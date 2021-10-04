Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
COURIER OPINION: A9 dualling needs to pick up speed

By The Courier
October 4 2021, 5.56pm
Traffic on the A9 near Dunkeld.
Dualling the A9 will improve connectivity between the Highlands and Islands and Scotland’s central belt, delivering far reaching benefits to the wider Scottish economy.

It will improve road safety, journey times and journey reliability for millions of road users.

In addition, it will help stimulate economic recovery following the pandemic, mitigate the impacts of Brexit and support businesses, communities and tourism throughout Scotland.

These aren’t our words. They’re part of a statement given by Transport Minister Graeme Dey to mark the opening of the the opening of the 9.5km Luncarty to Pass of Birnam section of the route in August.

And they are a reminder of how much is riding on the completion of the remainder of the 80-mile A9 dualling programme.

A suggestion by former Scottish Government Kenny McAskill that delays to the £3 billion upgrade are likely to drag on for many more years will set alarm bells ringing among all those who campaigned so hard for so long for the works to go ahead.

A9 delays can’t all be blamed on Covid

It would take a miracle to achieve the original 2025 timetable for completion, set out in the SNP’s 2007 election manifesto. That much is plain.

The road between Luncarty and Pass of Birnam is open but construction is continuing.

Only one new stretch, between Kincraig and Dalraddy, has been finished. Nine more parts are still just “in preparation”.

A9 dualling works near Stanley.

Some of the delays to the £3 billion A9 project are due to the Covid pandemic.

That is regrettable but unavoidable.

But Covid cannot be allowed to stand as a smokescreen for further needless delays.

And as concerns mount over the Scottish Government’s commitment to its road-building pledges many will be seeking proof that it intends to be as good as its word on the A9 dualling.

