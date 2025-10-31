Family’s tribute to minister who kept St Andrews flock close to his heart

The family of a former St Andrews church leader have paid tribute to their “generous, supportive” husband, dad and grandfather.

The Very Rev Alan Douglas McDonald, who served as parish minister for both St Leonard’s and Cameron from 1998-2016, died peacefully at the age of 74 on September 29 2025 surrounded by his family.

His story began in March 1951, in the Newton Mearns area of Glasgow.

He was the only child of Douglas and Ray, and attended Glasgow Academy before going on to study law at Strathclyde University.

After graduating, he trained to become a lawyer, and worked as a solicitor in both Glasgow and Edinburgh.

But he was heavily influenced by the youth fellowship he attended as a young man.

And “a growing sense” that he should be on another path led him to retrain as a minister.

A devoted husband and supportive father

Alan graduated in divinity from New College, Edinburgh, in 1978, and for the next five years worked as a community minister in Edinburgh.

By his side was wife Judith, who he met at a party in Aberdeen in 1974. The couple were married at Comrie Parish Church in 1975 and cherished their time together until Alan’s death parted them.

In 1983, they moved to Aberdeen, where Alan became a parish minister at Holburn Central Church.

Here, they raised their children Neil and Ali, who fondly recall their dad’s way of “welcoming anyone we brought to the house, and making our pals all feel at home and like they mattered”.

As a dad, they say, he was “very supportive, calm and patient”; a guiding light for his family as well as his flock.

He taught his children how to “take a negative experience without reacting out of anger, and turn it into something positive”. Alan was also “very fun, and hilarious”, always game for a laugh.

A keen Aberdeen FC fan, he would take son Neil to enjoy games together.

And he had a deep connection to music all the way through his life – whether it was the back catalogue of The Beatles, or hymns from the Iona Community.

Indeed, Iona was a special place for Alan, and his family have fond memories of several trips to the west coast island over the years.

The heart of St Andrews parish community

In 1998, Alan took over as parish minister at Cameron and St Leonard’s churches in St Andrews.

He was also chaplain at Lawhead Primary School.

His family recall how he valued his connection to both the town, the surrounding countryside, and the local children, often popping in on school break times to offer pastoral support to the staff as well.

As a place, St Andrews was close to his heart, whether running along his beloved West Sands beach, or playing golf on one of the town’s renowned courses.

Members of the congregations of Cameron and St Leonard’s may also recall Alan’s favourite words of benediction at the end of a service: “Love God, and serve the people; serve God, and love the people.”

A minister who ‘led by example’

Both in life and in the pulpit, Alan tried to live his values and lead by example.

He was a long-time supporter of Christian Aid, and while living in St Andrews he would take part in the organisation’s annual fundraising walk across the Tay Road Bridge.

A pilgrimage to the Holy Land in 2009 and fundraising trek to Nepal in 2012 in aid of the Leprosy Mission with members of the congregation were “massive privileges” for Alan, who loved seeing “the way these collective experiences would leave everyone changed for the better”.

He was a dedicated campaigner for nuclear disarmament, and several of his parishioners from St Andrews accompanied him to acts of worship outside the Faslane naval base.

And he would regularly travel to Dundee to contribute to BBC Radio Scotland’s Thought for the Day segment.

One standout moment in Alan’s relationship with his congregation was when he was made Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in 2006.

“The congregation were so encouraging and supportive, and really proud of their minister,” recalls daughter Ali. “They really gave him their blessing.”

Dementia didn’t stop Alan embracing life

And even after Alan and Judith retired to Cromarty on the Black Isle, and then latterly to Linlithgow, he loved returning to St Andrews.

Living with dementia in his later years, he was determined to “live life to the fullest extent possible”, making the most of the outdoors and seeing live music as much as he could.

His children recall a fond memory of visiting St Andrews near the end of Alan’s life, when the family enjoyed fish suppers before taking a walk along the West Sands in the crisp cold sunshine.

That is how Alan’s family remembered him as they gave thanks for his life on October 24 2025 at St Michael’s Parish Church in Linlithgow.