Daughter remembers ‘smiling and kind’ Monifieth mum who was ‘best teacher’ Carnoustie pupils ever had

Tributes have been paid to a retired Carnoustie school teacher who had a “smile for anyone” and was the “best teacher” many pupils ever had.

Margaret McNaughton, who taught at Kinloch Primary School in Carnoustie from 1972 until 1997, died at home in Monifieth on September 11 at the age of 90.

Her husband was the late Carnoustie-based businessman and district councillor Donnie McNaughton who founded the Meri-Mate drinks company.

Paying tribute, daughter Elaine said it was “very sad” to lose her mum.

However, even as her health deteriorated, she’d been able to “make light of things and share something funny”.

Elaine, who is a retired Carnoustie GP, told The Courier: “The family are so proud of the many comments posted on social media after her death last month about what a great teacher she was, with a number of ex-pupils stating Mrs McNaughton had been the best teacher they had.

“Perhaps most heartwarming were the references to what a lovely, kind woman she was, always with a smile.

“One former pupil said Mrs McNaughton showed such patience and provided total support without a cross word despite her following Mrs McNaughton around the classroom all day asking her to check her spelling! She was also described as a great colleague and friend.”

Margaret worked for NCR and Timex in Dundee before teaching

Born in the Ibrox area of Glasgow, Margaret attended Bellahouston Primary where she was dux and Bellahouston Senior Secondary School.

Feeling pressure at that time to earn money, she left school before doing Higher exams and trained as a “Dictaphone typist”.

She met husband Donnie and after they were married in 1956, they moved to the west end of Dundee.

Margaret continued in a secretarial role working in NCR and later in Timex.

During these early years in Dundee, she was a member of an amateur Dundee musical society.

She loved music and musical theatre and loved singing and dancing particularly tap dancing.

She had three children, Elaine, Heather and Craig and in 1967, the family moved to Monifieth.

Decision to start teacher training

When Craig started nursery, Margaret had a couple of part time jobs and went to night classes to complete her Highers.

She then started teacher training in Dundee – graduating with merit in 1972 – and immediately started teaching at the then Kinloch Primary in Carnoustie.

Margaret stayed there until she retired in 1997. She continued invigilating for SQA exams into her 70s.

While Margaret taught in Carnoustie, husband Donnie owned the Stangate Soft Drinks business in Carnoustie which initially produced the previously well-known and novel soft drinks, Meri-Mate.

Some of Margaret’s ex-pupils remember being treated to a Meri-Mate drink in the classroom on special occasions.

Proud moment carrying the 2014 Commonwealth Games relay baton

In 1986, daughter Elaine became a GP partner with Carnoustie Medical Group.

It was a very proud moment for Margaret when, in 2022, Elaine received an MBE in the late Queen’s Platinum Honours list for services to General Practice and GP training in Scotland.

Margaret had her own proud moments, with one highlight for her being her success in the ballot to take part in the Queen’s Baton Relay for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games. She carried the baton in the Angus part of the relay route.

Margaret and Donnie were members of Barnhill Bowling Club. She enjoyed the many friendships and contributed to the running of social and charity raising events.

Margaret always supported Donnie in his various activities including his time as Broughty Ferry and Monifieth district councillor.

They also had many holidays around the world visiting Australia, New Zealand, India, Thailand, USA and Canada.

Importance of family

Sadly, Margaret lost her husband 10 years ago. But she continued independently in the family home.

She enjoyed weekly swimming in Carnoustie and continued her passion for singing at the ‘Singing with Friends’ group, part of Carnoustie Memories.

She maintained many close friendships, but first and foremost she was a “family person”.

She had nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Elaine remembers her mum being a “great support” with the children when she was ‘on call’ in Carnoustie in the years before the current GP out of hours service.

Margaret McNaughton, who is predeceased by husband Donnie, is survived by children Elaine, Heather and Craig. She was also mother-in-law to Billy, Phil and Kerry and a cherished gran and great-gran.

A well-attended celebration of life took place at St Margaret’s Church in Barnhill on October 1.