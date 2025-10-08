Invergowrie family tribute to former DC Thomson colourist and ‘one-off character’ Rona Anderson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Invergowrie family tribute to former DC Thomson colourist and ‘one-off character’ Rona Anderson

The talented artist, who's died aged 71, spent 40 years working with the Dundee-based publisher, colouring the pages of everything from The Courier to the Beano.

Former DC Thomson colourist Rona Anderson has died aged 71. Image: Anderson family.
By Michael Alexander

The family of former DC Thomson & Co Ltd colourist Rona Anderson have paid tribute to a “one-off character” who will be “sadly missed by all” following her death at the age of 71.

The talented artist, who spent her entire working life with the Dundee-based publisher, passed away suddenly but peacefully at Ninewells Hospital on September 18.

Rona, who was a lifelong resident of Invergowrie, created countless artworks over the years for local people. These include pieces still hanging in Ninewells Hospital today.

Rona Anderson at work with DC Thomson. Image: Anderson family.

In a heartfelt tribute, her family said: “She was a character – a one-off – who will be sadly missed by us all.

“The kind words of condolence we have received show just how well she was thought of by everyone who knew her.”

Lifelong Invergowrie resident

Born at West Pilmore Farm, between Invergowrie and Longforgan, Rona was the daughter of the late Bert and Mamie Anderson.

When she was six months old, the family moved the short distance to Invergowrie, where Rona would live for the rest of her life.

Growing up, she enjoyed many happy holidays and outings with her parents and brothers, Bernard and Brian. She spoke fondly of family trips to the north of Scotland and the annual Angus shows.

Rona Anderson with her brothers Bernard and Brian. Image: Anderson family.

Rona attended school in Invergowrie, where she excelled in both art and sport. She was particularly good at running and hockey.

Her family recently discovered a reference letter from the headmaster, dated January 1969, which ultimately secured her first job with Courier publisher DC Thomson.

In it, he described her as being first in her class for art and the junior girls’ sports champion.

Working life spent with DC Thomson

Rona began her 40-year career with DC Thomson as an office junior on April 7 1969.

In the early 1970s, she moved to the Bank Street art department, working as a re-toucher on The Courier, Evening Telegraph, People’s Journal and Weekly News.

By the late 1970s she had joined the main art studio at Meadowside. There, she took on the role of colourist – bringing to life the beloved characters of Bunty, Judy and Mandy.

She also coloured pages for The Beano and The Dandy.

Rona Anderson with one of her artworks. Image: Anderson family.

At that time, all colouring was done painstakingly by hand using dyes and inks.

When the art department later transitioned to digital methods, Rona adapted with ease, embracing computer-based colouring.

She retired from DC Thomson in 2009 after 40 years.

Rona was close to her mum

Well-known and well-loved in Invergowrie, Rona remained close to her family – particularly her mother. She could often be seen walking the short distance between their homes each day.

The loss of her mum during the Covid-19 pandemic was a devastating blow, and her own health declined soon afterwards.

Until recently, Rona was a familiar and friendly face in the village, often stopping for a chat with neighbours or fellow passengers on the bus into town.

Rona Anderson (right) and other family at her mum’s 90th birthday in 2018. Image: Anderson family.

She had a lifelong love of gardening and plants – her gardens were her pride and joy – and she delighted in sharing her knowledge with others.

In later years, she also enjoyed watching soaps and films and tackling crosswords.

Legacy of art

Rona’s legacy lives on in the hearts and memories of those who knew her, and through the artwork she created.

Her creativity continues to inspire the next generation. Her great-niece shares her love of drawing, something Rona always encouraged, and the family hope she has inherited her auntie’s artistic talent.

One of Rona Anderson’s artworks. Image: Anderson family.

Rona is survived by her brothers Bernard and Brian, sisters-in-law Heather and Margaret, and her nephews Scott, David, Andrew, Allan, Lee and the late Derek.

She was also a much-loved great-aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral takes place at Longforgan Church on Wednesday October 8 at 11am.

