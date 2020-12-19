Angus farmer Robin Millar dies at age of 81

Farmer Robert Daniel Millar, a well-known figure in Angus agriculture has died at the age of 81.

Known to most as Robin, he was born on June 22 1939 and lived his entire life at East Mains of Dunnichen, near Letham, which has been in the Millar family since 1922.

He attended Letham Primary School, Forfar Lower Academy and finished his education at Morrison’s Academy in Crieff.

Robin returned home to work with his father and brother, taking an active role in the day-to-day running of the farm.

He became a member of Forfar Young Farmers where he went on to serve as club chairman.

As well as the official duties of the role he was often at the centre of much mischief, particularly around the tradition of ‘blackening’ young grooms ahead of their wedding .

While at young farmers, he met Elizabeth Jackson and they were happily married for 56 years after tying the knot in 1964.

Robin took over the reins of the farm in 1968 and diversified into machinery dealing.

He was never happier than when making a deal and met many interesting characters over the years who remained firm friends.

Away from the farm he was an active member of Aberlemno Curling Club for more than 25 years.

His son, Hamish, took over the day-to-day running of the farm in the late 1990s, but Robin remained actively involved and enjoyed nothing better than a day’s ploughing.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, children Marion, Alison and Hamish, and nine grandchildren.

The family said he will be sadly missed by all who knew him and Robin will make a final journey past East Mains of Dunnichen when his funeral takes place on Monday.