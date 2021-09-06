KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Sarah Harding inspired my generation, maybe now she’ll save our lives

The death of Sarah Harding, aged just 39, is an unwanted reminder of the cruelty of cancer.

The Girls Aloud singer died from breast cancer on Sunday.

Anybody who has personal experience of the wretched thing will know that cancer doesn’t give a damn how tough, brilliant, funny or kind you are.

It doesn’t discriminate and it doesn’t feel sorrow for all the years it steals from those it takes when they are still far too young.

In Sarah Harding’s case we knew her death was coming but that doesn’t make it any less shocking.

In August 2020, she revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

She said she didn’t want an exact prognosis and instead preferred to live each day as fully and comfortably as she could.

Hi everyone,

I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.

I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. pic.twitter.com/gxzOAl71vS — Sarah Harding (@SarahNHarding) August 26, 2020

Earlier this year, she disclosed doctors had told her that she wouldn’t live to see another Christmas.

Her mum announced her death on social media, describing Sarah as ‘”a bright, shining star.’’

Sarah Harding spoke to us gawky teens

For a lot of us who were teens when Popstars: The Rivals launched Girls Aloud to pop superstardom, Sarah Harding was everybody’s favourite band member.

The tabloids often described her as a party girl and hell-raiser.

But it was her confidence, more than anything, that made her such a draw for us unsure, awkward teenage girls.

When the band won their first Brit award and Sarah shouted into the mic ‘’It’s about time!’’ it was a refreshing antidote to the performatively-humble acceptance speeches so often favoured by luvvies.

Her death is a tragedy for those who knew and loved her but her decision to speak about her diagnosis and illness will hopefully help others.

When somebody in the public eye dies prematurely, it reminds us that we’re not infallible. While mortality rates for cancer are improving, early diagnosis remains vitally important.

Alongside the tributes to Sarah Harding in recent days, social media has been peppered with infographics on common breast cancer symptoms and step-by-step guides to help women check their breasts for lumps or changes.

RIP Sarah Harding ❤️ Our thoughts are with Sarah's family, friends and fans on this incredibly sad day. pic.twitter.com/k8udiJMv7W — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) September 5, 2021

It’s something we all know we should be doing on a regular basis but often don’t.

When I read the news about Sarah Harding, the first thing I did was slip my hand under my top for a squeeze.

Later, I followed up with a proper check, aided by one of the guides that somebody had posted on Twitter.

Don’t let life get in the way of checking

Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death in women.

Those of us who don’t make it a priority need to get into the habit of checking regularly.

It starts with getting to know your breasts and body and what normal looks and feels like for you.

So if there are changes, you are well-placed to spot them quickly.

And then you have to keep it up. Even when life gets in the way or a pandemic nudges other health concerns down your to-do list.

With breast cancer in the news today, we want to share some information around this cancer type. For information on breast cancer – its symptoms, and how it’s diagnosed and treated – visit our About Cancer page: https://t.co/7O4yh6gykF — Cancer Research UK (@CR_UK) September 5, 2021

I’m that friend who will badger and cajole my pals to attend their smear appointments.

But too often I forget the importance of checking my breasts.

The last time I went for a smear test, the nurse told me she had noticed a worrying drop in younger women attending their appointments in recent years.

When Big Brother star Jade Goody died of cervical cancer in 2009, aged just 27, there was a 12% uptick in attendance for women aged 25-64.

That increase was in no small part due to Goody’s drive to raise awareness of the disease before her death.

As her story slipped out of public consciousness, it seems so did some of the awareness of the importance of getting checked regularly.

Sarah Harding told us checks are vital

Sarah Harding first noticed lumps under her arm in December 2019, but put off getting it checked.

In her book, Hear Me Out she urged other women to go to the doctors if they had concerns.

“Please girls – please everyone - don’t let anything get in your way – get checked out if you’re worried about something.

“Of course, I can’t know for sure, but I believe that if I’d got things moving with appointments and check-ups faster than I did, I’d probably be in a better place than I am now.

“I think I would have had more options for treatment, and certainly less spread of disease.

“It’s a bloody hard pill to swallow, but the best I can hope for is that my experience might encourage other people to get themselves sorted as soon as possible.”

With case numbers of the rise again, we all have a heightened awareness of coronavirus symptoms.

We notice every unexpected cough or slight change in body temperature.

In an ideal world, we would be just as vigilant about cancer symptoms.

Even if we only check when we are reminded it’s still better than nothing.

So consider this your reminder. One last gift from Sarah Harding.