Daughter remembers ‘kind, caring and fun-loving’ Glenrothes mum who dedicated her life to education

Former Fife teacher, trade unionist and lifelong socialist Margaret (Meg) Heggie is being remembered as a dedicated educator, activist and campaigner who devoted her life to advancing the rights of working people and children with special needs.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) fellow, who died peacefully on September 10 aged 86, taught at Methil, Tanshall, Ballingry, Mountfleurie and Kennoway primary schools.

The lifelong Labour Party member, who was politically active in Fife until her final days, also helped found the plaques on the International Brigade Spanish Civil War memorial in Kirkcaldy.

Paying tribute, daughter Elizabeth Mitchell said her mum, who lived in Glenrothes, would be remembered as a “kind, caring and fun-loving” woman.

Elizabeth said: “People will remember a strong willed, kind and good teacher who was fair to everyone.

“She was driven by the importance of education for working people.

“One former pupil told me he credited her with him being the ‘well-mannered rounded man that he is today’. That was the ultimate compliment!”

Influential driver of Fife education policy

Fife Labour MSP and former Fife Council leader Alex Rowley also paid tribute. He described Meg as a Labour activist who always encouraged and supported young people in the party.

Alex told The Courier: “She stood up for those less able and was an educationalist to her finger-tips challenging those in leadership to ensure every young person got the chance of achieving their potential.

“Although Meg did not stand for election, she ensured that those who did understood the importance of education.

“She was so influential in driving education policy in Fife over many decades.

“Meg was a socialist, an educationalist and for decades a champion of young people in Fife.”

Meg developed independence and resilience from a young age

Born in Sorn, Ayrshire, on September 9 1939, Meg often joked that she “started the Second World War.”

Raised largely by her mother, who worked as a housekeeper and cook in large houses in Galloway and the Borders, she was influenced by conversations about Scotland and people’s rights.

“My gran worked in the big houses,” said Elizabeth, “and when she wasn’t well one summer, mum, at just 17, stepped in as cook. She got a taste of independence and, in a way, of the finer things in life, and I think that shaped her determination.”

Meg’s early schooling was in small village schools, where she developed a love of reading. Later, she attended Peebles School and Broughton Secondary in Edinburgh.

Meg went on to study at Moray House College of Education in Edinburgh in 1957, qualifying as a teacher in 1960. Her first post was in Gorebridge.

After marrying in 1960 and moving to Glenrothes in 1962, she taught at Thornton Primary. She paused her career when her daughter was born in 1963.

When she returned to work in 1970, she began teaching at Methil Primary before moving to Tanshall Primary in Glenrothes in 1973. There, she taught Primary 6 and 7 classes.

In 1974 she married her second husband Normand Heggie, an art teacher.

She moved into special education, with posts at Ballingry Junior High (1978), Mountfleurie Primary (1979) and Kennoway Primary in 1996.

She had been promoted to senior teacher in 1989.

Meg was awarded a prestigious EIS fellowship

Meg joined the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) in 1971 and was active in the union throughout her career, serving on the Fife Local Association from 1986 and the EIS National Council.

In June 1999, the year she retired, she was awarded the prestigious EIS Fellowship in recognition of her contribution. She was equally active in Fife Trades Council.

Alongside Murdoch Taylor and her close friend and fellow teacher Mary McLeod, she helped spearhead efforts to add the plaque of volunteer names to the International Brigade Spanish Civil War memorial in Kirkcaldy, chairing the committee that brought it to fruition.

The plaque, which was designed by her husband Normand, together with Ian MacLeod and Sandy Turner, was unveiled in 1986.

It remains a focal point for remembrance and activism.

Political activist and photographer with lifelong love of education

The lifelong member of the Labour Party campaigned vigorously for devolution in 1997.

“She used to joke that it was her and her peers – along with Mel Gibson in Braveheart – who delivered the Yes-Yes vote,” Elizabeth smiled.

“She was a great believer in the Scottish Parliament.”

Never one to sit still, Meg filled her retirement years with study and creativity. She gained a BA in history through the Open University and diplomas in photography, while also continuing her embroidery and crochet – talents she had exhibited as early as the 1960s at the Royal Scottish Academy.

A keen photographer, one of her images was published in the National Galleries’ book A Day in the Life of Scotland.

Music was another of her passions. She played the penny whistle and was a regular at the folk club in Leslie, where she forged lasting friendships.

She faced health challenges with characteristic determination, surviving breast cancer in the early 2000s.

Her husband, artist and fellow teacher Normand died in 2013.

Meg is survived by her daughter Elizabeth.