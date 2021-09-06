Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Sarah Harding inspired my generation, maybe now she’ll save our lives

By Kirsty Strickland
September 6 2021, 3.23pm Updated: September 6 2021, 3.32pm
Post Thumbnail

The death of Sarah Harding, aged just 39, is an unwanted reminder of the cruelty of cancer.

The Girls Aloud singer died from breast cancer on Sunday.

Anybody who has personal experience of the wretched thing will know that cancer doesn’t give a damn how tough, brilliant, funny or kind you are.

It doesn’t discriminate and it doesn’t feel sorrow for all the years it steals from those it takes when they are still far too young.

In Sarah Harding’s case we knew her death was coming but that doesn’t make it any less shocking.

In August 2020, she revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

She said she didn’t want an exact prognosis and instead preferred to live each day as fully and comfortably as she could.

Earlier this year, she disclosed doctors had told her that she wouldn’t live to see another Christmas.

Her mum announced her death on social media, describing Sarah as ‘”a bright, shining star.’’

Sarah Harding spoke to us gawky teens

For a lot of us who were teens when Popstars: The Rivals launched Girls Aloud to pop superstardom, Sarah Harding was everybody’s favourite band member.

The tabloids often described her as a party girl and hell-raiser.

But it was her confidence, more than anything, that made her such a draw for us unsure, awkward teenage girls.

When the band won their first Brit award and Sarah shouted into the mic ‘’It’s about time!’’ it was a refreshing antidote to the performatively-humble acceptance speeches so often favoured by luvvies.

Her death is a tragedy for those who knew and loved her but her decision to speak about her diagnosis and illness will hopefully help others.

When somebody in the public eye dies prematurely, it reminds us that we’re not infallible. While mortality rates for cancer are improving, early diagnosis remains vitally important.

Alongside the tributes to Sarah Harding in recent days, social media has been peppered with infographics on common breast cancer symptoms and step-by-step guides to help women check their breasts for lumps or changes.

 

It’s something we all know we should be doing on a regular basis but often don’t.

When I read the news about Sarah Harding, the first thing I did was slip my hand under my top for a squeeze.

Later, I followed up with a proper check, aided by one of the guides that somebody had posted on Twitter.

Don’t let life get in the way of checking

Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death in women.

Those of us who don’t make it a priority need to get into the habit of checking regularly.

It starts with getting to know your breasts and body and what normal looks and feels like for you.

So if there are changes, you are well-placed to spot them quickly.

And then you have to keep it up. Even when life gets in the way or a pandemic nudges other health concerns down your to-do list.

I’m that friend who will badger and cajole my pals to attend their smear appointments.

But too often I forget the importance of checking my breasts.

The last time I went for a smear test, the nurse told me she had noticed a worrying drop in younger women attending their appointments in recent years.

When Big Brother star Jade Goody died of cervical cancer in 2009, aged just 27, there was a 12% uptick in attendance for women aged 25-64.

That increase was in no small part due to Goody’s drive to raise awareness of the disease before her death.

As her story slipped out of public consciousness, it seems so did some of the awareness of the importance of getting checked regularly.

Sarah Harding told us checks are vital

Sarah Harding first noticed lumps under her arm in December 2019, but put off getting it checked.

In her book, Hear Me Out she urged other women to go to the doctors if they had concerns.

“Please girls – please everyone - don’t let anything get in your way – get checked out if you’re worried about something.

“Of course, I can’t know for sure, but I believe that if I’d got things moving with appointments and check-ups faster than I did, I’d probably be in a better place than I am now.

“I think I would have had more options for treatment, and certainly less spread of disease.

“It’s a bloody hard pill to swallow, but the best I can hope for is that my experience might encourage other people to get themselves sorted as soon as possible.”

With case numbers of the rise again, we all have a heightened awareness of coronavirus symptoms.

We notice every unexpected cough or slight change in body temperature.

In an ideal world, we would be just as vigilant about cancer symptoms.

Even if we only check when we are reminded it’s still better than nothing.

So consider this your reminder. One last gift from Sarah Harding.

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Oh Michael Gove, we’ve all been there

