Former Angus health visitor Hope Mitchell has passed away in New Zealand at the age of 80 following a short illness.

Hope was a well-known and respected Dundonian who attended Blackness Primary School and the former Logie secondary, where she was a sports champion.

© Supplied by Elizabeth Lowe

Noted for her running skills, Hope’s potential was spotted by coaches who hoped her talent might take her all the way to high level competition and eventually the Olympics.

However, she left athletics behind to pursue her ambition to be a nurse, completing nursing and midwifery training at Dundee Royal Infirmary.

She was soon bitten by the travel bug and left to work as a nurse in the USA in New York’s Mount Sinai hospital.

While in the States, Hope was also involved in summer camps for children with autism.

Her work in America also took her to Texas and Florida.

Hope then secured a post in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh as the head of consulting clinics there.

In the 1990s, she returned to Tayside after choosing health visiting in Carnoustie over a nursing position in Papua New Guinea.

Hope was a popular figure in the town and spent more than a decade in the role before her nursing career was sadly cut short due to a serious car accident.

However, she continued to work in an administration support role for the health centre whilst enjoying holidays with her daughter and family in New Zealand.

She moved there permanently three years ago.

Hope is survived by her daughter, Anne, grandchildren Christopher and Ben and her sister Elizabeth, who lives in Dundee.