Daughter remembers ‘kind, caring and fun-loving’ Glenrothes mum who dedicated her life to education

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Obituaries

Daughter remembers ‘kind, caring and fun-loving’ Glenrothes mum who dedicated her life to education

Lifelong socialist Meg Heggie, who has died at 86, was proud to be a "champion of the young".

Meg Heggie has died aged 86. Image: Elizabeth Mitchell.
Meg Heggie has died aged 86. Image: Elizabeth Mitchell.
By Michael Alexander

Former Fife teacher, trade unionist and lifelong socialist Margaret (Meg) Heggie is being remembered as a dedicated educator, activist and campaigner who devoted her life to advancing the rights of working people and children with special needs.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) fellow, who died peacefully on September 10 aged 86, taught at Methil, Tanshall, Ballingry, Mountfleurie and Kennoway primary schools.

The lifelong Labour Party member, who was politically active in Fife until her final days, also helped found the plaques on the International Brigade Spanish Civil War memorial in Kirkcaldy.

Paying tribute, daughter Elizabeth Mitchell said her mum, who lived in Glenrothes, would be remembered as a “kind, caring and fun-loving” woman.

Meg Heggie. Image: Elizabeth Mitchell.

Elizabeth said: “People will remember a strong willed, kind and good teacher who was fair to everyone.

“She was driven by the importance of education for working people.

“One former pupil told me he credited her with him being the ‘well-mannered rounded man that he is today’. That was the ultimate compliment!”

Influential driver of Fife education policy

Fife Labour MSP and former Fife Council leader Alex Rowley also paid tribute. He described Meg as a Labour activist who always encouraged and supported young people in the party.

Alex told The Courier: “She stood up for those less able and was an educationalist to her finger-tips challenging those in leadership to ensure every young person got the chance of achieving their potential.

Meg Heggie. Image: Elizabeth Mitchell.

“Although Meg did not stand for election, she ensured that those who did understood the importance of education.

“She was so influential in driving education policy in Fife over many decades.

“Meg was a socialist, an educationalist and for decades a champion of young people in Fife.”

Meg developed independence and resilience from a young age

Born in Sorn, Ayrshire, on September 9 1939, Meg often joked that she “started the Second World War.”

Raised largely by her mother, who worked as a housekeeper and cook in large houses in Galloway and the Borders, she was influenced by conversations about Scotland and people’s rights.

“My gran worked in the big houses,” said Elizabeth, “and when she wasn’t well one summer, mum, at just 17, stepped in as cook. She got a taste of independence and, in a way, of the finer things in life, and I think that shaped her determination.”

Meg’s early schooling was in small village schools, where she developed a love of reading. Later, she attended Peebles School and Broughton Secondary in Edinburgh.

Meg Heggie married her second husband Normand in 1974. Image: Elizabeth Mitchell.

Meg went on to study at Moray House College of Education in Edinburgh in 1957, qualifying as a teacher in 1960. Her first post was in Gorebridge.

After marrying in 1960 and moving to Glenrothes in 1962, she taught at Thornton Primary. She paused her career when her daughter was born in 1963.

When she returned to work in 1970, she began teaching at Methil Primary before moving to Tanshall Primary in Glenrothes in 1973. There, she taught Primary 6 and 7 classes.

In 1974 she married her second husband Normand Heggie, an art teacher.

Meg Heggie marries her second husband Normand in 1974. Image: Elizabeth Mitchell.

She moved into special education, with posts at Ballingry Junior High (1978), Mountfleurie Primary (1979) and Kennoway Primary in 1996.

She had been promoted to senior teacher in 1989.

Meg was awarded a prestigious EIS fellowship

Meg joined the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) in 1971 and was active in the union throughout her career, serving on the Fife Local Association from 1986 and the EIS National Council.

In June 1999, the year she retired, she was awarded the prestigious EIS Fellowship in recognition of her contribution. She was equally active in Fife Trades Council.

Meg Heggie was awarded fellowship of the EIS in 1999. She is pictured with daughter Elizabeth and husband Normand. Image: Elizabeth Mitchell.

Alongside Murdoch Taylor and her close friend and fellow teacher Mary McLeod, she helped spearhead efforts to add the plaque of volunteer names to the International Brigade Spanish Civil War memorial in Kirkcaldy, chairing the committee that brought it to fruition.

Meg Heggie at the International Brigade memorial in Kirkcaldy. Image: Elizabeth Mitchell.

The plaque, which was designed by her husband Normand, together with Ian MacLeod and Sandy Turner, was unveiled in 1986.

It remains a focal point for remembrance and activism.

Political activist and photographer with lifelong love of education

The lifelong member of the Labour Party campaigned vigorously for devolution in 1997.

“She used to joke that it was her and her peers – along with Mel Gibson in Braveheart – who delivered the Yes-Yes vote,” Elizabeth smiled.

“She was a great believer in the Scottish Parliament.”

Never one to sit still, Meg filled her retirement years with study and creativity. She gained a BA in history through the Open University and diplomas in photography, while also continuing her embroidery and crochet – talents she had exhibited as early as the 1960s at the Royal Scottish Academy.

Meg Heggie. Image: Elizabeth Mitchell.

A keen photographer, one of her images was published in the National Galleries’ book A Day in the Life of Scotland.

Music was another of her passions. She played the penny whistle and was a regular at the folk club in Leslie, where she forged lasting friendships.

She faced health challenges with characteristic determination, surviving breast cancer in the early 2000s.

Her husband, artist and fellow teacher Normand died in 2013.

Meg is survived by her daughter Elizabeth.

More from Obituaries

Former DC Thomson colourist Rona Anderson has died aged 71. Image: Anderson family.
Invergowrie family tribute to former DC Thomson colourist and 'one-off character' Rona Anderson
Joan Macgregor. Image: Niall Macgregor
Children pay tribute to Arbroath legend 'Granny Joan' Macgregor who was a 'force of…
What's On - Clavel Film maker Shona Main SUPPLIED FREE
Friend's heartfelt tribute to former Dundee councillor Dr Shona Main
6
Stanley Whyte and his late wife Sandra. Image: Elaine Robinson
Niece pays tribute to her 'uncle, friend, confidant and support' ahead of Dundee funeral
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. John 'martin' Donaldson obituary Picture shows; John 'Martin' Donaldson with wife Rometta, loved ones and firefighting colleagues.. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; 24/09/2025
Widow's tribute to 'fearless' Cupar firefighter and her 'go-to man', Martin Donaldson, after fatal…
Thomas Robb was a hill farmer in the Carron Valley for more than 40 years. Image: Robb family
Stirlingshire gran tells of comfort at laying husband to rest 13 years after disappearance
Margaret and Gordon Lafferty. Image: Margaret Lafferty.
Perth widow hits out at NHS Tayside after 'repeated misdiagnosis' leads to husband's 'cruel…
10
CR0052477 Units in Keiller Centre, Dundee Pic shows Lea Mattia aka Prisma Spectrum ....Pic Paul Reid
Keiller Centre family pay tribute to Dundee artist and 'beautiful soul' Lea Mattia Ventre,…
2
Frank Whaley. Image: Anne Whaley.
Dundee Whitfield store owner Frank Whaley remembered by family for his 'genuine kindness'
Joe Fitzpatrick, who worked at DC Thomson for 33 years, has died aged 89. Image: Joe FitzPatrick
Dundee MSP pays tribute to ‘amazing’ dad who was immortalised in cartoon after legendary…

Conversation