Former Kirkcaldy school rector pays tribute to ‘outstanding’ teacher following her premature death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Obituaries

Former Kirkcaldy school rector pays tribute to ‘outstanding’ teacher following her premature death

The Kirkcaldy High School and wider Fife education community is paying tribute to former depute rector Audrey Diamond, who has died at the age of 58.

Former Kirkcaldy High School depute rector Audrey Diamond has died at the age of 58. Image: Kirkcaldy High School.
Former Kirkcaldy High School depute rector Audrey Diamond has died at the age of 58. Image: Kirkcaldy High School.
By Michael Alexander

The Fife education community is mourning the loss of Audrey Diamond, a former depute rector at Kirkcaldy High School, who passed away on Saturday October 11 at the age of 58.

Audrey’s death has led to an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, pupils, and parents. They knew her for her unwavering commitment to young people and her remarkable ability to inspire and guide.

Amongst those paying tribute is former Kirkcaldy High School rector Derek Allan, who worked closely with Audrey over many years.

Speaking with The Courier on behalf of the family, Mr Allan, who retired in 2022, said: “Audrey was an outstanding teacher, among the very best I ever knew.

Audrey Diamond won an SQA Star Award in 2017. Image: Kirkcaldy High School.

“She was amazing in the classroom – full of energy and humour. But more than that, Audrey had an extraordinary ability to connect with young people, one-to-one on their terms.

“She could truly understand the vulnerability and hurt that so often comes with being a kid. And that all came from her being so authentic, so genuine herself.”

He added: “She was adored by thousands of students and hundreds of colleagues over her 35 years in Fife schools, and her loss is so very sore for all who knew and loved Audrey.”

Audrey’s lifelong career in education shone bright like a diamond

Audrey’s career in education began in 1990, after she graduated from Stirling University with a joint degree in English and History.

Her first post was at Glenrothes High School, where she taught English and met Derek Allan, who was a guidance teacher there at the time.

She went on to teach at Beath High School in 1992, before joining Kirkcaldy High School in 1995, where she became a guidance teacher while continuing to teach English.

Her colleagues remember her not only for her professionalism but for the personal touch she brought to her work.

Head teacher Derek Allan, depute Audrey Diamond (front left) and Jack Young, of the modern studies department, with pupils when Kirkcaldy High School became the first Fife secondary to get UNICEF Rights Respecting gold status in 2020. Image: DC Thomson.

Known for her warm nature, Audrey was a fierce advocate for her students, constantly encouraging them to be the best versions of themselves.

She worked tirelessly to help them overcome challenges, offering both support and tough love when needed.

Remembered for her ‘no nonsense’ approach and compassion

In 2007, Audrey was appointed as an additional depute rector when Kirkcaldy High School was awarded the prestigious status of a School of Ambition under the leadership of Gwen Kinghorn.

Audrey’s no-nonsense approach, combined with her compassion and humour, made her an integral part of the school’s success.

When her position became permanent in 2012, she worked closely with Derek Allan once more, overseeing the school’s academic and pastoral care while also serving as the child protection coordinator.

Former Kirkcaldy High School rector Derek Allan retired in 2022. Image: DC Thomson.

Her influence extended far beyond the school gates. Audrey’s commitment to ensuring that every student, regardless of background or circumstance, had the chance to succeed was legendary.

She had a remarkable ability to engage even the most challenging and vulnerable students, supporting them through personal struggles and guiding them towards success in their education.

Sandy Young, Kirkcaldy High School depute rector, said: “There are very few people in life who will have had the opportunity to influence and improve so many young lives. Audrey was indeed a ‘diamond’, and one that will be remembered with much love and fondness for a very long time.”

Commitment to SQA excellence

Audrey was also deeply respected outside the walls of Kirkcaldy High School, particularly for her work with the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

For 25 years, she served as principal assessor for English, all while balancing the demands of her full-time role at the school. Her colleagues at SQA hold her in equally high regard, noting her meticulous work and her deep commitment to educational excellence.

On a lighter note, Audrey was known for her infectious sense of humour, with catchphrases that became part of the fabric of the school.

Kirkcaldy High School prize giving in 2014. (from left rear) Amy Farmer, Mark Mosley, Mark Dunsire, Abi James. (from left front), Audrey Diamond, Sandy Young, Provost Jim Leishman, head teacher Derek Allan, Jennifer Davidson and Debbie Aitken. Image: George McLuskie

One of her most well-known sayings was “Litter abuse, there’s no excuse!”.

Even students would often repeat this to her, reflecting the affection in which they held her.

Tributes paid from around the world

The tributes to Audrey have continued to pour in from former students and colleagues alike, many of whom have shared their memories of her on the Kirkcaldy High School Facebook page.

Tom Werner, who now lives in Australia and works as a teacher himself, wrote: “Ms Diamond was my favourite teacher and a legend. She made a boring subject interesting and taught me, a German immigrant, so much, including countless Scottish phrases.

Kirkcaldy High School.

“She was always up for a laugh and showed a genuine care for each of her students. I now live in Australia being a teacher myself, and I often think about her English class almost 20 years ago.”

John Laidlaw recalled Audrey as “the most respected teacher at the school,” adding, “She was a special woman who touched so many lives. Miss Diamond was my guidance teacher, and I could not have wished for a better teacher to guide me through high school. She will be sorely missed.”

For Grant Watson, she was the person who helped him find his way through the challenges of high school. “She was my guidance teacher when I started high school, and nothing was ever a problem when I went to see her.”

More from Obituaries

Gayle Nelson, pictured recently, has died unexpectedly at the age of 54. Image: James Doran.
'Devastated' Cupar husband pays tribute to 'love of his life' after his wife's premature…
Christopher Trotter has died from cancer at the age of 68. Image: Caroline Trotter.
Widow's tribute to her ‘rock’ as Fife chef husband with 'cheerful presence' dies from…
2
Margaret McNaughton at her Carnoustie retiral in 1997. Image: Elaine Campbell
Daughter remembers 'smiling and kind' Monifieth mum who was 'best teacher' Carnoustie pupils ever…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. David Lindsay Brechin obit Picture shows; David Lindsay. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; Unknown
Family's tribute to 'gentle' dad and Brechin City FC community stalwart, David Lindsay
Martin Mackay (right) with his dad Billy who played for Rangers and Hearts. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
What’s it like for youngest Blairgowrie funeral director working with his Rangers footballer dad?
Meg Heggie has died aged 86. Image: Elizabeth Mitchell.
Daughter remembers 'kind, caring and fun-loving' Glenrothes mum who dedicated her life to education
Former DC Thomson colourist Rona Anderson has died aged 71. Image: Anderson family.
Invergowrie family tribute to former DC Thomson colourist and 'one-off character' Rona Anderson
Joan Macgregor. Image: Niall Macgregor
Children pay tribute to Arbroath legend 'Granny Joan' Macgregor who was a 'force of…
What's On - Clavel Film maker Shona Main SUPPLIED FREE
Friend's heartfelt tribute to former Dundee councillor Dr Shona Main
6
Stanley Whyte and his late wife Sandra. Image: Elaine Robinson
Niece pays tribute to her 'uncle, friend, confidant and support' ahead of Dundee funeral

Conversation