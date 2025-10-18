Former Kirkcaldy school rector pays tribute to ‘outstanding’ teacher following her premature death

The Fife education community is mourning the loss of Audrey Diamond, a former depute rector at Kirkcaldy High School, who passed away on Saturday October 11 at the age of 58.

Audrey’s death has led to an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, pupils, and parents. They knew her for her unwavering commitment to young people and her remarkable ability to inspire and guide.

Amongst those paying tribute is former Kirkcaldy High School rector Derek Allan, who worked closely with Audrey over many years.

Speaking with The Courier on behalf of the family, Mr Allan, who retired in 2022, said: “Audrey was an outstanding teacher, among the very best I ever knew.

“She was amazing in the classroom – full of energy and humour. But more than that, Audrey had an extraordinary ability to connect with young people, one-to-one on their terms.

“She could truly understand the vulnerability and hurt that so often comes with being a kid. And that all came from her being so authentic, so genuine herself.”

He added: “She was adored by thousands of students and hundreds of colleagues over her 35 years in Fife schools, and her loss is so very sore for all who knew and loved Audrey.”

Audrey’s lifelong career in education shone bright like a diamond

Audrey’s career in education began in 1990, after she graduated from Stirling University with a joint degree in English and History.

Her first post was at Glenrothes High School, where she taught English and met Derek Allan, who was a guidance teacher there at the time.

She went on to teach at Beath High School in 1992, before joining Kirkcaldy High School in 1995, where she became a guidance teacher while continuing to teach English.

Her colleagues remember her not only for her professionalism but for the personal touch she brought to her work.

Known for her warm nature, Audrey was a fierce advocate for her students, constantly encouraging them to be the best versions of themselves.

She worked tirelessly to help them overcome challenges, offering both support and tough love when needed.

Remembered for her ‘no nonsense’ approach and compassion

In 2007, Audrey was appointed as an additional depute rector when Kirkcaldy High School was awarded the prestigious status of a School of Ambition under the leadership of Gwen Kinghorn.

Audrey’s no-nonsense approach, combined with her compassion and humour, made her an integral part of the school’s success.

When her position became permanent in 2012, she worked closely with Derek Allan once more, overseeing the school’s academic and pastoral care while also serving as the child protection coordinator.

Her influence extended far beyond the school gates. Audrey’s commitment to ensuring that every student, regardless of background or circumstance, had the chance to succeed was legendary.

She had a remarkable ability to engage even the most challenging and vulnerable students, supporting them through personal struggles and guiding them towards success in their education.

Sandy Young, Kirkcaldy High School depute rector, said: “There are very few people in life who will have had the opportunity to influence and improve so many young lives. Audrey was indeed a ‘diamond’, and one that will be remembered with much love and fondness for a very long time.”

Commitment to SQA excellence

Audrey was also deeply respected outside the walls of Kirkcaldy High School, particularly for her work with the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

For 25 years, she served as principal assessor for English, all while balancing the demands of her full-time role at the school. Her colleagues at SQA hold her in equally high regard, noting her meticulous work and her deep commitment to educational excellence.

On a lighter note, Audrey was known for her infectious sense of humour, with catchphrases that became part of the fabric of the school.

One of her most well-known sayings was “Litter abuse, there’s no excuse!”.

Even students would often repeat this to her, reflecting the affection in which they held her.

Tributes paid from around the world

The tributes to Audrey have continued to pour in from former students and colleagues alike, many of whom have shared their memories of her on the Kirkcaldy High School Facebook page.

Tom Werner, who now lives in Australia and works as a teacher himself, wrote: “Ms Diamond was my favourite teacher and a legend. She made a boring subject interesting and taught me, a German immigrant, so much, including countless Scottish phrases.

“She was always up for a laugh and showed a genuine care for each of her students. I now live in Australia being a teacher myself, and I often think about her English class almost 20 years ago.”

John Laidlaw recalled Audrey as “the most respected teacher at the school,” adding, “She was a special woman who touched so many lives. Miss Diamond was my guidance teacher, and I could not have wished for a better teacher to guide me through high school. She will be sorely missed.”

For Grant Watson, she was the person who helped him find his way through the challenges of high school. “She was my guidance teacher when I started high school, and nothing was ever a problem when I went to see her.”