Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
CommentOpinion

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Oh Michael Gove, we’ve all been there

By Kirsty Strickland
August 30 2021, 2.54pm Updated: August 30 2021, 3.20pm
Post Thumbnail

By now, it’s probably too late to warn you.Try as you might, you can’t possibly un-see what has already been seen. It’s the footage of Michael Gove tearing up a dance floor in Aberdeen at the weekend.

The only comfort we can draw from that hugely distressing fact is that we are all in this together.

If YouGov was to ask the public which politician they would like to see shaking their bits and hips in a club, I suspect (and I do not mean this unkindly) that Michael Gove would languish near the bottom.

That’s if anybody named him at all. This scenario could be a Pointless answer in the making.

I know who’d be my first choice but that is a story for another column and another day…

As is so often the case with Michael Gove, the footage of him dancing looks like something otherworldly creatures would come up with if they were making a low-budget training video on human behaviours.

He’s there – a real, actual earthling, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster no less. But there’s something off about the whole thing.

Some have compared his performance to dad-dancing but that is unfair on dads.

Often what they lack in flexibility and rhythm they make up for in enthusiasm and gimmick moves.

The titbits in the reporting that accompanied the video footage are delicious.

Apparently Gove rocked up alone to a pub 10 minutes before closing.

He was then encouraged by other patrons to head to the club upstairs.

Cheapskate Chancellor

There, he stiffed the bouncer for the £5 entry fee – allegedly – after doing a posh-boy Tory version of “Do you know who I am?’’

Once he had scrounged his way into the club, he enlisted random members of the public to keep him topped up on booze until closing time.

It is a known fact that rich people are always the tightest with money but it’s rare to see it illustrated so perfectly in print.

It’s past midnight and the member of parliament for Surrey Heath is desperate for a Cheeky Vimto

The Conservatives tell the poorest in society to live within their means.

But it’s amazing how quickly that ethos goes out the window when it’s past midnight and the member of parliament for Surrey Heath is desperate for a Cheeky Vimto.

One reveller told the Daily Record: “I heard people saying, ‘he’s a Tory MP’. Others asked ‘who’s Michael Gove’ and were Googling him.’’

Coke and the clap: Michael Gove has form

I’m surprised he wasn’t instantly recognisable to all the Aberdonian clubbers.

Ater all, Michael Gove has given us some of politics’ most memorable moments in recent years.

Take his alien-invasion style of clapping at the 2018 Tory party conference.

The gif has remained popular for far longer than Theresa May, who was on the receiving end of the applause.

There was also that time during the Tory leadership contest to replace her when he admitted he deeply regretted taking cocaine on “several occasions’’ in the past.

We all make mistakes Michael

When I first saw the video, I got that shameful rush of adrenaline that you feel when politicians make headlines for something ultimately harmless, but nevertheless embarrassing.

But let she who has not made a fool of herself on a dance floor cast the first stone.

It’s been a long time since I was last at a club in the wee hours. But in my late teens/early twenties, I was a regular.

Fair play to Michael Gove, at least he was engaged in what appears to be an entirely wholesome activity: dancing like nobody is watching.

In my clubbing days, I was always more focused on whoever the current (unknowing) object of my affections was at that time.

For a while I was in love or – let’s be honest – lust, with a man who went to the same club me and my friends were at on a Friday, Saturday (and sometimes Sunday) night.

I would stare at him intently across the crowded dance floor, in what women’s magazines led me to believe was an incredibly sexy and sultry fashion.

This happened for many weekends until my friend gently pointed out that “creepy eyes’’ as she called it, was quickly becoming my signature move and I should desist immediately.

And at least Michael Gove was on his own time

I don’t know if it’s still the case now, but back in the good ‘ole days of the early noughties, an overly sentimental slow song used to precede lights up and closing time.

If you were lucky (and we were often lucky: nobody was afraid of germs) you’d sway to that last song with somebody you fancied.

I hear boys are more suave these days, but back then you knew the guy liked you if he grasped both of your bum cheeks as he inexpertly hauled you around the dance floor’s outer perimeter.

It was done in a similar style to that other Tory MP who was caught out by an embarrassing video recently.

I wonder if Matt Hancock did much clubbing in the noughties…

To his credit, Michael Gove wasn’t shaking his sweaty snake hips during work hours.

And his party might be a shambles but at least his antics have brought us all some light relief.

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Schools are back and I’m re-learning how to cope

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier