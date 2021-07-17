Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
OPINION: Gulls get protected but what about us?

By Brian Stormont
July 17 2021, 12.30pm
Post Thumbnail

I dread this time of year. Neighbouring streets become “no-go” areas, attacks are frequent and the noise is unbearable.

It’s not gang warfare, dangerous thugs or people getting out of hand celebrating the summer days and nights  – it’s the gulls.

In recent years, I have noticed more and more of them making their homes on roofs  where I live in Carnoustie, Angus.

And it’s the summer months, primarily June and July, when things get really dangerous.

Brian Stormont says residents have to keep watch for gulls whenever they leave their homes.

I am not exaggerating.

After a factory nearby was demolished to make way for housing the three streets nearest to where I live have become home to huge numbers of gulls.

They perch on the rooftops and swoop down when they feel the need to go into aggressive attack mode.

In the last three weeks, I have had a number of close shaves with gulls. Fortunately, I am still young and fit enough, at 48, to take to my heels but I worry about older and less able neighbours.

Nesting gulls make problem parents

They are mostly herring gulls or black-backed gulls and they are extremely aggressive during nesting season and when rearing their young – that’s now.

The waves of attacks persist until threats – that’s us – are clear of the area.

Last week I took a different route to the shops in an effort to dodge the winged predators.

Gulls
They look innocent enough sitting on the rooftops but the gulls can quickly attack people if near their nests or young.

It kept me safe but I watched from the other side of the street as a gull dive-bombed a young boy who could only have been aged around nine or 10, before he fled in terror.

And then there’s the noise. The cackling and screeching goes on long into the night and starts up again with the dawn chorus at around 4am.

Do these winged menaces never sleep?

Gulls only protecting their young

I know they are only doing what any species would do by protecting their young, but there must be more the authorities can do.

I’ve lived here for 15 years and it’s only in the last three that the urban gull population has got out of control.

I have been attacked about 10 times since then, but this year is definitely the worst yet, with four to date.

 

We’re not talking about a city centre street, with overflowing bins and takeaway wrappers on the pavements providing an all-you-can-eat buffet for the birds.

It’s an ordinary residential street where no one is doing anything to make them feel welcome.

So what can be done?

Law dates back to different time

Gulls and their eggs are protected in this country under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, so right away we have a problem.

That preservation was brought in 40 years ago when the urban gull population was much smaller than it is now.

Local authorities and landowners can only take action if gulls are proven to be a danger to public health and safety, and can only do so under a general licence that requires a number of terms and conditions to be met.

Gulls
Many gulls have moved from a seaside habitat to an urban one.

Some councils, like my own in Angus, have brought in schemes, such as egg and nest removal.

However, they are no longer permitted to do this after Scottish Natural Heritage, now Nature Scot, amended the licence due to concerns about the declining conservation status.

The local authority now only has the power to act in an emergency and advises installing gull protections measures such as spikes, nets and wires prior to the nesting season.

Gull nest
Councils were previously permitted to remove nests.

I guess, for now, we have to figure out what constitutes an emergency – and hope it’s not a toddler being seriously injured or an elderly person falling over as they try to escape.

Looking ahead, maybe those of us who are able need to look out for our neighbours by piling the pressure on Nature Scot and local authorities to come up with a sensible solution that protects humans as well as gulls.

