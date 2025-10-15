Widow’s tribute to her ‘rock’ as Fife chef husband with ‘cheerful presence’ dies from cancer

Warm tributes have been paid to Christopher Trotter, the well-known Fife chef, food writer, businessman and ambassador for Scotland’s local and seasonal produce, who has died at the age of 68 after a battle with cancer.

A man ahead of his time, Christopher was in the vanguard of raising awareness of the importance of sourcing, and cooking, with sustainable local Scottish produce.

He brought his innovative passion for local produce to new heights in 2010 by planting vines near his home in Upper Largo, pioneering one of Scotland’s first vineyard projects.

While the ‘Chateau Largo’ wine bottled in 2015 proved “undrinkable”, his ever-ambitious approach showed that even in Fife’s relatively cool climate, great ideas could take root and flourish.

Leading the tributes, Christopher’s wife Caroline told The Courier: “Christopher was not only a cornerstone in the local community but he was a rock for me and the boys.

“He was always supportive in whatever we wanted to do.

“He loved nothing better than preparing a meal for us in our kitchen, classical music in the background, dogs at his feet.”

Renowned for ‘enthusiasm and generosity’

Food from Fife, which promotes the region’s food and drink producers said: “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Christopher Trotter, a much-loved member of Food from Fife and passionate advocate for local food and producers.

“Christopher was a chef, food writer, tour guide and Fife food ambassador whose passion, enthusiasm and generosity inspired so many across the region.”

Auchtermuchty venison farmer Nichola Fletcher MBE, a member of the Guild of Food Writers, knew him professionally, as a friend and as a “very jolly host”.

Above all, she thinks Christopher will be remembered by his “infectious enthusiasm” for spreading awareness of local Scottish ingredients.

“Anyone who watched one of his demonstrations will remember his skill at making delicious food so easy to cook,” she said.

“As a personal friend, I will remember convivial evenings and an infectious laugh. All in all, a man with boundless enthusiasm who was really not ready to leave this world. We will miss his cheerful presence greatly.”

Why did Christopher become a chef?

Born in Aberdeen in 1957, Christopher was the third of four children to Douglas and Henrietta Trotter.

He made his mark on the Scottish culinary scene promoting locally grown sustainable Scottish produce and used his cooking flair and expertise to transform ingredients into dishes with a unique Scottish twist.

His career began in the late 1970s as a management trainee at the Savoy Hotel, in London, an unusual choice, at the time, for a public-school boy from Marlborough College.

During his stint in the kitchens, he learned classic French cooking techniques and quickly realised he felt at home in the kitchen.

It was then he decided to become a full-time chef. His emerging talent rekindled his love of cooking instilled as a child by his mother who enjoyed cooking ingredients from her own kitchen garden.

Nothing ever tasted as good, for Christopher, as a freshly picked strawberry warm from Fife’s summer sun.

He talked fondly about making his first apple crumble made from wind-fall apples from his garden, saying: “It was a disaster! But you learn more from your failures than you do getting things right first time”.

In London, Christopher thrived in its intense creative environment.

There, he developed his life-long love of classical music, contemporary music, and art.

He often arrived straight from the Savoy kitchens, still smelling of fish and garlic.

Influenced by ‘experimental’ 1970s

Motivated by artists and musicians, experimenting and finding new ways to use their skills and talents, he joined a growing group of young people challenging the bleak 1970s.

Christopher felt anything was possible. He once said: “This energy force fuelled my enthusiasm, determination and ambition. As a young chef, this meant reinterpreting and reinventing what it meant to cook, source produce, and to rethink how, what, and where we ate.

“My exacting training and experience at the Savoy was a great platform to fine-tune these skills over the years and ignited a passion for food – Scottish food – that has stood with me ever since.”

Working in kitchens in Switzerland and France on completion of his Savoy training, he eventually returned to the UK to take up his first head chef role in a Michelin starred restaurant at Mallory Court in Royal Leamington Spa.

But his pride and joy was returning to his native Scotland in 1982, with his wife, Caroline, to run the Portsonachan Hotel on the banks of Loch Awe, in Argyll. There, he won ‘The Most Welcoming Hotel in the Highlands and Islands’ award.

The hotel, where his love of using Scottish food was consolidated, was included in ‘The Michelin Guide’ and ‘The Good Food Guide’.

The move to Fife

Moving to Fife in the late 1980s, Christopher ran The Grange Inn outside St Andrews and wrote for ‘The Ackerman Martel Food Guide’ before setting up and running Scotland’s Larder at Upper Largo.

The first of its kind, Scotland’s Larder was a combination of restaurant and farm shop, dedicated to local produce, with seasonal events and culinary demonstrations on specific foods, such as oysters, strawberries, and asparagus.

Since then, Christopher has worked in the capacity of Fife Food ambassador, championing the Fife food scene and local food culture. He promoted Fife food tours in 2018, sampled by The Courier.

He’s also written several recipe books, completed an MA General Studies degree at St Andrews University, as well as developing his own vineyard in his beloved East Neuk of Fife.

Christopher is survived by his wife, Caroline and his two sons, Henry and Byam.

There will be no funeral for Christopher as he donated his body for research to St Andrews University Medical School.