Granddaughter’s tribute to ‘kind and caring’ Methven grandad who ‘led by example’

Tribute has been paid to Methven community stalwart Ian Blance, who villagers remember as a “pure gent of a man” who “always had a smile and a chat when you met him out and about.”

The Kirkcaldy-born mechanic and accordionist, who served as the Perthshire village’s park keeper for many years, died recently in his 90th year.

Methven Park Committee said it was “difficult to express the contribution Ian had made to the park, den and wider village over the years.”

Leading the tributes on behalf of the family, Ian’s granddaughter Charlie, described her “papa” as a “community-orientated man” who was deeply involved with events like the gala, beer festival and duck race.

“He was happy to help anyone but never asked for help himself,” said Charlie, who works in the game and wildlife sector.

“He was incredibly self-sufficient and so resourceful – kind, he was caring, and he was a family man through and through.

“Papa led by example, and his sons and grandchildren owe much of their own resolve to him. If Ian needed something done, he’d do it. If he didn’t know how, he’d figure it out.

“That’s the way he was – and he stayed that way right up until the very end.”

Tributes have also been paid on Methven community Facebook pages.

Ian Blance was born in Kirkcaldy

Robert ‘Ian’ Henderson Blance was born on October 14 1935 in Kirkcaldy to Robert and Janet Blance (née Williamson).

Everyone knew him as Ian. In 1939, his younger sister Sheila was born. He spent his early years near Kinghorn.

Ian was not a fan of high school. But he was part of the school orchestra and developed a lifelong love of fitness and music.

He left school in 1951 and began an apprenticeship at Harry K. Brown’s garage.

After qualifying as a mechanic, he entered National Service, spending time in Wales before being posted to Libya, where he maintained RAF vehicles and airstrips at El Adem near Tobruk.

Granddaughter Charlie recalls many stories from this period, including how he once harpooned a shark and tried to smuggle a live tortoise back to Scotland.

The tortoise was eventually confiscated and sent to a UK zoo.

Ian had a playful sense of mischief. After his service, he worked for the Post Office maintaining vans. As a young man, he enjoyed fixing up and racing old motorbikes like BSA Bantams.

One evening, he and his friends headed to Craigrothie Hall in Leven for a dance. Their usual hall was closed for decorating – and it turned out to be a fateful detour. That night, Ian met the love of his life, Lynda Rippington.

Getting married and family life

Ian often said simply: “She was nice,” while Lynda recalled: “We’ll go with Ian – he’s got a car.” They married on September 21 1961.

Their first son, Colin, was born in 1962 in Kirkcaldy. They later moved to Kyle of Lochalsh, where Christopher was born in 1963.

After relocating to Perth, Ian took a job with the SMT (Scottish Motor Traction), which provided a tied house. There, Neill arrived in 1964, followed by Robert in 1965.

With four young children and a dog, the Perth flat quickly became cramped.

Ian bought wasteland just outside Methven and, incredibly, built a house from scratch – teaching himself as he went.

He dug the foundations by hand, laid gas pipes, installed electricity and plumbing, and built the walls brick by brick.

A self-employed mechanic for a time, Ian’s reputation soon grew.

His sons remember waking up to find customers waiting on the doorstep to have their cars looked at. In the 1970s, he worked for Lawson’s Garage in Methven.

Accomplished accordion player

Ian was also an accomplished accordion player and, with Lynda singing, they performed together in a local dance band.

As the family grew, Ian built a second, larger home with the help of Neill.

Later, after the children moved out, he built a third, smaller house where he and Lynda would enjoy their later years.

All four sons shared Ian’s love of motorbikes and inherited his adventurous spirit.

Colin lived in France and China; Christopher emigrated to New Zealand; Neill spent years in Australia before returning to Scotland; and Robbie also moved to Australia, marrying Emma Julius and having three sons – Jack, Max, and Harry.

Neill’s daughter Charlie was especially close to Ian, who loved his grandchildren dearly and spent a lot of time with them, especially in their early years.

Ian stayed active well into later life, running triathlons in his 50s and, at 86, becoming the oldest person to complete the Go Ape rope course at Aberfoyle.

Predeceased by his wife Lynda and sister Sheila, Ian is survived by his sons Colin, Christopher, Neill, and Robbie, as well as his grandchildren Charlie, Jack, Max, and Harry.

A funeral service was held at Perth Crematorium on October 8.