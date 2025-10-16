‘Devastated’ Cupar husband pays tribute to ‘love of his life’ after his wife’s premature death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Devastated’ Cupar husband pays tribute to ‘love of his life’ after his wife’s premature death

Gayle Nelson, a mum-of-two who helped found Cupar Arts and Sunshine Kitchen, has died unexpectedly at the age of 54 after living with cancer for 13 years.

Gayle Nelson, pictured recently, has died unexpectedly at the age of 54. Image: James Doran.
By Michael Alexander

The husband of well-known Cupar woman Gayle Nelson, who died after developing an infection while living with cancer, has spoken of the “devastation” of losing the “love of his life”.

Gayle, 54, died at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on September 26 after a 13-year fight with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

Her husband, James Doran, said she had gone into hospital only days earlier for what everyone believed would be a “routine” treatment.

However, despite the best efforts of medical staff, the infection took hold and the mother-of-two’s condition deteriorated rapidly.

Speaking from the family home in Cupar, James told The Courier: “Everybody thought we had more time – including Gayle.

Gayle Nelson with her children Laurie and Rosa in Cupar in 2006.
Gayle Nelson with her children Laurie and Rosa in Cupar in 2006. Image: James Doran.

“Our last conversation was just talking about future plans. You’re not thinking, ‘this is imminent’. That wasn’t the case.

“We had a lovely conversation on the Thursday night before her death. She was bright and perky, and we were ‘WhatsApping’ until late.

“But the next morning she took a turn for the worse. At least we were all there when she passed.”

Tributes from Cupar art world

Well-known in and around Cupar for her creativity, compassion and drive, Gayle was a founding trustee of Cupar Arts when it began in 2007 and later chaired the organisation from 2009 to 2017.

Under her leadership, it grew from a small local exhibition group into a nationally recognised platform for contemporary art.

Paying tribute, a spokesperson for Cupar Arts said: “She played a huge part in establishing Cupar Arts as a platform for contemporary arts through her dedicated enthusiasm and incredible hard work.

Gayle Nelson (left) at a 2009 Cupar Arts and Heritage Project event with Cupar Community Council secretary Douglas Provan and committee member Fiona McDonald.
Gayle Nelson (left) at a 2009 Cupar Arts and Heritage Project event with Cupar Community Council secretary Douglas Provan and committee member Fiona McDonald. Image: DC Thomson.

Her legacy lives on in our continued quest to bring quality arts experiences to Cupar for the benefit of all.”

Gayle also served as president of the Society of Scottish Artists in Edinburgh, where she was known for nurturing and mentoring emerging creatives.

Ladybank artist Kirsty Lorenz, who was mentored by Gayle in 2014, said: “She was supportive, good humoured and authentic. It was lovely to work with her and get her help.”

But perhaps her most poignant contribution came in 2018 when Gayle co-founded The Sunshine Kitchen, a Cupar-based social enterprise offering meaningful work opportunities for young adults with lifelong neurological conditions.

How Gayle’s son Laurie inspired the setting up of Sunshine Kitchen

Participants grow produce in community gardens, cook and bake with it, and sell food at local markets and cafés.

The project was inspired by the couple’s son Laurie, who has autism.

“Gayle wanted Laurie to have something meaningful to do after he left college,” James explained.

The Sunshine Kitchen founder Gayle Nelson with her son Laurie.
Gayle Nelson and her son Laurie. Image: David Wardle.

“For a lot of these kids with additional needs, there aren’t many work-based projects for them to go into.

Gayle felt strongly about giving them a sense of purpose – for their mental well-being and emotional health. That was the genesis of it.”

Gayle trained as an artist in Dundee

Born at Craigtoun Hospital near St Andrews, Gayle grew up in Leven and studied fine art at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in Dundee.

When she met James, an engineer, she was working as a chef in a Glasgow bar.

One of his university friends happened to be one of Gayle’s childhood friends.

The couple married in June 1995 on a beach in Carmel, California, while living in San Francisco.

Gayle Nelson as a child in the 1970s.
Gayle Nelson as a child in the 1970s. Image: James Doran.

During their time there, Gayle worked in publishing and design.

They returned to Scotland in 2000 for the birth of their son Laurie, before moving to Grenoble, France, the following year, where daughter Rosa was born in 2002.

“Gayle started teaching English while we were in France,” James said.

“Then when we came back to Cupar in 2006 to put down roots, she began teaching supported learning at Elmwood College.”

Gayle Nelson as a young woman. Image: James Doran.

Alongside her teaching, Gayle continued her lifelong passion for fine art.

But around 13 years ago, aged 40, she was diagnosed with cancer.

Impact of cancer diagnosis and amputation

Following surgery and chemotherapy, she lived a relatively normal life for several years before the disease returned six years later.

“She had an amputation at that point,” James said, adding that she used a prosthetic leg.

“And then last year, she had another long operation. It’s been a long process.”

Despite everything she endured, James said she refused to let her illness define her.

“She never let her diagnosis stop her,” he added. “She was working right up to the end on Sunshine Kitchen stuff – which she shouldn’t have been – but that was what she loved.”

Gayle Nelson remained passionate for Sunshine Kitchen. Image: James Doran.

James said ensuring the continuation of The Sunshine Kitchen was Gayle’s main focus in recent years.

Three years ago, thanks to a partnership with Friends of Craigtoun Park, a dedicated garden and greenhouse space at Craigtoun is now providing The Sunshine Kitchen team with the capability to grow its own produce. Team members then use it to make food products in their kitchen sessions.

Sunshine Kitchen’s Mick Kitson (session lead), Jack Doyle, Vicky Wotherspoon, Fiona McIlrath (session support), Innes Carnegie, Patrick, and Sean Williamson at work at Craigtoun Park in 2022. Image: DC Thomson.

“She was passionate about making sure it was around for years to come,” he said. “It impacts not just Laurie, but so many people across North East Fife.”

Despite living with a life-limiting illness, Gayle’s energy and determination never waned.

Tributes have poured in from across Fife’s arts and community circles

Cupar councillor Margaret Kennedy described her as “a wonderful lady who did so much for many”.

While amateur historian Steve Penrice, also from the town, called her “a fantastic, vibrant, talented, happy person”.

Hilary Lumsden said she was “one in a million”, while others remembered her as “inspirational”, “kind”, and “a force for good”.

Gayle Nelson and art student Donald Caldwell at a Cupar art exhibition in 2008. Image: DC Thomson.

As he prepares for a private funeral at Brewsterwells on Friday October 17, James said his wife’s impact will endure both in the arts world and through the inclusive community she built around The Sunshine Kitchen.

“I can’t really answer what her legacy is,” he said after a pause.

“But I know she’d want the kitchen to continue – that’s what she would want. Because it helps so many others, not just Laurie. She gave people purpose. That’s what she did her whole life.”

Gayle leaves behind her husband, James, and their two children – son Laurie, 25, and daughter Rosa, 23.

