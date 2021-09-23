Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Class A drugs move is a bold first step

By The Courier
September 23 2021, 7.00am Updated: September 23 2021, 2.11pm
Post Thumbnail

For too long now The Courier has had to report on rising drugs deaths across Scotland, and particularly here in Dundee.

And for too long we have been demanding bold action from politicians to tackle the crisis.

Bold action has now been taken and it is a welcome signal that change may finally be happening.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain told MSPs on Wednesday that people caught with Class A drugs in Scotland could be given a discretionary police warning instead of facing prosecution.

The move will bring possession of hard drugs, such as heroin and cocaine, into line with Class B and C substances.

Class A drugs dealers will still be targets

It will free up police time so they can go after the dealers, say supporters.

And it will keep a great many more people out of the criminal justice system, where they run a greater risk of ending up unemployed, homeless, addicted or dead.

Crucially, charities say it will also allow people with addictions to get into treatment, instead of being sent to jail.

Of course, for that to happen, we need more investment in drug treatment services.

And for lasting change to happen, we will need bigger and bolder steps.

So this is not the solution to Scotland’s drugs death crisis but it is a solution.

Drugs deaths casualties not criminals

It is an acknowledgement that people battling addictions are seldom there out of choice or badness – and that no one is benefiting from the current system.

Scotland recorded 1,339 drug-related deaths in 2020 – the highest rate in Europe.

Another 722 have died in the first half of 2021.

They were not criminals in need of punishment. They were people in need of help.

This announcement recognises that reality.

It is bold and overdue and it is a sensible first step towards tackling one of the gravest public health emergencies of our time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]