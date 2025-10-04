Children pay tribute to Arbroath legend ‘Granny Joan’ Macgregor who was a ‘force of nature’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children pay tribute to Arbroath legend ‘Granny Joan’ Macgregor who was a ‘force of nature’

The former Radio North Angus DJ, who has died at 79, was the long-time chairperson of Arbroath and Montrose Scouts with a passion for music and community.

Joan Macgregor. Image: Niall Macgregor
Joan Macgregor. Image: Niall Macgregor
By Michael Alexander

Former Radio North Angus DJ and long-standing chair of Arbroath and Montrose District Scouts Joan Macgregor is being remembered by her family and friends as a “force of nature” and a “servant to her local community”.

Joan, who has died at the age of 79, was a former employee of John Menzies and BT.

She was known for her tireless dedication to the local community and her ability to gather friends “young and old”. She was also an excellent pianist.

Leading the tributes, Joan’s daughter Susan said: “Mum could sit down and play and sing most things.

Joan Macgregor presenting her radio show. Image: Niall Macgregor.

“She had inherited a love of music and performing from her mum and the wider family, so it was in her bones.

“Throughout her life, mum gave great joy to many people.

“This could be standing round the piano and singing with family and friends, as an accompanist or singing solos at weddings.”

Joan Macgregor was born in Brechin

Joan was born in Brechin in June 1946. Her father Peter Henry was an officer in the Royal Navy. At the age of six she moved to Malta with her parents.

After returning to Brechin a year later, her father left and moved down south.

Unfortunately, Joan wouldn’t see him for more than a decade.

She and her mother, Helen Burns (nee Reoch) moved into her grandparents’ already cramped one bed flat in Kinnaird Place, Brechin.

But she was “gathered up”, as she used to say, by her large family and she emerged from her childhood as a kind, thoughtful woman – full of love and optimism and with a string of talents in tow.

Baby Joan Macgregor with her mum. Image: Niall Macgregor.

Son Niall said that in another life, his mum might have been “a music teacher or even perhaps a professional musician”.

However, back then, those opportunities did not present themselves.

Instead, after passing her exams and leaving school, she got a job at Rosyth Dockyard in Fife.

There, she worked alongside a young, and yet unknown singer, Barbara Dickson.

Later she moved to Arbroath where she worked at RM Condor naval base.

Voluntary work was central to Joan’s life

In the 1970s, she and her husband Ronnie Macgregor, had two children: Susan and Niall.

When the children were little, Joan ran the Hansel & Gretel playgroup at Knox’s Church. She also worked weekends in Menzies on the High Street.

Later she would attend night school and then college, which got her a job with BT in Dundee. She remained there until her retirement at 60.

Joan’s voluntary work in the community is a standout feature of her life.

She was associated with the Scouts for more than 35 years, latterly as the chair of Arbroath and Montrose District Scouts. She held this position until her death.

‘Granny Joan’ Macgregor regularly did the catering at Angus Cub and Beaver camps. Image: Niall Macgregor.

As well as running meetings and organising fundraisers, she got stuck into camps, earning the nickname “Granny Joan”.

She was also an elder, choir member and the social convener at the West Kirk in Arbroath.

In earlier years she was treasurer of the Arbroath Ladies’ Choir. More recently she had been secretary and a member of the ‘In Harmony’ choir.

Joan began her singing career as a Mezzo, but in later years became a Contralto. She volunteered at the Arbroath Music Festival.

DJ opportunity was ‘perfect’ for Joan

As well as singing and playing the piano at events, she regularly entertained with poetry recitals, story-telling and writing and delivered funny speeches at fundraisers.

When the chance to DJ for Radio North Angus (RNA) came along in her retirement, it didn’t take much encouragement.

“It was perfect for mum, a coming together of all her talents”, added son Niall.

“She loved all kinds of music, opera, classical, modern and she loved sharing that eclectic mix with her listeners. Mum also loved to talk and tell her stories and here was a platform where she could do it uninterrupted.”

Joan Macgregor at her beloved piano. Image: Niall Macgregor.

Joan only retired from her radio slot last year, when the technical aspects got too much.

After her retirement, the managing director of RNA, Malcolm Finlayson, described Joan as “undoubtedly one of the best volunteers that I have had the privilege to work with during my 55 years in broadcasting”.

Family was always important

Her mother remarried when Joan was 17 and she gained a “wonderful father” in local Brechin man David Burns, as well as two siblings, Joyce and David.

Her brother David died in June this year. Joyce lives in Canada.

Joan Macgregor with her mum, siblings David and Joyce and father David. Image: Niall Macgregor.

She also developed a good relationship with her two half-sisters, Frances and Deborah, from her father’s second marriage.

Joan Macgregor with family to celebrate her retirement and 60th birthday in 2006. Image: Niall Macgregor.

Joan loved to travel and was proud to say she had been to the Atacama Desert in Chile, Australia, and the Far East, as well as many trips to Canada to see her brother and sister.

She even managed a jaunt to Shetland to visit her ancestral home on her father’s side.

Joan is survived by her children Sue and Niall. She was also a mother-in-law to Helen and Anna and a devoted grandmother.

Conversation