mentally, that it might have seemed that she knew her time here would be limited.

Her legacy is astonishing. For young filmmakers, there is much to learn from her approach to the craft. For the rest of us, much to learn from her approach to life.