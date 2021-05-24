COURIER OPINION: Give St Johnstone cup double heroes the Freedom of Perth

The scale of the achievement of Callum Davidson and his cup-conquering St Johnstone heroes is impossible to overstate.

For a regional club with limited resources to win one cup final in a season is phenomenal.

To do it twice in the space of a couple of months is the stuff that dreams are made of.

© SNS Group

Only Aberdeen FC in their heyday and the Old Firm clubs, all with exponentially larger resources at their disposal, have previously completed the League Cup and Scottish Cup double.

That St Johnstone have now added their name to that list is an incredible moment – an occasion that the players and fans will glory in for decades to come.

Davidson and his side have written their names into the McDiarmid Park history books and deserve every credit that will now come their way.

They have also won a place in the city’s history and the Freedom of Perth must surely be under consideration for the team that put it on the footballing map.

On-the-field success does not happen in isolation, however.

The contribution of the volunteers who give up their time to help out, the backroom staff, the board and the Brown family – who have invested so much both financially and emotionally into making St Johnstone the force it is – must also be acknowledged.

And then there are the fans, the lifeblood of any football club and the collective 12th man on Saturday.

St Johnstone has never known the success it has seen in the past decade and there are many supporters who have stuck with the club through the tough times as well as the good.

That Covid denied them the chance to see their favourites lift two trophies at Hampden is a cruel touch.

But if the good-natured celebrations on Saturday, and collective hangover that Perth woke up with yesterday, are any measure, the fans kicked every ball with their favourites, and deserve to hold their heads high when they return to cheer them from the terraces in more normal times.

In that sense, St Johnstone’s victory is a moment for everyone in the football family to savour.