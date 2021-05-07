READERS’ LETTERS: Do we want independence? Yes, but what’s the rush?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sir, – What’s the rush for an independence vote?

There are many of us who would love to live in an independent Scotland but simply do not believe the SNP can deliver all that it is currently promising or cope with such a huge transformation of our country.

I would suggest that a date be set nearly 10 years in advance to allow the current Scottish Parliament sufficient time to prove it can achieve what it is promising voters.

My proposed date would be Saturday, June 1, 2030 and voting would be compulsory.

The SNP got 45% of the previous vote but only 60% of the potential voters actually voted. which equates to 25% of Scots voted for independence.

These figures are approximate but indicative.

Setting a date would allow other pro-independence parties to establish themselves as opposition parties.

It would also allow the sitting party to resolve the problems that exist.

1) Scotland’s current financial deficit is massive and might take 10 years to reduce it to a level acceptable to the EU.

2) Negotiating a deal to join the EU.

3) Negotiating a hard border (with England).

4) Negotiating the closure of Faslane.

5) Sorting out education, industry, poverty, drug concerns, shortage of affordable housing etc.

6) The requirement to have our own currency and sustainable banking system.

7) Recover from Covid.

Scotland is not in a great position at present. But if the SNP can deliver on their promises then Scotland will be ready for independence in 2030 and the voters would most likely welcome it.

Fraser Bruce.

Auchterarder.

Saltire flag is for the Scots, not the SNP

Sir, – I am getting really annoyed by the continuing use of the Saltire by SNP and their supporters.

I am Scottish and very proud of my heritage and our flag but in no way am I a member of the SNP.

When did they get the right to commandeer our national flag while attempting to break up the UK .

This is my flag – I want the right to celebrate the use of my flag without a big SNP logo in my face

Give back the Scottish Saltire to the Scots, not to the SNP.

Richard McLaren.

Barnhill, Dundee.

Selective memory of vaccines programme

Sir, – Nicola Sturgeon’s statement it was “utter nonsense” that Scotland’s vaccination programme would not have been as successful had Scotland been outside of the UK and tied to the EU, omitted the fact the UK decided to obtain vaccine supplies independently.

The SNP were loudly accusing the UK government of cronyism and by that opting out of the EU programme, lives would be lost.

It seems that her episodes of memory loss are continuing.

Paul Lewis.

Guardwell Crescent, Edinburgh.

Having the back of our armed forces

Sir, – I was heartened that soldiers A and C have been acquitted of murder over the 1972 death of Joe McCann.

Northern Ireland is not the only conflict where our service personnel have faced terrorists hiding amongst the civilian population, and had the British government turn on them.

After the Iraq war they had to contend with repeated investigations and frequently bogus evidence.

Our soldiers risk their lives, limbs and sanity on our behalf. It is only right that afterwards we should watch their backs.

Otto Inglis.

Ansonhill, Crossgates.

Teaching children right from wrong

Sir, – Watching the news it appears that our parks and streets have to be made safer.

Safety outside starts with attitude at home.

If parents would teach their children to respect women and men, that sex has to do with mutual feelings between persons, not about forcing your will or mood upon someone, it would change already.

We can not expect a government to do everything for our safety, we have to take our own responsibility as well.

Safety simply starts at home.

Maaike Cook.

Cash Feus, Strathmiglo.