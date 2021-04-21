ANTHONY BAXTER: Molly Forbes tried to warn the world about Donald Trump, I’ll miss my inspiring friend

I got to know Molly Forbes when I was making my films, You’ve Been Trumped and You’ve Been Trumped Too.

What you see on film is what she was – a lovely, wise person who loved nature and responded to Donald Trump with courage and dignity.

She loved the landscape, the animals, the birds. She had grown up around the Balmedie area, still spoke the Doric dialect.

To hear Molly talk in Doric and remember so many things about the way of life there was fascinating. It was her whole world.

She was someone who saw very early on what Donald Trump was capable of and, along with her son Michael, was one of the first people to call him out for his lies and ill-treatment of people who got in his way.

They were threatened with compulsory purchase orders and branded a national disgrace by the Trump organisation.

Donald Trump threatened them and their neighbours with legal action and somehow she always showed such incredible dignity and courage in the way she dealt with it.

Not so unlikely heroine

She became an unlikely environmental hero in a way. But in a way, she was made for the role. She had spent her life looking after nature.

She was a World War Two land girl, she could remember the names of the cows she milked, would give her cows a hug.

That was her warm, embracing personality. Lots of people came to see her after the films were released and whoever you were, whatever your age you got a warm welcome and a cup of tea.

© Supplied by Anthony Baxter

She was a very hospitable person. When You’ve Been Trumped was released in America people would write to her and Michael and when they came over to Scotland, as some of them did, they would seek her out.

I remember in 2016 when Trump came to Scotland ahead of the election there were American people who came to visit her that day and offer their support.

I think what appealed to people, and the thing that struck me the most, was the way that through all of that time with Trump and the horrible abuse she endured and saw her son Michael and his wife and the other local residents endure she just always showed such incredible dignity.

When her water supply was cut off by Trump’s workers– and never fixed properly – she spent years collecting water from the stream. And she didn’t complain about it, she just go on with it because that’s the way she lived.

That’s not to say she kept quiet about injustice. She was in a position, from her experience, to warn America ahead of the 2016 election to be very careful when thinking about voting for Donald Trump.

In You’ve Been Trumped Too, she predicted that if he became president America would regret it. She warned there would be huge divisions in the country – violence even – because she had seen the way he could manipulate people in Scotland.

© PA

And she was proved right so many times. In many ways what happened to Molly and her neighbours and to Scotland in general became a microcosm for the Trump presidency.

She was just short of her 97th birthday. She died on April 11 and had gone on living in her home at Menie – her “paradise” – until very recently when she went into a home in Aberdeenshire.

I visited her before lockdown but it must have been difficult for her to be away from her family and the land. She made the best of life, despite everything that happened with Donald Trump, and she really was an inspiration.

© Supplied by Anthony Baxter

Wherever I’ve been and people have seen the films they always ask “How’s Molly?”

People really cared about her and I’m glad I was able to tell a little of her story.

Anthony Baxter is a Montrose-based director and cinematographer, best known for Flint (2020), You’ve Been Trumped (2011) and A Dangerous Game (2014). His latest film, Eye of the Storm, is a portrait of the Angus landscape artist James Morrison.