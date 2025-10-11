Family’s tribute to ‘gentle’ dad and Brechin City FC community stalwart, David Lindsay

The family of Brechin master printer David K Lindsay have paid tribute to their “gentle” patriarch, who died suddenly but peacefully aged 91, after a short illness.

The “doting” great-grandfather was a well-kent face in Brechin, having run his printing business D.K Lindsay’s there until the mid-90s.

David was also heavily involved in the Brechin City FC community, and served as the first ever chairman of the newly opened City Club on Southesk Street.

David’s story began on March 16 1934, at Blair’s Road, Letham.

He was son to farmers David and Jane, and wee brother to Margaret, who he adored.

The pair were “friends as well as brother and sister” and they spent their early years at the family’s Woodside Farm, outside Forfar.

During childhood, the family moved twice – once to South Ardo Farm, outside Brechin, and finally to the Leys of Dun, where David “had the most fun” and enjoyed his teenage years, before eventually settling in River Street, Brechin.

From an early age, David was heavily into football, playing regularly as goalkeeper for the North of Scotland Schoolboys and earning several international caps.

One of his proudest moments was when, at 15, he was selected to play for Scotland Schoolboys on May 14 1949 at St James’ Park, Newcastle, in front of a 53,000-strong crowd.

Black Watch service guarding Nazi leader

After school, David gained a printing apprenticeship with respected local printer Arthur Gibson, with whom he remained lifelong friends.

He fell entirely in love with the craft, taking “immense pride and enjoyment in making a good product”.

And at the same time, he fell in love with the woman he would go on to spend 65 happy years with, who sadly passed away four years ago.

David met June on a Sunday night at the picture house, and they clicked instantly.

The couple were married on January 7 1956, and enjoyed taking trips around the north of Scotland together.

But their early marriage – and David’s apprenticeship – was interrupted when he was called up for National Service, serving in Germany with the Black Watch.

While on duty, he guarded war criminal and prominent Nazi Party member Rudolf Hess at Spandau Prison in Berlin.

David often recalled Hess and his quiet solitude, telling his sons that the prisoner “only left his cell to go out and do gardening, and would never speak to anyone”.

Setting up shop – and home – in Brechin

After his service, David returned home to June and completed his printing apprenticeship.

Shortly after, he opened up his own printing business, D.K. Lindsay’s, at the top of St James’ Place in Brechin, later going on to partner with Ron Stewart and Dorothy Edwards at the Brechin Advertiser.

June worked in the stationery shop at the front of the business, while David worked the printing.

In 1961, David became a dad to his firstborn son, also named David.

Two more sons, Craig and Murray, completed the family in 1964 and 1966 respectively, and their Dundas Park family home was full of love.

A ‘true gentleman’

While David “worked long hours to provide” for the family, he was a very “hands-on dad”, always putting aside Sundays to spend with his children.

He would take the boys on a run in the car to Edzell, or play football with them.

Son Murray recalls his dad as “a much loved dad and Pa, who was a respected member of the Brechin community – a gentleman.”

He supported David and Craig to set up their own newsagents in Brechin.

Over the years, David became a grandfather of seven, and a great-grandfather of four. He “doted” on all the family’s children, who all had “their set days visiting Pa”.

Surprise retirement didn’t stop David working

At 60, David retired after a surprise offer to buy his business came from former Angus County Press director Iain Wallace.

He enjoyed his work so much that he hadn’t considered retirement, but ended up taking the offer.

Shortly before retirement, he and June had moved to a bungalow at the top of North Latch Road in Brechin, with a “substantial” garden, where David re-discovered his green fingers and his long-time love for gardening.

In his garage, the “master printer” kept an original Heidelberg printing machine, which he loved using for bespoke printing jobs until his 90th year.

Unforgettable contribution to Brechin City FC

The other major love of David’s life was Brechin City FC.

He served as the first chairman of the City Club when it opened, and relished his turn on the “door duties rota”, where he would welcome visitors to the club.

David stayed dedicated to the Brechin City FC community throughout his life, serving 28 years on the management committee and becoming an Honorary Member of the club.

After a long, satisfying and happy life, David died on September 27 2025, surrounded by loved ones.

His passing was marked by a minute’s applause at Brechin City’s recent fixture against Fraserburgh.

David was laid to rest with a private service on Friday October 10 2025.