‘Powerhouse’ Dundee florist who founded Rosebud in west end is honoured by family following death

Aline Milne, the founder and charismatic “powerhouse” behind the iconic Rosebud florist in Dundee’s west end has died, aged 89.

One of three siblings, Aline was born in the Pollok area of Glasgow.

However, she was evacuated to Wormit in Fife with her two brothers during the Second World War.

The family ended up settling in Wormit, with Aline growing up there and attending Madras College in St Andrews.

Aline met and married David Hay Milne, a company director of J.B Hay builder contractors in Dundee.

They settled in Longforgan and had three daughters, Ann, Jane and Jillian (Dilly).

From there they purchased the original school house in Kilspindie, and converted it into a stunning country home.

Passion for the flower trade

In her professional life, Aline worked at Valentine’s in Dundee. She then gained an apprenticeship as an architect.

The flower trade, however, was her passion and she joined Harrison and Reeves, managing their wholesale flower business.

She went on to open a fruit and flower shop on Dundee’s Blackness Road with her sister-in-law.

She was also an active member of both the Dundee and Cupar floral art clubs, regularly winning competitions, as well as hosting classes to encourage others in the art form.

Aline was widowed with three school age children following the untimely death of her beloved husband David in 1981.

True to character, she rose to this challenge, providing for her family and setting up a new family home in Rait. Aline eventually moved and spent her remaining years in Longforgan.

Opening of the Rosebud

With the vision of establishing a bespoke florist in 1986, at the age of 50, Aline opened The Rosebud in a tiny shop on the Perth Road.

Top quality flowers and unique designs soon saw the business grow and move into larger premises, also on the Perth Road – the current location – where the business will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year.

Aline was understandably proud of what she had accomplished with the business, and most delighted when the children of some of her original customers also used the Rosebud for wedding or special occasion flowers.

‘Fixture of community life on Perth Road’

Aline passed the reins of the Rosebud to her youngest daughter Dilly when she was in her early 70s, but didn’t quite retire.

She remained active, part-time, in the business until she was 80.

Commenting on this, Dilly told The Courier: “She poured her creativity and energy into the Rosebud, which became more than a shop but a fixture of community life on Perth Road.”

Fittingly, at her funeral in Longforgan Church on October 17, her casket was adorned with her favourite flowers – red roses – carefully selected from the shop.

Aline Milne, who passed away on October 3, is survived by her three daughters and three grandchildren.