Crieff Highland Gathering mourns ‘gentle giant’ Ewan MacLean after 41 years’ service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Obituaries

Crieff Highland Gathering mourns ‘gentle giant’ Ewan MacLean after 41 years’ service

The family of the community stalwart, who has died at the age of 71, are in discussion with the Crieff Highland Gathering to create an annual MacLean Cup and memorial prize.

Crieff stalwart Ewan MacLean has died at 71. Image: MacLean family.
Crieff stalwart Ewan MacLean has died at 71. Image: MacLean family.
By Michael Alexander

Tribute is being paid to “gentle giant” and “true Crieffite” Ewan MacLean, who devoted 41 years of service to the Crieff Highland Gathering as a director.

Ewan, who passed away on October 11, just days after his 71st birthday, joined the Crieff Highland Gathering board of directors in 1982. He served with distinction until his retirement in 2023.

His exceptional commitment was recognised earlier that year with the presentation of a gold service badge.

Expressing “great sadness” at his passing, the Gathering said in a statement: “Ewan’s contributions helped shape our event and community, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Ewan MacLean. Image: MacLean family.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go to his friends, family, and all who were privileged to know him.”

Ewan’s brother, Donald Neil, confirmed the family are in discussion with the Gathering to create an annual MacLean Cup and prize in memory of Ewan and the wider family involvement.

“He was a director for 41 years – it was a big part of his life,” Donald Neil said.

“He felt at home in Crieff and was proud that everyone knew him. The community has been incredibly kind since his passing – people have truly rallied round.”

Ewan MacLean was born in Fife

Ewan was born on October 8 1954, at Forth Park Maternity Hospital in Kirkcaldy. He was the younger son of Donald and Margaret (née Kirkland) MacLean.

He had one older brother, Donald Neil, two years his senior.

Ewan’s parents met at university while studying agriculture. Dad Donald hailed from Balfron, Stirlingshire, and mum Margaret was a native of Crieff. She was born and raised at Dornock Farm on the banks of the River Earn.

Ewan MacLean as a baby. Image: MacLean family.

At the time of Ewan’s birth, the family lived at Boglily House on the Raith Estate near Kirkcaldy. His father was estate manager.

They moved to Dumfries, where Donald managed the farm on the Crichton Royal Estate.

In 1957, when Margaret’s father could no longer manage the family farm single-handedly, the MacLeans returned to Crieff to live and work on Dornock Farm.

Ewan MacLean and brother Donald Neil in their school days. Image: MacLean family.

Margaret took over the running of the farm, while Donald, after completing teacher training, joined the science department at Crieff High School. He taught biology.

Those early years on the farm gave the boys freedom to roam and responsibility in equal measure.

Where did the brothers go to school?

Both attended Morrison’s Academy as day pupils.

Ewan was a pupil there from Primary 1 through to S6, except for 1964-65, when the family spent a year in New Jersey, USA.

Ewan MacLean and brother Donald Neil shared a love of motorbikes when young. Image: MacLean family.

Their dad had taken an exchange teaching post, and the family sailed to New York aboard the QE1 on a five-day voyage – an adventure that left a lasting impression.

A straight-A student, Ewan excelled across subjects, with a particular talent for languages.

His extracurricular activities included Scouts and rugby, and during shooting season, he and his brother worked as grouse beaters on a local estate.

How did Ewan get involved with Crieff Highland Gathering?

After school, Ewan enrolled at Stirling University to study modern languages but found university life wasn’t for him. He left after a year. It was a difficult period, but he soon found his footing, taking a job with Derek Halley in grounds maintenance. The role later took him to Queen Victoria School, Dunblane.

In 2000, Ewan completed a degree in engineering and subsequently worked on a waste recycling project. Later he became a maintenance engineer, covering supermarkets from the Central Belt to Orkney. He repaired cardboard compressors and other machinery.

Through his early job with Derek Halley, Ewan became more involved with the Crieff Highland Gathering. His father had long served as a director, and his mother ran the overseas visitors’ tent.

Ewan MacLean. Image: MacLean family.

The roles Ewan undertook during his 41 years as a director were setting up the park before games day, assisting the trade stands set up, and on games day assisting with the heavyweight competition.

He was invited to become an “honorary director” in 2023, which he declined due to ill health.

His contribution and loyalty were recognised that April with the gold service badge – an honour he accepted with quiet pride.

Life at the heart of the community

After his father’s death in 1988, Ewan continued to support his mother in running the farm and the seed potato business – a successful sideline that had earned Donald a place in the Guinness Book of Records for the largest display of potato varieties in the world.

The family supplied seed potatoes to enthusiasts nationwide until the business wound up when Margaret gave up the tenancy at Dornock and later remarried.

Ewan MacLean. Image: MacLean family.

Ewan continued to help with her community projects, including Crieff in Leaf, and took great pride when his mother – by then Margaret Forrest – was appointed chieftain of the Highland Gathering in 1998.

As his mobility declined in later years, Ewan found companionship at the Tower Hotel pub quiz on Sunday nights, where his sharp mind and quick wit made him a valued teammate.

Ewan MacLean (front right) and friends in Crieff. Image: MacLean family.

A lifelong reader, he spent many peaceful hours with a book in hand – from crime fiction to historical adventure, his love of learning never waned.

Though Ewan never married or had children, he remained close to his family and friends. He is survived by his brother Donald Neil, sister-in-law Keren, and niece Molly.

He was also a proud godfather to Siobhan and Rebekah Scott Miller.

His funeral took place on Monday November 3.

More from Obituaries

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Mary Henderson obituary Picture shows; Mary Henderson dancing at her granddaughter's wedding, August 2025.. na. Supplied by Image: Jess Lathan Photography Date; Unknown
Family's tribute to their 'Ms Mary' - Broughty Ferry powerhouse and 'Dundee's rowdiest social…
4
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Very Rev Alan McDonald obituary Picture shows; The Very Rev Alan McDonald in church, at St Leonard's, and in Nepal. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; Unknown
Family's tribute to minister who kept St Andrews flock close to his heart
Ian Blance with granddaughter Charlie as a girl. Image: Charlie Blance.
Granddaughter's tribute to 'kind and caring' Methven grandad who 'led by example'
Aline Milne has died at 89. Image: Milne family.
'Powerhouse' Dundee florist who founded Rosebud in west end is honoured by family following…
Former Kirkcaldy High School depute rector Audrey Diamond has died at the age of 58. Image: Kirkcaldy High School.
Former Kirkcaldy school rector pays tribute to 'outstanding' teacher following her premature death
Gayle Nelson, pictured recently, has died unexpectedly at the age of 54. Image: James Doran.
'Devastated' Cupar husband pays tribute to 'love of his life' after his wife's premature…
Christopher Trotter has died from cancer at the age of 68. Image: Caroline Trotter.
Widow's tribute to her ‘rock’ as Fife chef husband with 'cheerful presence' dies from…
2
Margaret McNaughton at her Carnoustie retiral in 1997. Image: Elaine Campbell
Daughter remembers 'smiling and kind' Monifieth mum who was 'best teacher' Carnoustie pupils ever…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. David Lindsay Brechin obit Picture shows; David Lindsay. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; Unknown
Family's tribute to 'gentle' dad and Brechin City FC community stalwart, David Lindsay
Martin Mackay (right) with his dad Billy who played for Rangers and Hearts. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
What’s it like for youngest Blairgowrie funeral director working with his Rangers footballer dad?

Conversation