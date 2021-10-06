Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Great slogans Boris, now deliver on the detail

By The Courier
October 6 2021, 5.40pm Updated: October 6 2021, 5.48pm
Boris Johnson delivers his closing speech to the Conservative party conference.
Boris Johnson delivers his closing speech to the Conservative party conference.

Build back better. Levelling up. High wage economy. Memorable slogans from a prime minister whose political career owes much to the rousing speech and the snappy soundbite.

But as Boris Johnson showed us when he got Brexit done, he’s less likely to be remembered for his focus on the details or the consequences of his words.

Wednesday’s speech to the Conservative Party Conference was laced with humour and quotable moments, covering cancel culture, Thatcherism and everything in between.

It was delivered with gusto and went down a storm with the party faithful in Manchester – a masterclass in whipping opportunity and optimism out of upheaval and uncertainty.

But on the same day, Mr Johnson’s government ended the £20 uplift to Universal Credit introduced early in the pandemic, against the advice of campaigners and ignoring the pleas of claimants.

Cruel cut for hard working families

It has been labelled an act of political cruelty which will plunge 840,000 people – including 290,000 children – into poverty.

These are not idle spongers, getting rich off the welfare state.

Around 40% of the 5.8 million people in receipt of Universal Credit are in work – work that doesn’t pay enough – and this move will leave them and their families £1,040 a year worse off.

Boris Johnson’s vision of a nation that can fend for itself after Brexit – a “high wage” Britain that is not reliant on benefits, with jobs for all and decent earnings – is an admirable one.

But we are a long way from that point and the details of how we get there are far from clear.

Let’s hope we see some direction to support the slogans soon.

Because for a lot of people in the real world outside the conference hall, the notion of levelling up must feel further away than ever today.

