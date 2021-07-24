Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
RAB MCNEIL: I love my little car – none o’ that fancy modern nonsense for me

By Rab McNeil
July 24 2021, 4.34pm
Rab loves his little car. It may be old and all, but it gets him where he wants to go.
I love my little car. It gets me from A to C. I’ve never been to B. What’s it like?

My car is getting old. Indeed, they stopped making them a good few years ago. But the little beastie is fundamentally sound in itself, even if the repair bills mount as parts wear out.

I wonder if it’ll become the philosophical conundrum that was PG Wodehouse’s typewriter: with every part replaced at some point, was it the same typewriter?

True, my car could do with an upgraded music set-up, instead of my having to lug CDs about. I’ve only recently managed to get music on my mobile phone, which I think links in to the sound system in modern cars.

But, at the time of going to press, the music on my phone only works about 25 per cent of the time.

Rab’s not sure about the fancy computers in new cars. His little old car is just fine.

Apparently, adding something to “your library” isn’t the same as downloading it. And you need a master’s degree if you want it to work offline.

What a palaver. Nothing is simple nowadays.

You used to just press an off-switch to get the television. Now you must press this, then that, then this again then that, then connect this to that, and that to yon, and yin to yang, all before getting a message saying: “No signal” or “Not connected” or “Nae luck, pal”.

Mates with more modern cars get constant dashboard messages: “Hello, big nose”; “Your tammy’s oan squint”; “Toothpaste on beard alert”; “Get a life.”

I wouldn’t like to have any more computer messages on my car dashboard beyond the irritating ones I already get, such as: “Your service is now yonks overdue, skinflint.”

I haven’t driven another car for six years, and would be fearful of doing so. That said, modern ones have warning beeps for reverse parking, which I might appreciate.

Can’t reverse park to save myself. And I don’t mean “parallel” park, I mean even just reversing straight into an empty car park space.

FOR – that’s fear of reversing

It doesn’t matter how I angle my side-mirrors – up, doon, left, right – I can never see the white lines, and so am virtually reversing blind. Come to think of it, I can’t even drive forward into a parking space. Always squint.

Fear of reversing leads me to avoid single-track roads. I’d be in a ditch within seconds.

Why put ditches at the side of country roads anyway? Is it to punish us?

You can see videos on yonder YouTube of folk making a hash of reverse parking. I’ve just watched one of someone taking eight minutes to do it in a carpark.

The secret is not to panic…

Cruel films now humiliate drivers making a right mess of it on single-track roads (where the local recording the film declines to reverse himself).

I’m told the secret is not to panic – easy for you to say – and not to keep changing direction with the steering wheel.

However, the main aid would be for your car not to have mirrors supplied by a fairground, where all distances are distorted and you can’t see the ditch until you’re in it.

Ah, the joys of motoring. I love my little car. But when they bring out a self-drive version, I think I might go for that upgrade.

