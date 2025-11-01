Family’s tribute to their ‘Ms Mary’ – Broughty Ferry powerhouse and ‘Dundee’s rowdiest social worker’

One Christmas Eve sticks out in the mind of Mary Henderson’s daughter when she thinks about her late mother’s life

“She always had a camper van,” recalls daughter Jane. “And she would help women flit, you know, from bad situations.

“One Christmas Eve when I was young, we took the van to help rescue a woman and her daughter, and take all their stuff.

“I can still remember the urgency; I remember thinking the little girl could’ve taken her dollhouse if I wasn’t in the seat.

“This was the kind of thing she did. She really stood up for everything she believed in.”

Famous schoolmates and WW2 evacuation

Isla Mary Henderson’s story started in London. She spent her early years living in Cranmer Court and briefly attended the same school as Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor.

“She hung around with the most eclectic group of people,” smiles Jane. “But she was definitely always known as Mary, and was irritated whenever someone called her Isla.”

During the Second World War, Mary was evacuated to Canada, where she lived in a boarding house of children looked after by one nanny for nearly five years.

Her diaries and records for that time were donated to the Imperial War Museum in London as part of their collection of evacuee stories.

She returned to the UK and finished school in Suffolk before going on to study philosophy at St Andrews University.

Mary began a career in social work back in London, working with single mothers and children in hardship in the city’s East End during the “call the midwife” era of the late 1950 and 60s.

And her experience there had a lasting impact on her “lifelong crusade to try and bring more rights to women with kids”.

‘Dundee’s rowdiest social worker’

She married Dundee engineer Ralph, and moved with him to Broughty Ferry, where she remained for 56 years.

But she was “very insistent on calling herself Ms even when she was married, because she felt that would protect people who didn’t want to say whether they were married or not”, says Jane.

Her staunch feminism led her to set up the Dundee Women’s Trail, and her fascination with Ethel Moorhead – deemed “Dundee’s rowdiest suffragette” – earned Mary the affectionate title of “Dundee’s rowdiest social worker”.

But Mary walked the walk of “practical feminism”; her activism was baked into her home life.

“Our house was permanently full of waifs and strays,” recalls Jane. “Foster kids, students who couldn’t find accommodation, guide dog puppies and dogs that people couldn’t take into the refuges too.”

At their sprawling family home on Camperdown Street, Mary opened Broughty Ferry’s first playgroup, so mothers could share childcare and also work.

She was often known to say: “Every mother is a working mother.”

Later, she took on the roles of president and then chair of the Scottish Preschool Playgroups Association, which was Scotland’s largest childcare provider.

She also, Jane says, helped to found the first women’s refuge in Dundee.

‘You can still eat the good bit!’

From being arrested at Faslane during nuclear disarmament rallies – “by very nice policemen, she always said” – to bringing her own shopping bags to the supermarket decades before the 10p charge, and being an active member of the Dundee-Nablus Twinning Association until her 90s, Mary embodied the changes she wanted to see in the world.

Her children recall being told to “cut the mould off the cheese and still eat the good bit”, and holey bedsheets being cut up and re-sewn until they fell apart.

Indeed, as a mother to Mark, Peter, Jane, Luke and Bronwen, she was “functional and practical” rather than “cuddly and lovey-dovey”.

She even gave birth to youngest child Luke during one of her “legendarily rowdy” Bonfire Night parties at the Camperdown Street house, while husband Ralph was “still outside running the jacket potatoes”.

But she was immensely proud of her family, and inspired all her children to follow, in their own ways, the trail she blazed into the world of social activism.

Surviving cancer and a 130ft fall

In her retirement, Mary “felt she hadn’t done enough”, so set off to hike in Ethiopia and Pakistan, before settling for a while in the Czech Republic, where she taught English as a foreign language.

Winning a fight with oesophageal cancer in the 1990s inspired her to start “bagging Munroes”, and her biggest regret was that she never managed to finish them all.

She did, however, survive a 130ft fall down a Glencoe scree slope aged 69, in what was described at the time as a “miraculous” escape with her life.

Living, and enjoying life, was something Mary took seriously right up until she died peacefully on October 8 2025 at Queens Manor care home in Edinburgh, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren: Mark, Peter, Jane, Luke, Bronwen, Lewis, Kate, Alex, Ewan, Nichol, Duncan, Robbie, Zach, Amelia and Poppy.

‘Is not the peacock a beautiful bird?’

Just two months prior, her family recall Mary dancing the night away in her wheelchair at her granddaughter Kate’s wedding, “embroidered and splendid in her Afghan jacket, drinking her white wine and Aperol spritz”.

To diffuse arguments or bring order to the chaos of their “rowdy” house, Mary would often throw out the phrase: “Is not the peacock a beautiful bird?”

That beaded jacket, her fierce cries for justice and her formidable gaze on social issues made Mary a force of nature not unlike the beautiful peacock.

She will be interred, in that very same favourite jacket, on Monday November 3 alongside her husband Ralph, at Birkhill Cemetery, Dundee.

Friends and adversaries are welcome to join the family afterwards at the service from 12.30pm at William Purves, 175 King Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, with a light buffet afterwards.