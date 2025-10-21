‘Powerhouse’ Dundee florist who founded Rosebud in west end is honoured by family following death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Powerhouse’ Dundee florist who founded Rosebud in west end is honoured by family following death

Aline Milne is remembered for her lasting legacy and community spirit following her death at 89.

Aline Milne has died at 89. Image: Milne family.
By Michael Alexander

Aline Milne, the founder and charismatic “powerhouse” behind the iconic Rosebud florist in Dundee’s west end has died, aged 89.

One of three siblings, Aline was born in the Pollok area of Glasgow.

However, she was evacuated to Wormit in Fife with her two brothers during the Second World War.

The family ended up settling in Wormit, with Aline growing up there and attending Madras College in St Andrews.

Aline met and married David Hay Milne, a company director of J.B Hay builder contractors in Dundee.

Aline and David Milne on their wedding day. Image: Milne family.

They settled in Longforgan and had three daughters, Ann, Jane and Jillian (Dilly).

From there they purchased the original school house in Kilspindie, and converted it into a stunning country home.

Passion for the flower trade

In her professional life, Aline worked at Valentine’s in Dundee. She then gained an apprenticeship as an architect.

The flower trade, however, was her passion and she joined Harrison and Reeves, managing their wholesale flower business.

She went on to open a fruit and flower shop on Dundee’s Blackness Road with her sister-in-law.

The 25th anniversary of Rosebud was marked in 2011 by Aline’s grandchildren Daisy and David Coleman, then aged 8 and 7. Image: DC Thomson.

She was also an active member of both the Dundee and Cupar floral art clubs, regularly winning competitions, as well as hosting classes to encourage others in the art form.

Aline was widowed with three school age children following the untimely death of her beloved husband David in 1981.

True to character, she rose to this challenge, providing for her family and setting up a new family home in Rait. Aline eventually moved and spent her remaining years in Longforgan.

Opening of the Rosebud

With the vision of establishing a bespoke florist in 1986, at the age of 50, Aline opened The Rosebud in a tiny shop on the Perth Road.

Top quality flowers and unique designs soon saw the business grow and move into larger premises, also on the Perth Road  – the current location – where the business will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year.

25th anniversary of the Rosebud in 2011. Image: DC Thomson.

Aline was understandably proud of what she had accomplished with the business, and most delighted when the children of some of her original customers also used the Rosebud for wedding or special occasion flowers.

‘Fixture of community life on Perth Road’

Aline passed the reins of the Rosebud to her youngest daughter Dilly when she was in her early 70s, but didn’t quite retire.

She remained active, part-time, in the business until she was 80.

Commenting on this, Dilly told The Courier: “She poured her creativity and energy into the Rosebud, which became more than a shop but a fixture of community life on Perth Road.”

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Rosebud in 2011. Image: DC Thomson.

Fittingly, at her funeral in Longforgan Church on October 17, her casket was adorned with her favourite flowers – red roses – carefully selected from the shop.

Aline Milne, who passed away on October 3, is survived by her three daughters and three grandchildren.

