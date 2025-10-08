Invergowrie family tribute to former DC Thomson colourist and ‘one-off character’ Rona Anderson

The family of former DC Thomson & Co Ltd colourist Rona Anderson have paid tribute to a “one-off character” who will be “sadly missed by all” following her death at the age of 71.

The talented artist, who spent her entire working life with the Dundee-based publisher, passed away suddenly but peacefully at Ninewells Hospital on September 18.

Rona, who was a lifelong resident of Invergowrie, created countless artworks over the years for local people. These include pieces still hanging in Ninewells Hospital today.

In a heartfelt tribute, her family said: “She was a character – a one-off – who will be sadly missed by us all.

“The kind words of condolence we have received show just how well she was thought of by everyone who knew her.”

Lifelong Invergowrie resident

Born at West Pilmore Farm, between Invergowrie and Longforgan, Rona was the daughter of the late Bert and Mamie Anderson.

When she was six months old, the family moved the short distance to Invergowrie, where Rona would live for the rest of her life.

Growing up, she enjoyed many happy holidays and outings with her parents and brothers, Bernard and Brian. She spoke fondly of family trips to the north of Scotland and the annual Angus shows.

Rona attended school in Invergowrie, where she excelled in both art and sport. She was particularly good at running and hockey.

Her family recently discovered a reference letter from the headmaster, dated January 1969, which ultimately secured her first job with Courier publisher DC Thomson.

In it, he described her as being first in her class for art and the junior girls’ sports champion.

Working life spent with DC Thomson

Rona began her 40-year career with DC Thomson as an office junior on April 7 1969.

In the early 1970s, she moved to the Bank Street art department, working as a re-toucher on The Courier, Evening Telegraph, People’s Journal and Weekly News.

By the late 1970s she had joined the main art studio at Meadowside. There, she took on the role of colourist – bringing to life the beloved characters of Bunty, Judy and Mandy.

She also coloured pages for The Beano and The Dandy.

At that time, all colouring was done painstakingly by hand using dyes and inks.

When the art department later transitioned to digital methods, Rona adapted with ease, embracing computer-based colouring.

She retired from DC Thomson in 2009 after 40 years.

Rona was close to her mum

Well-known and well-loved in Invergowrie, Rona remained close to her family – particularly her mother. She could often be seen walking the short distance between their homes each day.

The loss of her mum during the Covid-19 pandemic was a devastating blow, and her own health declined soon afterwards.

Until recently, Rona was a familiar and friendly face in the village, often stopping for a chat with neighbours or fellow passengers on the bus into town.

She had a lifelong love of gardening and plants – her gardens were her pride and joy – and she delighted in sharing her knowledge with others.

In later years, she also enjoyed watching soaps and films and tackling crosswords.

Legacy of art

Rona’s legacy lives on in the hearts and memories of those who knew her, and through the artwork she created.

Her creativity continues to inspire the next generation. Her great-niece shares her love of drawing, something Rona always encouraged, and the family hope she has inherited her auntie’s artistic talent.

Rona is survived by her brothers Bernard and Brian, sisters-in-law Heather and Margaret, and her nephews Scott, David, Andrew, Allan, Lee and the late Derek.

She was also a much-loved great-aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral takes place at Longforgan Church on Wednesday October 8 at 11am.