Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
CommentOpinion

OPINION: Human trafficking cases caused by organised gangs are on our doorsteps – what can be done to end it?

By Phil Arnold
July 30 2021, 8.00pm Updated: July 31 2021, 12.13am
World Day Against Trafficking In Persons is on July 30.
World Day Against Trafficking In Persons is on July 30.

It is impossible to imagine what it must be like to be transported countless miles and forced under threat of violence into sex work or into the dangers of selling illegal drugs.

But that is the horrible reality of human trafficking, as World Day Against Trafficking In Persons (July 30) highlights this week.

While many of us may think these horrors are stories from far off countries, the ground-breaking investigation by DC Thomson’s Impact team has painfully reminded us how close to home these crimes really are.

No stone should be left unturned in the fight to end human trafficking.

–  Phil Arnold

Hundreds of human trafficking cases caused by organised gangs are happening right here in Scotland, on our doorsteps.

In fact, we know that in 2020 there were 387 survivors of human trafficking reported in Scotland. The real number could be ten times that.

One case is one too many. No stone should be left unturned in the fight to end human trafficking, and the UK Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill could be an important step towards that goal.

Concerns over UK bill

Without any changes to the current proposals, however, the British Red Cross is concerned that the Bill will weaken the identification of survivors of trafficking, damage prevention efforts, reduce the availability of care and support for survivors, and could increase risks of exploitation.

The trauma human trafficking causes is long-lasting, damaging people’s mental and physical health and the ability to rebuild their lives.

Yet, when police and other authorities encounter people who have been trafficked, there are often no services at all that can provide survivors with immediate psychosocial support or material assistance they really need.

At the British Red Cross, along with other organisations, we work incredibly hard to fill in those gaps. Our experience tells us that it takes time to build the trust and the safety people need to be able to talk about trafficking.

There is therefore a big ask for first responders to identify indicators of trafficking and to know what to do next. We must give them those skills, hand in hand with building trust in the immigration and asylum system so people in need can talk. That is where this new Bill comes in.

Under the UK government’s plans, the British Red Cross is concerned that survivors will be treated with suspicion, rather than primarily as potential survivors of trafficking.

Making it harder to access support can play into the hands of traffickers. They often exert control and coercion by telling people that they will be imprisoned or deported if they seek help.

Barriers preventing support

Our recent report, First Steps to Safety, found that fear and lack of trust in authorities are the biggest barriers preventing people taking up support on offer.

Of the 172 people recovered during the research period through police raids on locations of suspected exploitation, only four people agreed to enter the UK’s system for identifying survivors of trafficking.

Knowing this, we fear that the government’s proposed changes will make it harder for people to come forward and access the vital services they need to recover and rebuild their lives.

The British Red Cross is therefore urging the government to focus on improving care and support, both immediately after someone leaves exploitation and in the longer term after someone is recognised as survivor of trafficking.

Phil Arnold is head of Refugee Services for Scotland, Wales and NI at the British Red Cross.
Phil Arnold is head of Refugee Services for Scotland, Wales and NI at the British Red Cross.

Being recognised as a survivor of trafficking does not currently come with longer-term support, meaning many survivors are left facing risks of re-trafficking. Survivors who don’t have secure immigration status are particularly exposed, as they can’t access many forms of welfare support and can be left facing homelessness and destitution.

Anyone can become a victim of trafficking and many factors can make people more vulnerable to it. However, migrants are particularly in danger of being trafficked, or trafficking may even be a central element of their migration journey.

‘We must support them’

The British Red Cross, alongside many others, are calling for increased protection for people recognised as survivors of modern slavery by providing secure immigration status. Secure immigration status would ensure that survivors can recover, rebuild their lives and start to look to the future.

With so many issues to consider and debate as the Nationalities and Borders Bill progresses through parliament, it can be all too easy to forget the people in need.

DC Thomson’s Impact team have told the story of the mother of two children taken from her village in Romania to Perth where she was raped each day, fearing she was being readied for the sex trade.

The stories of vulnerable young teenagers from London exploited by drug gangs then sent north to Aberdeen, Dundee and Inverness to sell crack cocaine and heroin.

The stories of cockle pickers in Arbroath and farmworkers in rural Perthshire, forced to work long hours for little under threat of violence.

World Anti-Trafficking Day is about them, and others like them. We must not forget them. We must support them.

From the DC Thomson Impact team:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]