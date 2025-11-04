Crieff Highland Gathering mourns ‘gentle giant’ Ewan MacLean after 41 years’ service

Tribute is being paid to “gentle giant” and “true Crieffite” Ewan MacLean, who devoted 41 years of service to the Crieff Highland Gathering as a director.

Ewan, who passed away on October 11, just days after his 71st birthday, joined the Crieff Highland Gathering board of directors in 1982. He served with distinction until his retirement in 2023.

His exceptional commitment was recognised earlier that year with the presentation of a gold service badge.

Expressing “great sadness” at his passing, the Gathering said in a statement: “Ewan’s contributions helped shape our event and community, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go to his friends, family, and all who were privileged to know him.”

Ewan’s brother, Donald Neil, confirmed the family are in discussion with the Gathering to create an annual MacLean Cup and prize in memory of Ewan and the wider family involvement.

“He was a director for 41 years – it was a big part of his life,” Donald Neil said.

“He felt at home in Crieff and was proud that everyone knew him. The community has been incredibly kind since his passing – people have truly rallied round.”

Ewan MacLean was born in Fife

Ewan was born on October 8 1954, at Forth Park Maternity Hospital in Kirkcaldy. He was the younger son of Donald and Margaret (née Kirkland) MacLean.

He had one older brother, Donald Neil, two years his senior.

Ewan’s parents met at university while studying agriculture. Dad Donald hailed from Balfron, Stirlingshire, and mum Margaret was a native of Crieff. She was born and raised at Dornock Farm on the banks of the River Earn.

At the time of Ewan’s birth, the family lived at Boglily House on the Raith Estate near Kirkcaldy. His father was estate manager.

They moved to Dumfries, where Donald managed the farm on the Crichton Royal Estate.

In 1957, when Margaret’s father could no longer manage the family farm single-handedly, the MacLeans returned to Crieff to live and work on Dornock Farm.

Margaret took over the running of the farm, while Donald, after completing teacher training, joined the science department at Crieff High School. He taught biology.

Those early years on the farm gave the boys freedom to roam and responsibility in equal measure.

Where did the brothers go to school?

Both attended Morrison’s Academy as day pupils.

Ewan was a pupil there from Primary 1 through to S6, except for 1964-65, when the family spent a year in New Jersey, USA.

Their dad had taken an exchange teaching post, and the family sailed to New York aboard the QE1 on a five-day voyage – an adventure that left a lasting impression.

A straight-A student, Ewan excelled across subjects, with a particular talent for languages.

His extracurricular activities included Scouts and rugby, and during shooting season, he and his brother worked as grouse beaters on a local estate.

How did Ewan get involved with Crieff Highland Gathering?

After school, Ewan enrolled at Stirling University to study modern languages but found university life wasn’t for him. He left after a year. It was a difficult period, but he soon found his footing, taking a job with Derek Halley in grounds maintenance. The role later took him to Queen Victoria School, Dunblane.

In 2000, Ewan completed a degree in engineering and subsequently worked on a waste recycling project. Later he became a maintenance engineer, covering supermarkets from the Central Belt to Orkney. He repaired cardboard compressors and other machinery.

Through his early job with Derek Halley, Ewan became more involved with the Crieff Highland Gathering. His father had long served as a director, and his mother ran the overseas visitors’ tent.

The roles Ewan undertook during his 41 years as a director were setting up the park before games day, assisting the trade stands set up, and on games day assisting with the heavyweight competition.

He was invited to become an “honorary director” in 2023, which he declined due to ill health.

His contribution and loyalty were recognised that April with the gold service badge – an honour he accepted with quiet pride.

Life at the heart of the community

After his father’s death in 1988, Ewan continued to support his mother in running the farm and the seed potato business – a successful sideline that had earned Donald a place in the Guinness Book of Records for the largest display of potato varieties in the world.

The family supplied seed potatoes to enthusiasts nationwide until the business wound up when Margaret gave up the tenancy at Dornock and later remarried.

Ewan continued to help with her community projects, including Crieff in Leaf, and took great pride when his mother – by then Margaret Forrest – was appointed chieftain of the Highland Gathering in 1998.

As his mobility declined in later years, Ewan found companionship at the Tower Hotel pub quiz on Sunday nights, where his sharp mind and quick wit made him a valued teammate.

A lifelong reader, he spent many peaceful hours with a book in hand – from crime fiction to historical adventure, his love of learning never waned.

Though Ewan never married or had children, he remained close to his family and friends. He is survived by his brother Donald Neil, sister-in-law Keren, and niece Molly.

He was also a proud godfather to Siobhan and Rebekah Scott Miller.

His funeral took place on Monday November 3.